This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
electrek.co
Tesla secures new 1 million-square-foot building in Texas
Tesla has secured a new 1 million-square-foot building near Brookshire, Texas. It’s not known what it’s for yet, but there’s a rumor that it is for battery storage. Since launching its Gigafactory Texas effort in Austin two years ago and then moving its headquarters to the same location, Tesla has rapidly expanded in the state and has very much become a “Texas company.”
This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for amazing deals too!
Over 3 million Texans will see a reduction in SNAP benefits in March
In March, all SNAP recipients – roughly 3.6 million Texans – will see a reduction of at least $95 a month, and other families seeing a cut of more than $400 a month.
thekatynews.com
Homeowners Have Payment Options For Property Taxes On Appreciating Home Values
Texas homeowners may postpone paying the currently delinquent property taxes due on the appreciating value of their homes by taking advantage of a payment option called “residence homestead tax deferral” and filing a tax deferral affidavit at the Harris Central Appraisal District. This tax relief allows homeowners to...
5 Texas neighborhoods ranked in America’s top 10 hottest zip codes for 2023: report
Are you looking for a change of scenery in the new year? New jobs can help with that, but where are the top neighborhoods for 2023 to move to with these new jobs?
What The Heck? Gas Now Cheaper than Eggs
Inflation is a big deal right now and most American families are feeling the hurt. Everything is more expensive. EVERYTHING!. and tripled. Our utility costs have gone up and it feels as if it isn't going to stop. Right now the one thing that used to be affordable to purchase...
news4sanantonio.com
Popular home feature leads to skyrocketing natural gas bill
SAN ANTONIO – The News 4 Trouble Shooters are keeping a commitment they made after the Texas power crisis nearly two years ago: they’re keeping a close eye on your power bills. A viewer like you at home asked the Trouble Shooters for help after his natural gas...
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
Texas center for fraud, credit card skimming showcases success in its first year
The Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center (FCIC) has prevented $48,493,324 in monetary losses from fraud in Texas and recovered 396 credit card skimmers in its first year alone.
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Texas
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Texas, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout the eastern Texas countryside.
easttexasradio.com
Comptroller Sending Out $1.07 Billion
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts $1.07 billion in local sales tax allocations for January, 7.6 percent more than in January 2022. Texas bases these allocations on sales made in November by businesses reporting monthly tax. Counties compared to 2022...
