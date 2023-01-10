Read full article on original website
Inside South Florida’s branded condo tower boom
Developer Edgardo Defortuna is negotiating with “key brands” for his and Shahab Karmely’s planned luxury waterfront condo project along the Miami River. One River Point, designed by Rafael Viñoly, was first proposed in the last cycle. It came back to life when Fortuna, CEO of Fortune Development Group, joined Karmely’s KAR Properties last year.
Heir to Austrian billionaire’s fortune buys Sunny Isles penthouse
An heir to Austrian gambling billionaire Johann Graf’s fortune bought a penthouse in Sunny Isles Beach. Patrick Graf paid $12.5 million for an upper penthouse at Muse Residences, a 68-unit, 49-story oceanfront tower at 17100 Collins Avenue, property records show. Irving Langer, a multifamily real estate investor, sold the condo at a loss.
Swire plans two-tower project with supertall on Brickell Key
Swire Properties wants to add one more supertall to its pipeline of projects in Miami. The real estate arm of the Hong Kong-based firm is proposing a two-tower development on Brickell Key, a man-made island that connects to Brickell, according to filings with the Federal Aviation Association. The buildings would rise on the waterfront site of the existing Mandarin Oriental hotel at 500 Brickell Key Avenue and the adjacent park.
Park Grove tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales
A Miami condo clinched the priciest sale spot at $4.7 million — marking a slow start for the first week of the year, after a strong close of 2022. Park Grove in Coconut Grove had the priciest sale last week. Unit 9A at 2821 South Bayshore Drive in Miami went for $4.7 million. Alina Gallart with One Sotheby’s International Real Estate had the listing, and Julian Cohen with Douglas Elliman represented the seller.
Harbert Management drops $66M for Broward warehouse complexes
Harbert Management Corporation paid $65.8 million for a Broward County industrial park. An affiliate of the Birmingham, Ala.-based investment management firm acquired Lauderdale Lakes Industrial Flex Park, a collection of 11 small-bay warehouses spanning nearly 360,000 square feet completed in 1973, records and Vizzda show. The deal breaks down to $183 per square foot.
Miami CRE brokers talk their book
Speaking to a ballroom full of their fellow dealmakers, South Florida brokers had a simple message: Our market is better than the rest. Here are some highlights from the 2023 CRE Outlook Conference, hosted by the Miami chapter of the Certified Commercial Investment Member Institute, or CCIM. Brokers talked up new development activity in the trophy office market, the retail market’s low vacancy rate compared to national figures, and Blackstone’s spending spree.
Aimco spinoff Air pays $251M for South Beach Southgate Towers
Air Communities beefed up its portfolio with the $250.5 million purchase of Southgate Towers in Miami Beach. Air, or Apartment Income Real Estate Investment Trust, paid $223.5 million for the pair of 14-story multifamily buildings at 910 West Avenue, and $26.9 million for the garage with ground-floor retail at 959 West Avenue, according to records. The Gumenick family’s Gumenick Properties sold both properties.
Health care CEO buys oceanfront Manalapan estate for $48M
A health care chief and his wife bought an ocean-to-lake estate in Manalapan for $48.4 million, a steep discount off the $75 million the sellers listed the property for last year. Records show Rama Raju Mantena and Padmaja Mantena bought the mansion at 1400 South Ocean Boulevard from Francis and...
What are Community Development Districts? Inside a key financing mechanism for big developers
In the mid-2010s, Miami Worldcenter master developers Art Falcone and Nitin Motwani faced a dilemma planning the $4 billion mixed-use community in downtown Miami’s Park West section. How would they pay for the sewer pipes, roads and sidewalks needed to support new high-rise buildings on more than 25 acres...
