Columbia, MO

Columbia Public Library to host COVID-19 bivalent booster and flu clinic next week

By Isabelle Marak, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
Columbia Missourian
 2 days ago
Columbia Missourian

City of Columbia to host input meeting on trash collection Tuesday night

The city of Columbia is set to host the first of two input meetings on Tuesday to let residents weigh in on the future of curbside trash collection in the city. The meetings will be an opportunity for the public to learn about solid waste collection, ask questions and voice their concerns, according to a news release. Although the input sessions will focus on solid waste, the city's recycling program is currently not set to change.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

'An impossible task': Substitute shortage, increased workload weigh on CPS teachers

Ann Alofs, a third grade teacher at West Boulevard Elementary School, has worked in Columbia Public Schools for her entire 29-year career, the past 13 of them at West Boulevard. She spends her days helping students develop their writing, encouraging them to read and teaching them the state’s geography through a game of Simon Says.
Columbia Missourian

Man charged with making bomb threat at Jesse Hall

A Columbia man was charged with a misdemeanor Monday after he allegedly posted a bomb threat on a social media site. Chase Linhares, 21, is charged with making a terrorist threat in the third degree.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Library union negotiations make slow progress on grievance, arbitration

The Daniel Boone Regional Library and the library workers’ union worked toward agreement on grievance and arbitration policies during a contract negotiation session Tuesday. Both sides felt that progress was made in negotiations since they have tabled more disputed issues like an anti-strike clause and a disagreement on union communication through a staff bulletin board.
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
Columbia Missourian

Woman accused of killing man, burning body refuses court hearing

A Columbia woman accused of homicide has not yet heard her charges before a judge after she refused arraignment Thursday. Emma Adams, 20, was arrested after a welfare check on an MU student sent police to a north Columbia home, where they found smoldering remains in a backyard fire pit.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Death notices for Jan. 11, 2023

Kira Breanna Shocks, 22, of Columbia died Jan. 9, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Aaliyah Grace Mitchell-Shocks, 2 days old, of Columbia died Jan. 11, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Police shoot, kill suspect in Columbia standoff

A man has died after he was shot by police Wednesday at Stonegate Mobile Home Community in northeast Columbia. Columbia police identified the man as Jordan Pruyn, 28. Police said officers shot Pruyn after he threatened them with a knife.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia woman dies after vehicle slides off I-70 on-ramp

A 22-year-old Columbia woman was killed after the car she was riding in slid and flipped over while trying to merge onto Interstate 70, police said Tuesday. Kira Shocks was a passenger in a GMC Envoy that overturned about 7:50 a.m. Monday in the area of eastbound Business Loop 70 near West Boulevard, when a thin layer of snow and ice was present on Columbia roads. Columbia police didn't say whether weather was a factor in the crash.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri linebacker Hopper announces return for second season in Columbia

Another piece of the 2023 Missouri defensive puzzle fell into place Tuesday morning, when linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper announced he plans to return for a second season with the Tigers. After spending three seasons at Florida, Hopper transferred to Missouri prior to the 2022 season and played a major role in...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Lynlee Renick drops appeal of her conviction in snake dealer's death

Lynlee Renick, the snake dealer’s wife who was found guilty in December 2021 of killing her husband, has dropped her appeal of the conviction and her 16-year sentence. In court documents filed Monday, Columbia attorney Carol Jansen declared that her client had asked for voluntary dismissal of the appeal.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Ben J. Tindle Feb. 2, 1949 — Jan. 6, 2023

Ben Jay Tindle, age 73, of Hallsville, MO passed away on January 6, 2023 in his home. He was born February 2, 1949 in Sparta, MO, the son of Wilma (McHaffie) Tindle and Neil Tindle both of whom preceded him in death. He attended Prairie Home High School. Upon graduation, Ben worked for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company for 46 dedicated years which took his family to several homes in Missouri and Oklahoma until they returned home to Missouri in 2015. On November 16, 1968 in California, MO, Ben married Linda (Gerhart) Tindle who preceded him in death. They were blessed with one son, Jason and one daughter, Tammy. Ben was drafted into the United States Army in 1968 and served until 1972 during the Vietnam War as a E5 Specialist. He also spent time in New Jersey during his service educating military personnel from around the world in electronics.
HALLSVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Fouls, 3s, rebounds: Takeaways from Missouri's loss to Texas A&M

It was a blowout. Then Missouri cut Texas A&M’s 21-point lead to just four with 10:20 left in the second half, before another extended Aggies run sealed an 82-64 upset victory over the No. 20-ranked Tigers. When Missouri faces Florida for the second of its two-game road trip Saturday,...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri faces SEC road test against Texas A&M

Missouri men’s basketball kept its spot at No. 20 in the latest AP poll after a road loss to Arkansas last Wednesday and a home win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. Despite having already played 15 games, the Tigers (13-2, 2-1 SEC) now face just their third true road test Wednesday with a trip to College Station, Texas, and a matchup with Texas A&M.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Tigers' poor shooting helps Texas A&M to double-digit victory

Texas A&M forced No. 20 Missouri into difficult shots all game as the Tigers made just seven 3-pointers, which helped the Aggies to an 82-64 win Wednesday in College Station, Texas. The Aggies (11-5, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) set the tone in the first half, forcing a Missouri team that entered...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Columbia Missourian

Tolton boys basketball survives Hickman's comeback attempt

Tolton boys basketball survived a late comeback attempt from host Hickman to win 66-60 on Wednesday. The Trailblazers took an early lead, entering halftime up 32-21. The Kewpies fought their way back into the game, cutting the lead to six by the end of the third quarter and getting to within three with one minute left to play. But a stout Tolton defense in the final minute of play kept the Kewpies from taking the lead.
COLUMBIA, MO

