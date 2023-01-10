Read full article on original website
2news.com
New Wednesday School Closures
All schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District will be closed Wednesday. The District said "after much deliberation, considering the safety of our students and staff, and potential further snow tonight and tomorrow, we are going to cancel school tomorrow." All Incline Village schools in the Washoe County will...
2news.com
Latest Washoe COVID Call Confirms Omicron XBB 1.5 Variant in Region
(January 11, 2023) The Washoe County Health District says COVID case numbers stayed mostly flat through December. Kevin Dick, the Washoe County Health District Officer, says "we're reporting 282 cases for the last week and a seven day moving average of 40 new cases per day." That's slightly lower than...
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
2news.com
Washoe School Board elects officers, approves zoning changes among other things
Following a swearing-in ceremony for four trustees – Adam Mayberry, Joe Rodriguez, Beth Smith and Colleen Westlake – the Washoe County School District (WCSD) Board of Trustees elected officers during its regular public meeting. Trustee Beth Smith will serve as president, Trustee Dr. Diane Nicolet will serve as...
2news.com
Offices to be Closed in Observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Some administrative offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2022, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. City of Reno is observing the holiday and their offices will be closed Monday. Most Washoe County offices will also be closed Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in observance of Martin Luther...
2news.com
WCSD Trustee Beth Smith Voted School Board President
Washoe County School District Trustee Beth Smith was voted board president during a public meeting on Tuesday. Smith represents District D. Dr. Diane Nicolet was voted as vice president of the board. Dr. Nicolet began her term in January 2021 representing District G, an At-Large area comprised of the western...
2news.com
Someone 2 Know: Mark and Janelle Stathes
Our Someones 2 Know this week own a small Washoe County business called Nevada Roots. Mark and Janelle Stathes say their tree service is an extension of their family roots and passion for nature. Be it in rainy weather, or clear blue skies, you will often find Mark Stathes high...
2news.com
EmployNV Career Hub Hosts Federal Career Workshop
The EmployNV Career Hub in Sparks, in partnership with the Federal Correctional Institute in Herlong, Calif. is offering one-on-one workshop to anyone interested in applying for a federal job. The workshop is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub in Sparks...
