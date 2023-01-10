Columbia Public Library to host COVID-19 bivalent booster and flu clinic next week

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Missouri
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next week
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years old
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll Taxes
Columbia Missourian
City of Columbia to host input meeting on trash collection Tuesday night
The city of Columbia is set to host the first of two input meetings on Tuesday to let residents weigh in on the future of curbside trash collection in the city. The meetings will be an opportunity for the public to learn about solid waste collection, ask questions and voice their concerns, according to a news release. Although the input sessions will focus on solid waste, the city's recycling program is currently not set to change.
Columbia Missourian
Conservation Department confirms mountain lion sighting in Boone County
A wandering mountain lion was spotted by a trail camera in Boone County and confirmed by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The department said the presence of a mountain lion — the first confirmed sighting in the county since 2015 — poses no danger to county residents.
Columbia Missourian
Police looking for MU student find human remains in Columbia backyard fire pit
Police checking on the welfare of a University of Missouri student discovered smoldering human remains in a fire pit outside a north Columbia house. They arrested a woman who had been asleep in the house at the time police arrived.
Columbia Missourian
'An impossible task': Substitute shortage, increased workload weigh on CPS teachers
Ann Alofs, a third grade teacher at West Boulevard Elementary School, has worked in Columbia Public Schools for her entire 29-year career, the past 13 of them at West Boulevard. She spends her days helping students develop their writing, encouraging them to read and teaching them the state’s geography through a game of Simon Says.
Columbia Missourian
Man charged with making bomb threat at Jesse Hall
A Columbia man was charged with a misdemeanor Monday after he allegedly posted a bomb threat on a social media site. Chase Linhares, 21, is charged with making a terrorist threat in the third degree.
Columbia Missourian
Library union negotiations make slow progress on grievance, arbitration
The Daniel Boone Regional Library and the library workers’ union worked toward agreement on grievance and arbitration policies during a contract negotiation session Tuesday. Both sides felt that progress was made in negotiations since they have tabled more disputed issues like an anti-strike clause and a disagreement on union communication through a staff bulletin board.
Columbia Missourian
Woman accused of killing man, burning body refuses court hearing
A Columbia woman accused of homicide has not yet heard her charges before a judge after she refused arraignment Thursday. Emma Adams, 20, was arrested after a welfare check on an MU student sent police to a north Columbia home, where they found smoldering remains in a backyard fire pit.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Jan. 11, 2023
Kira Breanna Shocks, 22, of Columbia died Jan. 9, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Aaliyah Grace Mitchell-Shocks, 2 days old, of Columbia died Jan. 11, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
Columbia Missourian
Police shoot, kill suspect in Columbia standoff
A man has died after he was shot by police Wednesday at Stonegate Mobile Home Community in northeast Columbia. Columbia police identified the man as Jordan Pruyn, 28. Police said officers shot Pruyn after he threatened them with a knife.
Columbia Missourian
Why does Caleb Rowden hate Missourians — and the idea of widening Interstate 70
Why does Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) hate Missourians? Doesn’t he want the increases employment, the increase in state revenue and a safer Interstate 70 corridor?. Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring), who is exploring a run for governor in 2024, pre-filled a Senate Joint Resolution (SJR-9) that...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia woman dies after vehicle slides off I-70 on-ramp
A 22-year-old Columbia woman was killed after the car she was riding in slid and flipped over while trying to merge onto Interstate 70, police said Tuesday. Kira Shocks was a passenger in a GMC Envoy that overturned about 7:50 a.m. Monday in the area of eastbound Business Loop 70 near West Boulevard, when a thin layer of snow and ice was present on Columbia roads. Columbia police didn't say whether weather was a factor in the crash.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri linebacker Hopper announces return for second season in Columbia
Another piece of the 2023 Missouri defensive puzzle fell into place Tuesday morning, when linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper announced he plans to return for a second season with the Tigers. After spending three seasons at Florida, Hopper transferred to Missouri prior to the 2022 season and played a major role in...
Columbia Missourian
Lynlee Renick drops appeal of her conviction in snake dealer's death
Lynlee Renick, the snake dealer’s wife who was found guilty in December 2021 of killing her husband, has dropped her appeal of the conviction and her 16-year sentence. In court documents filed Monday, Columbia attorney Carol Jansen declared that her client had asked for voluntary dismissal of the appeal.
Columbia Missourian
Ben J. Tindle Feb. 2, 1949 — Jan. 6, 2023
Ben Jay Tindle, age 73, of Hallsville, MO passed away on January 6, 2023 in his home. He was born February 2, 1949 in Sparta, MO, the son of Wilma (McHaffie) Tindle and Neil Tindle both of whom preceded him in death. He attended Prairie Home High School. Upon graduation, Ben worked for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company for 46 dedicated years which took his family to several homes in Missouri and Oklahoma until they returned home to Missouri in 2015. On November 16, 1968 in California, MO, Ben married Linda (Gerhart) Tindle who preceded him in death. They were blessed with one son, Jason and one daughter, Tammy. Ben was drafted into the United States Army in 1968 and served until 1972 during the Vietnam War as a E5 Specialist. He also spent time in New Jersey during his service educating military personnel from around the world in electronics.
Columbia Missourian
Fouls, 3s, rebounds: Takeaways from Missouri's loss to Texas A&M
It was a blowout. Then Missouri cut Texas A&M’s 21-point lead to just four with 10:20 left in the second half, before another extended Aggies run sealed an 82-64 upset victory over the No. 20-ranked Tigers. When Missouri faces Florida for the second of its two-game road trip Saturday,...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri faces SEC road test against Texas A&M
Missouri men’s basketball kept its spot at No. 20 in the latest AP poll after a road loss to Arkansas last Wednesday and a home win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. Despite having already played 15 games, the Tigers (13-2, 2-1 SEC) now face just their third true road test Wednesday with a trip to College Station, Texas, and a matchup with Texas A&M.
Columbia Missourian
Porter, Chievous lead Rock Bridge girls to win over Troy Buchanan
Rock Bridge girls basketball defeated Troy Buchanan 48-23 on Tuesday in Columbia. Malia Chievous and Jayda Porter each scored 10 points to lead the Bruins, who won their second straight game.
Columbia Missourian
Tigers' poor shooting helps Texas A&M to double-digit victory
Texas A&M forced No. 20 Missouri into difficult shots all game as the Tigers made just seven 3-pointers, which helped the Aggies to an 82-64 win Wednesday in College Station, Texas. The Aggies (11-5, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) set the tone in the first half, forcing a Missouri team that entered...
Columbia Missourian
Tolton boys basketball survives Hickman's comeback attempt
Tolton boys basketball survived a late comeback attempt from host Hickman to win 66-60 on Wednesday. The Trailblazers took an early lead, entering halftime up 32-21. The Kewpies fought their way back into the game, cutting the lead to six by the end of the third quarter and getting to within three with one minute left to play. But a stout Tolton defense in the final minute of play kept the Kewpies from taking the lead.
