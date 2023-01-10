The newest entrant to TV’s Upfront Week has little to do with traditional TV. Just as companies like Walt Disney, NBCUniversal and Fox try to tempt Madison Avenue with previews of new programming in hopes of wooing billions in ad cash, so too will Netflix. The streaming giant plans to hold its own upfront presentation in New York’s Paris Theater — which it owns — on May 17. smack dab in the middle of a stretch of days during which TV’s biggest players make pitches of their own. A Netflix spokeswoman confirmed a report about its upfront intentions in Adweek, but declined...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 MINUTES AGO