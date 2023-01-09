In this viral video posted to TikTok, a group of West Texas coyote hunters stumbled upon a freshly-landed satellite from outer space. If you’re like me, you had no idea that satellites are parachuted back to earth when deemed unserviceable. Most people probably also assumed that satellites not in use become floating space junk orbiting the earth. However, it appears that isn’t always the case. In this crazy 26-second clip, these Texas coyote hunters inspect the machinery and even watch it being dragged off into the desert by gusty winds driving the parachute backwards.

TEXAS STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO