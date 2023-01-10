Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
George Santos, according to Matt Gaetz, should go through the House ethics procedure but not be ostracised.Sherif SaadFlorida State
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
This Knicks-Wizards Trade Features Bradley Beal
At times this summer, it felt like Donovan Mitchell was already a New York Knick. Instead, he became the latest NBA All-Star to be linked but not acquired. It just felt written in the stars. Mitchell is a New York native. He had apparently grown tired of life in a small market.
Raptors eye another road win over thriving Knicks
The Toronto Raptors will try to replicate the success they had on their last trip to New York when they
This Bulls-Warriors Trade Is Headlined By DeMar DeRozan
The Golden State Warriors are coming off a successful NBA title run, but they could use some help at the trade deadline in order to defend it. Stephen Curry is relied on significantly to set the tone for the Warriors’ offense. His shooting gravity is instrumental in putting the defense out of rotation to create needed advantages for his teammates. What if he had more of a creator on the wing?
This Bulls-Pacers Trade Is Headlined By Zach LaVine
The Indiana Pacers have exceeded expectations so far this NBA season with the individual brilliance of Tyrese Haliburton playing an important role. The Pacers are currently on a three-game losing streak after Haliburton suffered an injury that will keep him sidelined for a few weeks. It’s become all the more apparent that he could use a volume-scoring co-star on the wing to shoulder the load when he’s out, but also alongside each other.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
This Knicks-Suns Trade Is Headlined By Derrick Rose
The Phoenix Suns have sunk in the Western Conference standings with Devin Booker sidelined due to injury. They clearly need to get active ahead of the NBA trade deadline to improve. Chris Paul no longer appears to be the All-NBA caliber guard he was when he first joined the Suns....
This Hawks-Lakers Trade Is Headlined By John Collins
The Atlanta Hawks have been a focus of NBA trade rumors in recent weeks after a disappointing start to their 2022-23 campaign. Could the Los Angeles Lakers capitalize with a potential deal?. It seems that wherever Collins goes, NBA trade rumors follow him at this point. The Hawks are motivated...
This Suns-Wizards Trade Features Kyle Kuzma
Nobody said building an NBA champion was easy. If they did, they were lying. There are franchises in this league that have never won the championship. If your team last won a ring in the 90s, consider yourself lucky. On the other hand, the Washington Wizards haven’t had that fortune....
This Heat-Magic Trade Features Mo Bamba
If you had a time machine, what would you do with it? Personally, we’d like to show an NBA fan from the 80s today’s product. You could change the world. At the same time, you could have a lot of fun just messing with people. The possibilities would be limitless. For those fans in the 80s, their minds would be absolutely blown after being shown how today’s game is played. Why are these big men shooting threes?
This Raptors-Rockets Trade Features Fred VanVleet
In the NBA, they don’t make point guards like they used to. Some would argue that they make better ones. To be sure, the evolution of the point guard from distributor to primary scorer has resulted in some exciting players. Still, a point guard isn’t strictly a scorer. They...
This Lakers-Pacers Trade Features Chris Duarte
When an NBA player has a promising rookie season, their team is happy. Who doesn’t like to get off to a good start?. At the same time, a quality rookie season can be a false promise. Sometimes, a player sets a certain standard as a rookie, and they spend the rest of their career failing to exceed it.
This Knicks-Pistons Trade Features Obi Toppin
If you’re a rebuilding team in the modern NBA, you’re probably concerned with landing first-round picks in any transaction. After all, you’ve got to keep up. The Oklahoma City Thunder have a historic amount of draft capital. The New Orleans Pelicans have their own stockpile, and the Houston Rockets control the Brooklyn Nets’ draft through to 2027.
This Lakers-Mavericks Trade Features Tim Hardaway Jr.
It’s one thing to want something. Being willing and able to pay the cost to get it is a whole different thing. NBA teams usually do, too. In all likelihood, you’ve got a breaking point. If you’re a billionaire, congratulations. Otherwise, you probably have a price point that you’d deem too expensive.
This Pacers-Raptors Trade Features Pascal Siakam
Is the championship the end goal for every NBA team and player?. Some would argue that it has to be. If the championship isn’t the be-all, end-all, what exactly are teams playing for?. Others feel differently. They’d suggest that “rings culture” minimizes other, also noteworthy accomplishments. For what it’s...
