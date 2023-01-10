ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Texas residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Texas residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of Texasians' purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Texas resident wins $1 million in lottery scratch game

AUSTIN / ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Rockdale resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword! The Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased at Arvin’s Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Avenue (Unit B) in Rockdale. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. This […]
ROCKDALE, TX
electrek.co

Tesla secures new 1 million-square-foot building in Texas

Tesla has secured a new 1 million-square-foot building near Brookshire, Texas. It’s not known what it’s for yet, but there’s a rumor that it is for battery storage. Since launching its Gigafactory Texas effort in Austin two years ago and then moving its headquarters to the same location, Tesla has rapidly expanded in the state and has very much become a “Texas company.”
BROOKSHIRE, TX
thekatynews.com

Homeowners Have Payment Options For Property Taxes On Appreciating Home Values

Texas homeowners may postpone paying the currently delinquent property taxes due on the appreciating value of their homes by taking advantage of a payment option called “residence homestead tax deferral” and filing a tax deferral affidavit at the Harris Central Appraisal District. This tax relief allows homeowners to...
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 940 AM

What The Heck? Gas Now Cheaper than Eggs

Inflation is a big deal right now and most American families are feeling the hurt. Everything is more expensive. EVERYTHING!. and tripled. Our utility costs have gone up and it feels as if it isn't going to stop. Right now the one thing that used to be affordable to purchase...
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Popular home feature leads to skyrocketing natural gas bill

SAN ANTONIO – The News 4 Trouble Shooters are keeping a commitment they made after the Texas power crisis nearly two years ago: they’re keeping a close eye on your power bills. A viewer like you at home asked the Trouble Shooters for help after his natural gas...
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Comptroller Sending Out $1.07 Billion

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts $1.07 billion in local sales tax allocations for January, 7.6 percent more than in January 2022. Texas bases these allocations on sales made in November by businesses reporting monthly tax. Counties compared to 2022...
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
