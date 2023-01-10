Read full article on original website
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Netflix Plans Upfront Event During Week Typically Dominated by TV
The newest entrant to TV’s Upfront Week has little to do with traditional TV. Just as companies like Walt Disney, NBCUniversal and Fox try to tempt Madison Avenue with previews of new programming in hopes of wooing billions in ad cash, so too will Netflix. The streaming giant plans to hold its own upfront presentation in New York’s Paris Theater — which it owns — on May 17. smack dab in the middle of a stretch of days during which TV’s biggest players make pitches of their own. A Netflix spokeswoman confirmed a report about its upfront intentions in Adweek, but declined...
Chelsea Handler Puts Chic Spin on Rainy-Day Style With Mini Trench Coat & Tall Hunter Boots
Chelsea Handler put a chic spin on rainy day style while out in New York City on Jan. 11. The television host and producer was spotted leaving NBC studios in ideal footwear to combat the wet weather. Handler, who is set to host the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 15, strut through the streets of the Big Apple in a black knee-length trench coat. The outerwear featured a double-breasted closure, buckles on the cuffs, buttons along the bodice and a belted waist. The “Fun Size” actress layered the jacket over a navy blue midi dress. Handler completed her look with Hunter Original...
John Landgraf Thinks ‘Peak TV’ Could Reverse by 30 Percent
We at the Television Critics Association winter press tour mainlined our annual “Peak TV” lecture by Professor John Landgraf, better known as FX Networks content and productions chairman. In 2022, TV (and streaming) combined for a whopping 599 original, scripted (English-language, for adults) series — a new all-time high. Landgraf believes “Peak TV,” a term he coined years ago, has finally peaked. With cost-cutting (and thus, content-cutting) all the rage, there’s nowhere to go but backward. That said, as he openly acknowledged several times during his Thursday morning TCA executive session, Landgraf has been wrong about the “peak” — a few...
HBO Max Raises Subscription Price To $15.99/Month, Despite Massive Cutbacks To Their Content Library
It’s been a rough couple of months for HBO Max. After removing content from their streaming library without advance notice, canceling films in post-production, and reversing season renewals on some original series, the latest news out of the service concerns a price increase to monthly plans. Effective immediately for new subscribers, the monthly price of HBO Max’s ad-free plan is being raised by $1, going from $14.99 to $15.99. For existing monthly subscribers, the price increase will go into effect during the next billing cycle on or after February 11. The price increase only affects subscribers on the ad-free plan; as...
Stephanie Hsu Explained How She Was Affected By Being Confused For Lana Condor On A Red Carpet
"It was just once, but it was very pronounced."
Evan Peters’ ‘Dahmer’ Globes Win Fuels Hollywood’s Serial Killer Obsession, Says Victim’s Mother
Evan Peters’ Golden Globes win is being criticized by the mother of Jeffrey Dahmer victim Tony Hughes. Emmy winner Peters took home the 2023 Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Movie for playing the serial killer in Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” The hit series has been marred by controversy since its premiere, with multiple families of Dahmer’s victims alleging that the “Monster” production did not reach out to those affected by Dahmer’s killing spree and that the series was “re-traumatizing” for those involved. Between 1978 and 1991, Dahmer killed 17 men, mostly...
