FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
Sacramento's storms wreak havoc - fallen trees and flooded roadsCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
As 70 mph winds lash California, half of Sacramento loses electricityMalek SherifSacramento, CA
Distinguished Professor John Eadie Wins UC Davis Teaching Prize
It’s rare to leave a lecture, field survey or casual conversation with John Eadie without a smile or a chuckle. The University of California, Davis, professor is known for his sense of humor, enthusiasm and vast knowledge about ecology and wildlife conservation. It’s what students and colleagues admire most about him.
Water and Drought Experts
Experts from the University of California, Davis, are available to media to discuss water-supply issues affecting California, from droughts and floods to atmospheric rivers. These include faculty and staff from the UC Davis Center for Watershed Sciences, College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, School of Law, and others. Drought issues...
Statement on Ting Guo
In summer 2018 the UC Santa Barbara Police Department sent a report to the UC Davis Police Department outlining allegations of sexual assault against a UC Davis employee. The report indicated that the complainant had explicitly requested that a criminal investigation be completed before the complainant’s name or the respondent’s name were released to the UC Davis Office of Compliance and Policy (Title IX office). UC Davis police notified the City of Davis police because the report indicated that three sexual assaults had allegedly occurred within the city limits but not on the UC Davis campus. Consistent with the complainant’s request, UC Davis police also shared limited, de-identified information with the Title IX office, which was not sufficient to commence an investigation at that time.
New UC Davis documentary set to air on PBS
(SACRAMENTO) — A new documentary from theUC Davis Environmental Health Sciences Center (EHSC) will premiere on PBS stations beginning Jan. 14. “Dignidad: California Domestic Workers’ Journey for Justice” follows domestic workers in California as they organize for job protections during the COVID-19 pandemic. Viewers in the greater...
UC Davis’ ‘Unfold’ Podcast Wins 2 International Signal Awards
The UC Davis podcast Unfold has won gold and bronze and recognition as a Listener’s Choice in the inaugural edition of the international Signal Awards. The winners, announced Tuesday (Jan. 10), also included such well-known podcast producers as HBO Max, ABC, Netflix, Paramount, NatGeo and Nature. The podcast awards...
Prizes to Be Awarded for Your ‘IDEA$’
Faculty and staff members have submitted nearly 400 ideas for innovative ways UC Davis could generate savings or revenue as part of the IDEA$ at Work budget campaign. Now is the time for you to send in your ideas and insights, as Tuesday, Jan. 31 is the deadline to participate in the campaign’s prize drawing for Mondavi Center tickets, UC Davis Stores gift cards and UC Davis swag packs. Everyone who chooses to enter the prize drawing will receive an email with coupon codes for free Athletics tickets and a discount to UC Davis Stores.
University of California to Research Expanded Access to Digitized Books
The University of California libraries — which comprise the largest university research library in the world — are launching a landmark research project to investigate the potential for expanded lawful use of digitized books held by academic and research libraries. The Mellon Foundation is providing $1.1 million support...
Grad Slam 2023: Perfection Not a Prerequisite
Who: UC Grad Slam is an annual contest for master’s and doctoral students across the University of California in all disciplines. What: Each participant presents their research in three minutes to a lay audience. When: NEW! Graduate Studies will be offering $25 gift cards to the first 40 people...
King Hall Law School Hosts 4th Annual MLK Day of Service and Celebration
The UC Davis School of Law will host its fourth annual MLK Day of Service and Celebration, this coming Monday (Jan. 16), honoring the late Martin Luther King Jr. on his holiday. The law school’s home, King Hall, is named after the slain civil rights leader. King Hall’s Black...
Wet and Windy Start to Winter Quarter
When dozens of trees toppled on campus in wicked wind and rain over the last 10 days, crews from Grounds and Landscape Services and the Arboretum and Public Garden responded quickly to clear paths and roads and start clearing the debris. One tree crashed into a building, putting a hole...
