Ste. Genevieve County, MO

stegenherald.com

Mining Commission Rescinds Nexgen Permit

By a four to one vote, the Missouri Mining Commission (MMC) voted to rescind Nexgen Silica LLC’s permit to do silica sand mining in Ste. Genevieve County. The decision took place at the MMC’s regular Jan. 5 meeting in Jefferson City. The MMC had issued Nexgen Sillca a...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
southarkansassun.com

$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri

With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

In Missouri, the truth doesn’t always set you free

Christopher Dunn has served over 30 years in prison for a murder he vehemently claims he did not commit. He stands not only on his word but on evidence that supports alibi witnesses and the recanted statements of trial witnesses in his case. However, the most substantial support for Dunn’s case may come from the […] The post In Missouri, the truth doesn’t always set you free appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Highway patrol currently hiring for civilian employees

(Jefferson County) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has plenty of jobs openings for not only for troopers, but for civilians as well. Corporal Logan Bolton with the patrol says there is currently several civilian positions open. [. My MO Info · KJ010623A.WAV. The application process to begin your career...
stegenherald.com

Commissioners Are Busy Working In 2023 County Budget

Along with potential snow and ice, January also brings around number-crunching for annual budgets in Ste. Genevieve County’s numerous offices. Much of last Thursday’s county commission meeting was spent consulting with various department heads about their 2023 budgets. Among those who talked budget with the commissioners were Jennifer Mueller of the health department, Estrella Carmona with University Extension, and Sheriff Gary Stolzer.
kttn.com

Missouri man caught with two illegally modified, fully automatic Glock handguns, charged with gun crime

A Missouri man caught with two illegally modified, fully automatic Glock handguns and suspected narcotics has been charged with a federal gun crime. Courtlend D. Green, 25, of St. Louis, was charged by complaint in U.S. District Court in St. Louis with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is in custody and is scheduled to appeal in federal court Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stegenherald.com

Body Sighted In River, But Disappears

Reports of a man’s body floating beneath a barge at the Mississippi Lime Company dock, just north of the ferry landing on N. Little Rock Road on Tuesday led to an exhaustive but fruitless search to find and remove the body. Emergency personnel could not locate the body, which...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

School threat investigation Perry County Mo.

The price of eggs continues to effect people in the Heartland. The SIU Men’s basketball team knocked off first place Indiana State 69-61 Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Building biographical exhibits and historic preservation | Heartland Heritage 1/11/23. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Today we're discussing how and why...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Thieves Strike East Missouri Action Agency

(Park Hills, MO) Park Hills law enforcement officials are searching for suspects who were involved in a break in and theft at the East Missouri Action Agency's Park Hills location. Reports indicate a passenger bus and tools worth thousands of dollars are gone after a Sunday morning break in at the backlot of the group's offices on Parkway Drive. Video surveillance cameras recorded the activity Sunday morning. Thieves broke into the lot, committed the crimes, and then returned to the lot later in a stolen vehicle. This is one of several similar incidents in the region and police suspect there could be multiple people involved. If you have any information helpful to the investigation you're urged to contact your local law enforcement officials.
PARK HILLS, MO
CJ Coombs

The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903

In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL

