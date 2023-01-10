Read full article on original website
Related
stegenherald.com
Mining Commission Rescinds Nexgen Permit
By a four to one vote, the Missouri Mining Commission (MMC) voted to rescind Nexgen Silica LLC’s permit to do silica sand mining in Ste. Genevieve County. The decision took place at the MMC’s regular Jan. 5 meeting in Jefferson City. The MMC had issued Nexgen Sillca a...
southarkansassun.com
$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri
With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
Woman receives no financial help from Children’s Division with caring for kid
A south St. Louis resident says she was left high and dry by the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division.
In Missouri, the truth doesn’t always set you free
Christopher Dunn has served over 30 years in prison for a murder he vehemently claims he did not commit. He stands not only on his word but on evidence that supports alibi witnesses and the recanted statements of trial witnesses in his case. However, the most substantial support for Dunn’s case may come from the […] The post In Missouri, the truth doesn’t always set you free appeared first on Missouri Independent.
mymoinfo.com
Highway patrol currently hiring for civilian employees
(Jefferson County) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has plenty of jobs openings for not only for troopers, but for civilians as well. Corporal Logan Bolton with the patrol says there is currently several civilian positions open. [. My MO Info · KJ010623A.WAV. The application process to begin your career...
stegenherald.com
Commissioners Are Busy Working In 2023 County Budget
Along with potential snow and ice, January also brings around number-crunching for annual budgets in Ste. Genevieve County’s numerous offices. Much of last Thursday’s county commission meeting was spent consulting with various department heads about their 2023 budgets. Among those who talked budget with the commissioners were Jennifer Mueller of the health department, Estrella Carmona with University Extension, and Sheriff Gary Stolzer.
Syphilis Cases Rise By 259% In Missouri
According to the latest numbers from Missouri health officials.
KFVS12
Empty sailboat south of Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge raising questions
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A sailboat anchored south of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge is drawing attention. The boat has been anchored in the same location for several weeks. The engine has been removed and the cabin closed. The mast has been removed and tied to the rails to...
kttn.com
Missouri man caught with two illegally modified, fully automatic Glock handguns, charged with gun crime
A Missouri man caught with two illegally modified, fully automatic Glock handguns and suspected narcotics has been charged with a federal gun crime. Courtlend D. Green, 25, of St. Louis, was charged by complaint in U.S. District Court in St. Louis with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is in custody and is scheduled to appeal in federal court Tuesday.
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
Missouri death row inmate Leonard Taylor produces new alibi in quadruple slaying
A Missouri inmate facing execution next month for allegedly killing his girlfriend and her three children in Jennings in 2004 has produced statements that he was 1,800 miles away when the slayings took place.
Missouri Sheriff’s Office Wants You to Help Them by Getting Drunk
I'm not making this up and this is also not new. Believe it or not, a Missouri sheriff is requesting your assistance by coming down to their office and getting drunk. Oh, and it really will help them. I'll explain. I saw Boing Boing (one of my favorite sites) share...
stegenherald.com
Body Sighted In River, But Disappears
Reports of a man’s body floating beneath a barge at the Mississippi Lime Company dock, just north of the ferry landing on N. Little Rock Road on Tuesday led to an exhaustive but fruitless search to find and remove the body. Emergency personnel could not locate the body, which...
KFVS12
School threat investigation Perry County Mo.
The price of eggs continues to effect people in the Heartland. The SIU Men’s basketball team knocked off first place Indiana State 69-61 Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Building biographical exhibits and historic preservation | Heartland Heritage 1/11/23. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Today we're discussing how and why...
Why are deputies in Missouri encouraging day drinking?
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants booze-drinking volunteers.
kfmo.com
Thieves Strike East Missouri Action Agency
(Park Hills, MO) Park Hills law enforcement officials are searching for suspects who were involved in a break in and theft at the East Missouri Action Agency's Park Hills location. Reports indicate a passenger bus and tools worth thousands of dollars are gone after a Sunday morning break in at the backlot of the group's offices on Parkway Drive. Video surveillance cameras recorded the activity Sunday morning. Thieves broke into the lot, committed the crimes, and then returned to the lot later in a stolen vehicle. This is one of several similar incidents in the region and police suspect there could be multiple people involved. If you have any information helpful to the investigation you're urged to contact your local law enforcement officials.
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903
In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
gladstonedispatch.com
Trooper slammed for evidence storage as trial opens in deadly Jefferson County DWI crash
HILLSBORO — The storage of two blood vials is poised to be a key piece of evidence in the trial of a Fenton man accused of driving drunk and killing a couple and their infant son. On Friday, the opening day of David Thurby’s DWI trial, a state trooper...
KFVS12
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
3 teens in custody after Cracker Barrel shooting
Three juvenile boys are in custody after a shooting outside a St. Charles Cracker Barrel led to an intense police search in Maryland Heights.
Comments / 0