stegenherald.com
Beau Arvel Laut
Andrew and Korrina Laut of Fredericktown, MO announce the birth of their Beau Arvel at 8:24 am, on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounces and was 20 inches long. Beau was welcomed home by his sister,...
KFVS12
Empty sailboat south of Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge raising questions
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A sailboat anchored south of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge is drawing attention. The boat has been anchored in the same location for several weeks. The engine has been removed and the cabin closed. The mast has been removed and tied to the rails to...
KFVS12
School threat investigation Perry County Mo.
The price of eggs continues to effect people in the Heartland. The SIU Men’s basketball team knocked off first place Indiana State 69-61 Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Building biographical exhibits and historic preservation | Heartland Heritage 1/11/23. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Today we're discussing how and why...
mymoinfo.com
Monica Adams starting new venture
(Festus) Television and radio personality Monica Adams has embarked on a new career venture. Adams began her career with then KJCF, now KJFF in Festus in the mid-1990s, later moved on to WIL in St. Louis and eventually into television with Fox2 and most recently at KSDK. Adams has always been a fan of fitness, health, and personal styling. She says while she is a personal fitness trainer, she wants to take that to a new level.
stegenherald.com
Body Sighted In River, But Disappears
Reports of a man’s body floating beneath a barge at the Mississippi Lime Company dock, just north of the ferry landing on N. Little Rock Road on Tuesday led to an exhaustive but fruitless search to find and remove the body. Emergency personnel could not locate the body, which...
chssting.com
Chester Opens CIT Play With Win
The Chester Invitational Tournament kicked off on January 9th at 6 pm with a game between Valmeyer and Gibault. Gibault won and advanced to the second round of the winner’s bracket. Saxony Lutheran and Lovejoy played the 7:30 pm game with Saxony Lutheran winning by 5 points. Saxony Lutheran will advance to the second round of the winner’s bracket.
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Saturday Crash
(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills man, 57 year old Donald E. Casteel, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a two vehicle crash in St. Francois County Saturday morning just after 11 o'clock. Reports from the Highway Patrol show the wreck took place at the intersection of Highway 8 and Route P as a van driven by 69 year old Donald J. Robison, of Middlebrook, failed to yield to Casteel's car. The car crashed into the left side of Robison's van and it rolled over. Casteel, who was not wearing a seatbelt during the wreck, was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Robison received moderate injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
KFVS12
Perryville High School, Perry Co. Middle School resume classes after reported threat
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Classes at the Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School resumed after police received a call reporting a possible threat. Both buildings were searched and are now secure. According to Perryville police, they received a phone call around 6:15 a.m. from a male claiming...
stegenherald.com
Dragons 2nd At Rebels’ Girls’ Tourney
Ste. Genevieve claimed second place out of 17 schools after five members reached the championship finals of their respective brackets at the fifth annual Lady Rebels Invitational girls’ wrestling tournament at Central High in Park Hills on Saturday (1.7). Three had first-place finishes and two more finished as runner-ups...
stegenherald.com
Warriors Battle But Drop 2
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. — Valle Catholic gave another competitive first half only to wear out in the end, falling to Chaffee 35-21 Thursday night (1.5) at the VCHS gym. Bri Hibbetts scored a team-high nine points. Neither team could get a shot to fall it seemed in the first...
KFVS12
‘Juveniles need to know this is a serious game’: Williamson Co. sheriff speaks after series of drive-by shootings
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people face charges in connection with a series of drive-by shootings in southern Ill. One of those suspects is a juvenile charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said juveniles who are unlawfully using firearms isn’t just a local issue,...
KFVS12
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police looking for theft suspect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect in a theft. According to police, the man is wanted in connection with a theft that was reported on January 9 by a business in the 200 block of S. Kingshighway. They said some clothing items were stolen from the business.
mymoinfo.com
William “Bill” Skaggs – Service 1pm 1/7/23
William “Bill” Skaggs of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 84. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Bill Skaggs will be 10:30 to 1 Saturday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home.
Woman’s body found in Illinois home, man in custody
A woman's body was discovered at a Freeburg trailer park Wednesday evening, and police have a man in custody for homicide.
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903
In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
Best BBQ in Illinois, according to the Food Network
ST. LOUIS — Not everyone thinks of southern Illinois barbecue. Chicago tends to overwhelm lists of the best food in the state. The Food Network just picked a Murphysboro restaurant for their “50 States of Barbecue” list. The owner of 17th St BBQ has several Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest wins under […]
This Missouri State Park Has 1.5 Billion Year Old Elephant Rocks
There are locations with big rocks and then there are other places with BIG ROCKS. This Missouri state park is that second one with boulders so huge they look like elephants dating back 1.5 billion years. Have you ever adventured in Elephant Rocks State Park? It's a very scenic place...
KMOV
Fenton man found guilty in DWI crashed that killed couple, infant
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A Jefferson County jury found a Fenton man guilty of driving while intoxicating and causing a crash that killed three members of a family. According to arrest records, David Thurby told investigators he had seven shots of Crown and water before getting behind the wheel. In 2021. As a result, Cordell Williams, Lacey Newton and their 4-month-old son were killed in a crash on Highway 30 in Byrnes Mill.
mymoinfo.com
Highway patrol currently hiring for civilian employees
(Jefferson County) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has plenty of jobs openings for not only for troopers, but for civilians as well. Corporal Logan Bolton with the patrol says there is currently several civilian positions open. [. My MO Info · KJ010623A.WAV. The application process to begin your career...
