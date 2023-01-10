A weak system that we were watching to our south will slide north enough that it will clip our region. We will see a bit of rain and snow into the late evening with light snow by the overnight hours. Accumulation will remain light with the laurels seeing a trace to 2 inches and the remainder of the region seeing just a trace to 1 inch. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees so slick roads are possible.

4 DAYS AGO