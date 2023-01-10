Read full article on original website
Related
The public supports policies like the Born-Alive bill. Why was the vote split on party lines?
With a Democrat-controlled Senate, it seems unlikely that this bill will make it through Congress. What is the Born-Alive bill?
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
“People are mad at me”: MTG throws Trump under the bus after right-wing backlash over McCarthy
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., complained on Monday that she is receiving hate from the MAGA movement because she supported Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for House Speaker. During an interview with right-wing host Charlie Kirk on the MAGA-oriented Real America's Voice network, Greene responded to an angry viewer who wanted...
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an unsecured office in Washington dating from his time as vice president.
