stegenherald.com
Group Lays Out Plans On How To Use Opioid Money
Opioid money was a topic of conversation during much of last Thursday’s county commission meeting. County Treasurer Sara Hoog said she had already received two checks from the opioid settlement. Late in 2018, Ste. Genevieve County joined a lawsuit against Perdue Pharma and 46 other entities for their parts...
stegenherald.com
Body Sighted In River, But Disappears
Reports of a man’s body floating beneath a barge at the Mississippi Lime Company dock, just north of the ferry landing on N. Little Rock Road on Tuesday led to an exhaustive but fruitless search to find and remove the body. Emergency personnel could not locate the body, which...
stegenherald.com
Greyson James Steele
Emily Steele of Perryville, MO, announces the birth of her son, Greyson James at 7:47am, on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Paula Steele of Perryville, MO. Paternal...
stegenherald.com
Dragons 2nd At Rebels’ Girls’ Tourney
Ste. Genevieve claimed second place out of 17 schools after five members reached the championship finals of their respective brackets at the fifth annual Lady Rebels Invitational girls’ wrestling tournament at Central High in Park Hills on Saturday (1.7). Three had first-place finishes and two more finished as runner-ups...
