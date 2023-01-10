Read full article on original website
9 Expenses You Can Easily Save Money on in 2023
As we begin the new year, Americans' top two money concerns are inflation (33%) and living paycheck to paycheck (24%), according to a recent GOBankingRates survey. As a result, around 28% are...
How to save more money in 2023
A new year marks a new opportunity to fulfill resolutions and commitments. For millions of Americans, this can mean getting back into shape, taking on a new hobby, or just generally improving your health and wellness. It can also be a second chance to improve personal finances and start saving...
New year, more money: tips for financial wellness
Much of our finances are now on computers or even our phones, and there are actually ways to save a buck in the digital world.
New Year, New Money Habits: Small Moves That Will Help Your Finances in 2023
Although many of this year's resolutions will be hard to keep after months of rising prices, 2023 can still be the year that you achieve financial fitness. The key is understanding that big goals...
Here's how much money you should keep in a checking account
You most likely have a checking account, but do you know how much to keep in it? There are downsides to keeping either too little or too much money in checking, experts say. While keeping too little cash in a checking account and getting dinged with overdraft fees is undesirable, Americans with too much money in such a low-yield repository could be leaving valuable interest on the table.
Making money with side hustles in 2023
As we end this year, I wanted to make a list of side hustles that I think are worth checking out in 2023. Alright, let’s dive in! As we continue to see more aspects of our life go digital, so will businesses. The people who figure out how to build online even if their business is “blue collar” will ultimately win.
CAR AND DRIVER
$1000-a-Month (or Higher) Car Payments Are Distressingly Common Right Now
A new set of data shows what we've been seeing over several months: monthly payments on new-car loans are hitting and exceeding four figures at a distressingly high rate. One reason is rising interest rates, which in turn are affected by supply-chain issues and inflation. Another reason: a growing number...
The American Debt is Turning Into an Apocalypse - The Problem is How Do We Stop This From Eating Deeper?
Debt is a fact of life in America, making debt relief a national obsession. A search for debt relief on Google pulls up over 34 million pages; on Yahoo and MSN, the total is over 12 million pages.
I’m a money-saving pro, 8 things to do today to save you £100 per month – some are so easy you won’t even think about it
HOW would you feel if we told you you could save big money in 2023 by following just eight super simple rules?. The experts at money-saving app Nous.co have lifted the lid on exactly how that can be done thanks to their handy checklist. Not only could these small changes...
KHOU
Tips to pay off credit card debt
When stimulus checks were being sent out during the pandemic, the personal savings rate in the U.S. hit a record. But there's been a total reversal since then, and credit card debt is on the rise. A new survey from Bankrate finds 46% of credit card holders carry debt right...
Credit card debt carried over monthly is most common type of debt: AARP
Credit card debt is affecting many Americans as they deal with high inflation, and many are carrying their balances from month-to-month. Here’s how to pay down credit card debt quickly.
Should You Pay Off Your Mortgage Before Retirement?
How Long $2 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State
No matter how much planning you do, it can be hard to know exactly how much you'll need to save for retirement. A wide variety of factors, from your lifestyle to your health, can greatly alter what...
Fifth Third Bank Announces Early Pay for Federal Tax Refunds, up to 5 Days Early
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- To ensure its customers have access to their own money as soon as possible, Fifth Third Bank, National Association, today announced that it will have the ability to provide customers with their federal tax refund up to five days earlier. According to the IRS, 9 out of 10 consumers who file electronically and who choose to receive their refund by direct deposit get their money in less than 21 days. That means Fifth Third Momentum ® Checking Customers can use Fifth Third’s Early Pay 1 to receive their tax refund in 16 or less days. This free feature will be available in late January. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005223/en/ Fifth Third Bank Announces Early Pay for Federal Tax Refunds, up to 5 Days Early (Graphic: Business Wire)
KCRA.com
Why you should put your money into a savings account right now
Scammers pretend to be from your bank to drain your savings
Consumers are warned to watch out for scammers impersonating their bank. But will they get more protection in 2023 with a change in rules?
Nationwide records jump in ATM withdrawals as people use cash for budgeting
ATM withdrawals jumped by nearly a fifth last year compared with 2021, marking the first time in 13 years that cash use has increased, according to Britain’s biggest building society.Nationwide Building Society, which used its own data for the findings, suggested they reflect households’ use of physical money to help them budget during the cost-of-living crisis.The society said more than 30.2 million cash withdrawals were made from Nationwide ATMs last year, marking an increase of 19% compared with 2021.It said that, in recent years, the number of cash withdrawals had been steadily declining, with a particularly sharp drop seen at...
