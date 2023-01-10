Read full article on original website
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: 1971 video edition
The Cubs play the NY Mets at Wrigley Field in July of 1971 in this Super 8 mm home movie. Many Cub stars are seen, including Ernie Banks, Ron Santo, Don Kessinger, Joe Pepitone and Leo Durocher, with many others. The Rev. Jesse Jackson is also in the stands. The cameraman was Leo Carvis.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ compulsory games
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. BCB’s intrepid reporter Sara Sanchez brought us all reports...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The Cubs Convention is back for the first time in three years
Marquee Sports Network kicked off coverage of the 2023 Cubs Convention Opening Ceremony at 5 p.m. Friday and while the crowd was a bit smaller than in previous years (there was an entire section of empty chairs to the right of the main stage that was definitely filled in 2020), there was an enthusiastic atmosphere on the fourth floor of the Sheraton Grand Hotel in downtown Chicago.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins took questions from fans Saturday morning at Cubs Con
The first appearance of Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins at Cubs Convention wasn’t their panel on Saturday morning, it was at Ryan Dempster’s recording of “Off the Mound” on Marquee Sports Network Friday night. What was striking about Dempster’s interview was the decision to frame the 2023 offseason as a series of wins. That the Cubs front office had somehow navigated a masterful offseason, where all of their targets signed with the Cubs.
Another son of Vladimir Guerrero signs with MLB team
The Vladimir Guerrero MLB pipeline continues to grow. Vlad’s son Pablo on Sunday signed a contract with the Texas Rangers franchise. Vlad called himself a “proud father” and congratulated his son on signing. Padre orgulloso. ❤️ Proud Dad. 🫶 #VG27 pic.twitter.com/znD0VA0trW — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) January 15, 2023 Here was Vlad’s other tweet: “A new... The post Another son of Vladimir Guerrero signs with MLB team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball's 'Twain' at the Examiner, Part 8
This post continues the saga of the 1911 Cubs, as seen through the eyes and pen of Charles Dryden, "the Mark Twain of Baseball," who covered the team for the Chicago Examiner. Dryden had spent spring training and the early part of the season covering the White Sox. By June...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The Ricketts family panel returns to the Cubs Convention
Cole Wright hosted a conversation with Tom and Laura Ricketts to kick off Day 2 of the 2023 Cubs Convention. Whoever was booing Tom during the Opening Ceremony must have slept in on Saturday morning, because there was only applause in the sparser crowd as the conversation kicked off at 9 a.m. There was a lot of speculation about whether this panel would return after it was removed from the 2020 convention, but to the Ricketts’ credit it was brought back and included a decent number of questions from fans.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Ryne Sandberg will get the next statue in Gallagher Way
Statue Row at Gallagher Way honors the most beloved Cubs Hall of Famers in the long and storied franchise history of the Cubs. As you may recall from my reconnaissance from the days before the Fergie Jenkins statue was unveiled, there are two extra bases for statues on either end of Statue Row. I’ve speculated a bit about who those statues could be, but this morning during the Ricketts family panel at Cubs Convention, we got a partial answer. One of those statue bases will belong to Ryne Sandberg, the legendary Cubs second baseman who won a Most Valuable Player award in 1984 on his way to Cooperstown.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Chicago Cubs news: Cubs sign Trey Mancini
The Cubs made news tonight as they agreed to terms with one of the best remaining free agents, first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini. The right-handed hitting slugger signed a two-year deal for $14 million. Mancini, who turns 31 in March, spent most of his career with the Baltimore Orioles, who drafted...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Robot umpires and a ball/strike challenge system are coming to Triple-A in 2023
Major League Baseball has been edging toward automating the strike zone (the so-called “robot umpires”) for several years. Now, according to Buster Olney of ESPN, an ABS (automated ball/strike system) is coming to Triple-A ballparks this season:. The Automatic Balls and Strikes system, commonly referred to as ABS,...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The Cubs have officially announced the Eric Hosmer signing
The Cubs’ signing of Eric Hosmer as a free agent has been known for a couple of weeks now; after the Red Sox released him December 22, the Cubs were reported to have signed him to a deal which would cost the club only the minimum salary of $720,000. The remainder of Hosmer’s $13 million contract for 2022 is being paid by the Padres, who traded him to the Red Sox last summer.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
An unconventional Cubs Convention: Fans, friendship and love for a baseball team
I am a part of the greatest community in the world: I am a Cubs fan. Cubs fans can be from anywhere and can be anyone. You can be a part of any religion, race, or gender and the bond that ties us all together is a love of the Chicago Cubs. Whether you’re an autograph hound, a fantasy league stats nerd, gear head, or inebriated bleacher bum karaoke singer, there is a place for you at Cubs Convention.
