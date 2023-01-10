Read full article on original website
Festus man hurt in crash in St. Charles County
David R. Dix, 52, of Festus was injured Monday morning, Jan. 9, when he crashed a big rig on Hwy. W south of Superior Drive in St. Charles County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 8:25 a.m., Dix was driving a 2017 International Prostar north on the highway and...
St. Francois County Saturday Crash
(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills man, 57 year old Donald E. Casteel, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a two vehicle crash in St. Francois County Saturday morning just after 11 o'clock. Reports from the Highway Patrol show the wreck took place at the intersection of Highway 8 and Route P as a van driven by 69 year old Donald J. Robison, of Middlebrook, failed to yield to Casteel's car. The car crashed into the left side of Robison's van and it rolled over. Casteel, who was not wearing a seatbelt during the wreck, was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Robison received moderate injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
Body Sighted In River, But Disappears
Reports of a man’s body floating beneath a barge at the Mississippi Lime Company dock, just north of the ferry landing on N. Little Rock Road on Tuesday led to an exhaustive but fruitless search to find and remove the body. Emergency personnel could not locate the body, which...
Perryville High School, Perry Co. Middle School resume classes after reported threat
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Classes at the Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School resumed after police received a call reporting a possible threat. Both buildings were searched and are now secure. According to Perryville police, they received a phone call around 6:15 a.m. from a male claiming...
Monica Adams starting new venture
(Festus) Television and radio personality Monica Adams has embarked on a new career venture. Adams began her career with then KJCF, now KJFF in Festus in the mid-1990s, later moved on to WIL in St. Louis and eventually into television with Fox2 and most recently at KSDK. Adams has always been a fan of fitness, health, and personal styling. She says while she is a personal fitness trainer, she wants to take that to a new level.
Dragons 2nd At Rebels’ Girls’ Tourney
Ste. Genevieve claimed second place out of 17 schools after five members reached the championship finals of their respective brackets at the fifth annual Lady Rebels Invitational girls’ wrestling tournament at Central High in Park Hills on Saturday (1.7). Three had first-place finishes and two more finished as runner-ups...
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903
In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
Festus man stabbed in domestic dispute
(Festus) A Festus woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man in a domestic dispute on Christmas Eve. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says officers responded to the 800 block of Cleveland Avenue shortly before 4pm for a domestic violence situation. My MO Info · KJ011023A. The victim...
Thieves Strike East Missouri Action Agency
(Park Hills, MO) Park Hills law enforcement officials are searching for suspects who were involved in a break in and theft at the East Missouri Action Agency's Park Hills location. Reports indicate a passenger bus and tools worth thousands of dollars are gone after a Sunday morning break in at the backlot of the group's offices on Parkway Drive. Video surveillance cameras recorded the activity Sunday morning. Thieves broke into the lot, committed the crimes, and then returned to the lot later in a stolen vehicle. This is one of several similar incidents in the region and police suspect there could be multiple people involved. If you have any information helpful to the investigation you're urged to contact your local law enforcement officials.
This Missouri State Park Has 1.5 Billion Year Old Elephant Rocks
There are locations with big rocks and then there are other places with BIG ROCKS. This Missouri state park is that second one with boulders so huge they look like elephants dating back 1.5 billion years. Have you ever adventured in Elephant Rocks State Park? It's a very scenic place...
Fenton man found guilty in DWI crashed that killed couple, infant
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A Jefferson County jury found a Fenton man guilty of driving while intoxicating and causing a crash that killed three members of a family. According to arrest records, David Thurby told investigators he had seven shots of Crown and water before getting behind the wheel. In 2021. As a result, Cordell Williams, Lacey Newton and their 4-month-old son were killed in a crash on Highway 30 in Byrnes Mill.
Highway patrol currently hiring for civilian employees
(Jefferson County) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has plenty of jobs openings for not only for troopers, but for civilians as well. Corporal Logan Bolton with the patrol says there is currently several civilian positions open. [. My MO Info · KJ010623A.WAV. The application process to begin your career...
Commissioners Are Busy Working In 2023 County Budget
Along with potential snow and ice, January also brings around number-crunching for annual budgets in Ste. Genevieve County’s numerous offices. Much of last Thursday’s county commission meeting was spent consulting with various department heads about their 2023 budgets. Among those who talked budget with the commissioners were Jennifer Mueller of the health department, Estrella Carmona with University Extension, and Sheriff Gary Stolzer.
Why are deputies in Missouri encouraging day drinking?
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants booze-drinking volunteers.
Iron County Sheriff Given Award
(Ironton, MO) Iron County Sheriff, Jeff Burkett, is awarded the Law Enforcement Purple Heart. Burkett was given the award for his outstanding service during the COVID outbreak. There was an outbreak of COVID in the Iron County Jail in January of 2022. Burkett was given the award for his outstanding service by working extra hours performing office duties and patrolling the county. As a result COVID exposure was kept to a minimum. Burkett contracted the diseases and spent 4 months in the hospital, three of those in intensive care. He was presented the award by Judge Michael Randazzo in a special ceremony last week.
Best BBQ in Illinois, according to the Food Network
ST. LOUIS — Not everyone thinks of southern Illinois barbecue. Chicago tends to overwhelm lists of the best food in the state. The Food Network just picked a Murphysboro restaurant for their “50 States of Barbecue” list. The owner of 17th St BBQ has several Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest wins under […]
William “Bill” Skaggs – Service 1pm 1/7/23
William “Bill” Skaggs of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 84. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Bill Skaggs will be 10:30 to 1 Saturday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home.
Group Lays Out Plans On How To Use Opioid Money
Opioid money was a topic of conversation during much of last Thursday’s county commission meeting. County Treasurer Sara Hoog said she had already received two checks from the opioid settlement. Late in 2018, Ste. Genevieve County joined a lawsuit against Perdue Pharma and 46 other entities for their parts...
