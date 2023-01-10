ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

stegenherald.com

Beau Arvel Laut

Andrew and Korrina Laut of Fredericktown, MO announce the birth of their Beau Arvel at 8:24 am, on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounces and was 20 inches long. Beau was welcomed home by his sister,...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
KFVS12

School threat investigation Perry County Mo.

The price of eggs continues to effect people in the Heartland. The SIU Men’s basketball team knocked off first place Indiana State 69-61 Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Building biographical exhibits and historic preservation | Heartland Heritage 1/11/23. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Today we're discussing how and why...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Monica Adams starting new venture

(Festus) Television and radio personality Monica Adams has embarked on a new career venture. Adams began her career with then KJCF, now KJFF in Festus in the mid-1990s, later moved on to WIL in St. Louis and eventually into television with Fox2 and most recently at KSDK. Adams has always been a fan of fitness, health, and personal styling. She says while she is a personal fitness trainer, she wants to take that to a new level.
FESTUS, MO
stegenherald.com

Body Sighted In River, But Disappears

Reports of a man’s body floating beneath a barge at the Mississippi Lime Company dock, just north of the ferry landing on N. Little Rock Road on Tuesday led to an exhaustive but fruitless search to find and remove the body. Emergency personnel could not locate the body, which...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
chssting.com

Chester Opens CIT Play With Win

The Chester Invitational Tournament kicked off on January 9th at 6 pm with a game between Valmeyer and Gibault. Gibault won and advanced to the second round of the winner’s bracket. Saxony Lutheran and Lovejoy played the 7:30 pm game with Saxony Lutheran winning by 5 points. Saxony Lutheran will advance to the second round of the winner’s bracket.
CHESTER, IL
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Saturday Crash

(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills man, 57 year old Donald E. Casteel, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a two vehicle crash in St. Francois County Saturday morning just after 11 o'clock. Reports from the Highway Patrol show the wreck took place at the intersection of Highway 8 and Route P as a van driven by 69 year old Donald J. Robison, of Middlebrook, failed to yield to Casteel's car. The car crashed into the left side of Robison's van and it rolled over. Casteel, who was not wearing a seatbelt during the wreck, was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Robison received moderate injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
stegenherald.com

Dragons 2nd At Rebels’ Girls’ Tourney

Ste. Genevieve claimed second place out of 17 schools after five members reached the championship finals of their respective brackets at the fifth annual Lady Rebels Invitational girls’ wrestling tournament at Central High in Park Hills on Saturday (1.7). Three had first-place finishes and two more finished as runner-ups...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
stegenherald.com

Warriors Battle But Drop 2

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. — Valle Catholic gave another competitive first half only to wear out in the end, falling to Chaffee 35-21 Thursday night (1.5) at the VCHS gym. Bri Hibbetts scored a team-high nine points. Neither team could get a shot to fall it seemed in the first...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
KFVS12

5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police looking for theft suspect

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect in a theft. According to police, the man is wanted in connection with a theft that was reported on January 9 by a business in the 200 block of S. Kingshighway. They said some clothing items were stolen from the business.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
mymoinfo.com

William “Bill” Skaggs – Service 1pm 1/7/23

William “Bill” Skaggs of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 84. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Bill Skaggs will be 10:30 to 1 Saturday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
CJ Coombs

The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903

In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
FARMINGTON, MO
FOX 2

Best BBQ in Illinois, according to the Food Network

ST. LOUIS — Not everyone thinks of southern Illinois barbecue. Chicago tends to overwhelm lists of the best food in the state. The Food Network just picked a Murphysboro restaurant for their “50 States of Barbecue” list. The owner of 17th St BBQ has several Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest wins under […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KMOV

Fenton man found guilty in DWI crashed that killed couple, infant

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A Jefferson County jury found a Fenton man guilty of driving while intoxicating and causing a crash that killed three members of a family. According to arrest records, David Thurby told investigators he had seven shots of Crown and water before getting behind the wheel. In 2021. As a result, Cordell Williams, Lacey Newton and their 4-month-old son were killed in a crash on Highway 30 in Byrnes Mill.
FENTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Highway patrol currently hiring for civilian employees

(Jefferson County) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has plenty of jobs openings for not only for troopers, but for civilians as well. Corporal Logan Bolton with the patrol says there is currently several civilian positions open. [. My MO Info · KJ010623A.WAV. The application process to begin your career...

