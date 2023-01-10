Two LifeStar EMS workers in Springfield have been charged with first-degree murder of a person in their care. In a press conference today, Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said that 35 year old Earl L. Moore was in the care of two Lifestar EMS workers after they were called to a home in Springfield last month. 50 year old Peter Cadigan and 44 year old Peggy J. Finley have each been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Moore’s death. The citations for Finley and Cadigan were filed by the Illinois State Police.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO