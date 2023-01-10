ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ucdavis.edu

Distinguished Professor John Eadie Wins UC Davis Teaching Prize

It’s rare to leave a lecture, field survey or casual conversation with John Eadie without a smile or a chuckle. The University of California, Davis, professor is known for his sense of humor, enthusiasm and vast knowledge about ecology and wildlife conservation. It’s what students and colleagues admire most about him.
DAVIS, CA
ucdavis.edu

Water and Drought Experts

Experts from the University of California, Davis, are available to media to discuss water-supply issues affecting California, from droughts and floods to atmospheric rivers. These include faculty and staff from the UC Davis Center for Watershed Sciences, College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, School of Law, and others. Drought issues...
DAVIS, CA
ucdavis.edu

Statement on Ting Guo

In summer 2018 the UC Santa Barbara Police Department sent a report to the UC Davis Police Department outlining allegations of sexual assault against a UC Davis employee. The report indicated that the complainant had explicitly requested that a criminal investigation be completed before the complainant’s name or the respondent’s name were released to the UC Davis Office of Compliance and Policy (Title IX office). UC Davis police notified the City of Davis police because the report indicated that three sexual assaults had allegedly occurred within the city limits but not on the UC Davis campus. Consistent with the complainant’s request, UC Davis police also shared limited, de-identified information with the Title IX office, which was not sufficient to commence an investigation at that time.
DAVIS, CA
ucdavis.edu

New UC Davis documentary set to air on PBS

(SACRAMENTO) — A new documentary from theUC Davis Environmental Health Sciences Center (EHSC) will premiere on PBS stations beginning Jan. 14. “Dignidad: California Domestic Workers’ Journey for Justice” follows domestic workers in California as they organize for job protections during the COVID-19 pandemic. Viewers in the greater...
DAVIS, CA
ucdavis.edu

UC Davis’ ‘Unfold’ Podcast Wins 2 International Signal Awards

The UC Davis podcast Unfold has won gold and bronze and recognition as a Listener’s Choice in the inaugural edition of the international Signal Awards. The winners, announced Tuesday (Jan. 10), also included such well-known podcast producers as HBO Max, ABC, Netflix, Paramount, NatGeo and Nature. The podcast awards...
ucdavis.edu

Prizes to Be Awarded for Your ‘IDEA$’

Faculty and staff members have submitted nearly 400 ideas for innovative ways UC Davis could generate savings or revenue as part of the IDEA$ at Work budget campaign. Now is the time for you to send in your ideas and insights, as Tuesday, Jan. 31 is the deadline to participate in the campaign’s prize drawing for Mondavi Center tickets, UC Davis Stores gift cards and UC Davis swag packs. Everyone who chooses to enter the prize drawing will receive an email with coupon codes for free Athletics tickets and a discount to UC Davis Stores.
DAVIS, CA
ucdavis.edu

University of California to Research Expanded Access to Digitized Books

The University of California libraries — which comprise the largest university research library in the world — are launching a landmark research project to investigate the potential for expanded lawful use of digitized books held by academic and research libraries. The Mellon Foundation is providing $1.1 million support...
DAVIS, CA
ucdavis.edu

Grad Slam 2023: Perfection Not a Prerequisite

Who: UC Grad Slam is an annual contest for master’s and doctoral students across the University of California in all disciplines. What: Each participant presents their research in three minutes to a lay audience. When: NEW! Graduate Studies will be offering $25 gift cards to the first 40 people...
DAVIS, CA
ucdavis.edu

Wet and Windy Start to Winter Quarter

When dozens of trees toppled on campus in wicked wind and rain over the last 10 days, crews from Grounds and Landscape Services and the Arboretum and Public Garden responded quickly to clear paths and roads and start clearing the debris. One tree crashed into a building, putting a hole...
DAVIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy