Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Empty sailboat south of Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge raising questions
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A sailboat anchored south of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge is drawing attention. The boat has been anchored in the same location for several weeks. The engine has been removed and the cabin closed. The mast has been removed and tied to the rails to...
mymoinfo.com
Highway patrol currently hiring for civilian employees
(Jefferson County) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has plenty of jobs openings for not only for troopers, but for civilians as well. Corporal Logan Bolton with the patrol says there is currently several civilian positions open. [. My MO Info · KJ010623A.WAV. The application process to begin your career...
Washington Missourian
St. Louis County man sentenced for crimes in Villa Ridge, St. Clair
A St. Louis County man will spend the next 14 years in a Missouri prison after pleading guilty last month in Franklin County to charges of child endangerment, burglary, forgery, resisting arrest and drug possession. Appearing before Circuit Court Judge Ryan Helfrich, Keith R. Macon Jr., 31, of Jennings, was...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man hurt in crash in St. Charles County
David R. Dix, 52, of Festus was injured Monday morning, Jan. 9, when he crashed a big rig on Hwy. W south of Superior Drive in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:25 a.m., Dix was driving a 2017 International Prostar north on the highway and...
KFVS12
School threat investigation Perry County Mo.
The price of eggs continues to effect people in the Heartland. The SIU Men’s basketball team knocked off first place Indiana State 69-61 Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Building biographical exhibits and historic preservation | Heartland Heritage 1/11/23. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Today we're discussing how and why...
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man suffers medical problem before crashing SUV
Larry Manier, 62, of High Ridge was injured Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10, in a one-vehicle accident on the ramp from westbound I-70 to northbound I-270 in northwest St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:45 p.m., Manier was driving a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe on the ramp...
Washington Missourian
Hoffmanns purchase Defiance Roadhouse, plan opening of new cafe in Augusta
The Defiance Roadhouse, a southern St. Charles County landmark with a patio right on Highway 94, was purchased Jan. 4 by the Hoffmann Family of Companies. The bar and restaurant is the latest business bought by the corporation, which has acquired dozens of businesses since 2021 in and around Augusta and Washington. The prices of most of the individual purchases, including for the Defiance Roadhouse, have not been disclosed, but representatives of the Hoffmann Family of Companies have said the total investment will likely be more than $200 million.
stegenherald.com
Body Sighted In River, But Disappears
Reports of a man’s body floating beneath a barge at the Mississippi Lime Company dock, just north of the ferry landing on N. Little Rock Road on Tuesday led to an exhaustive but fruitless search to find and remove the body. Emergency personnel could not locate the body, which...
KMOV
NGA hiring police officers for St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) is hiring police officers in St. Louis. Those interested must have a minimum of two years’ experience in law enforcement. Applicants must apply before Jan. 14.
Creve Coeur police investigate rash of car thefts in low-crime area
CREVE COEUR, Mo. — The carjacking was caught on surveillance video on a New Year's Eve afternoon in Creve Coeur. Creve Coeur police said a man was putting air in his SUV at a gas station near Olive Boulevard and Schulte Road when two men first looped around. One of them then hopped out of a black passenger vehicle and stole the driver's running vehicle.
Charges filed in Town and Country would-be wine caper
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged a 31-year-old in connection with a recent attempted wine caper in Town and Country.
kfmo.com
Thieves Strike East Missouri Action Agency
(Park Hills, MO) Park Hills law enforcement officials are searching for suspects who were involved in a break in and theft at the East Missouri Action Agency's Park Hills location. Reports indicate a passenger bus and tools worth thousands of dollars are gone after a Sunday morning break in at the backlot of the group's offices on Parkway Drive. Video surveillance cameras recorded the activity Sunday morning. Thieves broke into the lot, committed the crimes, and then returned to the lot later in a stolen vehicle. This is one of several similar incidents in the region and police suspect there could be multiple people involved. If you have any information helpful to the investigation you're urged to contact your local law enforcement officials.
KMOV
Fenton man found guilty in DWI crashed that killed couple, infant
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A Jefferson County jury found a Fenton man guilty of driving while intoxicating and causing a crash that killed three members of a family. According to arrest records, David Thurby told investigators he had seven shots of Crown and water before getting behind the wheel. In 2021. As a result, Cordell Williams, Lacey Newton and their 4-month-old son were killed in a crash on Highway 30 in Byrnes Mill.
KFVS12
Perryville High School, Perry Co. Middle School resume classes after reported threat
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Classes at the Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School resumed after police received a call reporting a possible threat. Both buildings were searched and are now secure. According to Perryville police, they received a phone call around 6:15 a.m. from a male claiming...
Firefighter injured battling vacant St. Louis house fire
ST. LOUIS — A firefighter was taken to the hospital this morning after being called to a vacant house fire in the 4200 block of Harris. The flames were through the roof of the two-story brick home and spreading to another building, according to St. Louis firefighters. The firefighter...
Drinkers needed to help deputies with field sobriety training
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for booze-drinking volunteers.
myleaderpaper.com
Home for sale in Hillsboro area burglarized
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home in the 9500 block of Southern Belle Drive in the Hillsboro area, where a wedding ring, cash and other items were stolen. The victims were in the process of selling the home, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
KFVS12
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
KFVS12
Suspect arrested after leading Cape Girardeau police on chase in stolen vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle. According to the Lt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, on Tuesday, January 10, just before 10:30 a.m., officers found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from an area McDonald’s.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri
With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
Comments / 0