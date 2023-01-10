ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mymoinfo.com

Highway patrol currently hiring for civilian employees

(Jefferson County) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has plenty of jobs openings for not only for troopers, but for civilians as well. Corporal Logan Bolton with the patrol says there is currently several civilian positions open. [. My MO Info · KJ010623A.WAV. The application process to begin your career...
Washington Missourian

St. Louis County man sentenced for crimes in Villa Ridge, St. Clair

A St. Louis County man will spend the next 14 years in a Missouri prison after pleading guilty last month in Franklin County to charges of child endangerment, burglary, forgery, resisting arrest and drug possession. Appearing before Circuit Court Judge Ryan Helfrich, Keith R. Macon Jr., 31, of Jennings, was...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus man hurt in crash in St. Charles County

David R. Dix, 52, of Festus was injured Monday morning, Jan. 9, when he crashed a big rig on Hwy. W south of Superior Drive in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:25 a.m., Dix was driving a 2017 International Prostar north on the highway and...
FESTUS, MO
KFVS12

School threat investigation Perry County Mo.

The price of eggs continues to effect people in the Heartland. The SIU Men’s basketball team knocked off first place Indiana State 69-61 Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Building biographical exhibits and historic preservation | Heartland Heritage 1/11/23. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Today we're discussing how and why...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge man suffers medical problem before crashing SUV

Larry Manier, 62, of High Ridge was injured Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10, in a one-vehicle accident on the ramp from westbound I-70 to northbound I-270 in northwest St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:45 p.m., Manier was driving a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe on the ramp...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
Washington Missourian

Hoffmanns purchase Defiance Roadhouse, plan opening of new cafe in Augusta

The Defiance Roadhouse, a southern St. Charles County landmark with a patio right on Highway 94, was purchased Jan. 4 by the Hoffmann Family of Companies. The bar and restaurant is the latest business bought by the corporation, which has acquired dozens of businesses since 2021 in and around Augusta and Washington. The prices of most of the individual purchases, including for the Defiance Roadhouse, have not been disclosed, but representatives of the Hoffmann Family of Companies have said the total investment will likely be more than $200 million.
AUGUSTA, MO
stegenherald.com

Body Sighted In River, But Disappears

Reports of a man’s body floating beneath a barge at the Mississippi Lime Company dock, just north of the ferry landing on N. Little Rock Road on Tuesday led to an exhaustive but fruitless search to find and remove the body. Emergency personnel could not locate the body, which...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
KMOV

NGA hiring police officers for St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) is hiring police officers in St. Louis. Those interested must have a minimum of two years’ experience in law enforcement. Applicants must apply before Jan. 14.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kfmo.com

Thieves Strike East Missouri Action Agency

(Park Hills, MO) Park Hills law enforcement officials are searching for suspects who were involved in a break in and theft at the East Missouri Action Agency's Park Hills location. Reports indicate a passenger bus and tools worth thousands of dollars are gone after a Sunday morning break in at the backlot of the group's offices on Parkway Drive. Video surveillance cameras recorded the activity Sunday morning. Thieves broke into the lot, committed the crimes, and then returned to the lot later in a stolen vehicle. This is one of several similar incidents in the region and police suspect there could be multiple people involved. If you have any information helpful to the investigation you're urged to contact your local law enforcement officials.
PARK HILLS, MO
KMOV

Fenton man found guilty in DWI crashed that killed couple, infant

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A Jefferson County jury found a Fenton man guilty of driving while intoxicating and causing a crash that killed three members of a family. According to arrest records, David Thurby told investigators he had seven shots of Crown and water before getting behind the wheel. In 2021. As a result, Cordell Williams, Lacey Newton and their 4-month-old son were killed in a crash on Highway 30 in Byrnes Mill.
FENTON, MO
FOX2Now

Firefighter injured battling vacant St. Louis house fire

ST. LOUIS — A firefighter was taken to the hospital this morning after being called to a vacant house fire in the 4200 block of Harris. The flames were through the roof of the two-story brick home and spreading to another building, according to St. Louis firefighters. The firefighter...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Home for sale in Hillsboro area burglarized

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home in the 9500 block of Southern Belle Drive in the Hillsboro area, where a wedding ring, cash and other items were stolen. The victims were in the process of selling the home, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
HILLSBORO, MO
KFVS12

5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
southarkansassun.com

$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri

With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy