Group of West Texas Coyote Hunters Stumble Upon Freshly-Landed Satellite: VIDEO
In this viral video posted to TikTok, a group of West Texas coyote hunters stumbled upon a freshly-landed satellite from outer space. If you’re like me, you had no idea that satellites are parachuted back to earth when deemed unserviceable. Most people probably also assumed that satellites not in use become floating space junk orbiting the earth. However, it appears that isn’t always the case. In this crazy 26-second clip, these Texas coyote hunters inspect the machinery and even watch it being dragged off into the desert by gusty winds driving the parachute backwards.
Art teacher tells 6-year-old she did her painting 'wrong,' but Twitter says it's a masterpiece
Twitter users slammed the teacher for panning an incredible piece of art, and for trying to discourage her.
‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ sells longtime mansion, moves to Florida
Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is closing a big chapter in his life. The sprawling home Chapman purchased with his late wife, Beth Chapman, in 2009 for just $750,000 has scored a buyer, The Post has learned. Initially listed back in October for $1.69 million, a pending offer was in the works in November following a $95,000 price cut. The home is expected to close on Monday at the asking price of $1,595,000. The move comes a year after Chapman got married to Francie Frane, who he met six months after Beth’s passing in June 2019 and who also lost her spouse,...
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Richest billionaires in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in Texas using data from Forbes.
A Texas Toddler Is Breaking A World Record... Before He Even Turns 3
A 2-year-old is on pace to be the youngest North American to visit all seven continents.
Who Owns The Most Land In Texas? All Hail The King.
One day after going "down a rabbit hole" online about living off grid, owning land, and building self-sustaining communes, I found myself asking the question of who owns the most land in Texas. The answer? All hail the King. King Ranch Owns The Most Private Land In The State Of...
Woman Shares Tragic Thrift Store Discovery for Just $3.99: 'Heart Sank'
"I wonder if it was donated by mistake," said one TikTok user, while another wrote: "So much love, history and giving in that box."
What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?
While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
Warning: Major Walmart Product Recall Impacts Over 1300 Locations and Potentially the Health of Thousands of Customers
A product is recalled due to a common and potentially life-threatening food allergy omitted from its label. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, BusinessWire.com, and TheStreet.com.
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
Strange Creature That Looks Like a Werewolf Leaves Amarillo, Texas Guessing
Is there a cryptid living in Texas?
Texas Family Finds Missing Southwest Luggage In The Most Serendipitous Way
Here's how a family from New Braunfels found their missing luggage after their flights were canceled.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri
While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
Longstanding Whataburger Restaurant Closing
The entity will be replaced with a new nearby location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and LMTOnline.com.
Be Honest, Have You Ever Scratched Your Glabella In Public?
There you are, minding your own business, not bothering anybody. It might be at work, maybe shopping, maybe in that familiar third pew at church. Everything is fine, no problems here...and then it happens. Your Glabella starts to itch. In fact, it starts to itch like crazy!. Do you scratch...
9 Best Places in Texas To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Texas, forever! That's what you might be saying to yourself once you retire and are looking for that next chapter of life where you can kick back for some well-deserved rest and relaxation after a...
TODAY.com
Buffalo couple prepared to welcome their 9 kids home. Instead, they fed 130 strangers
When Al Robinson and his wife, Vivian, began preparing for the holiday, they had visions of welcoming their nine children home to Buffalo, New York, to spend time relaxing and cooking together. But Mother Nature had other plans when a bomb cyclone exploded into a terrifying blizzard on Dec. 23.
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in All of Texas
Texas is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
