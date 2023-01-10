ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

U.S. Attorney's Office: Beware of imposter scams

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio is cautioning northern Ohio residents about a telephone spoofing campaign where the caller is portraying themselves as an attorney, representative or law enforcement officer, and the phone number is showing as the Department of Justice or the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
BBB Tip: Preparing for Situational Scams in 2023

The following is a news release from the Better Business Bureau serving the Heart of Texas. Every year, scammers and con artists capitalize on national, international and local situations to steal consumers’ personal information, time and money. While many scams reported to Better Business Bureau (BBB) are prevalent year-round,...
Five banking and payment scams to watch out for in 2023

People are being warned to watch out for bank scams in 2023, whether they are being offered an online “bargain” or a “get rich quick” scheme.Jenny Ross, Which? Money editor, said: “Scammers are relentless when it comes to wanting our personal information and ultimately our money.“And while their tactics will no doubt continue to evolve, we think these scams are the main ones to watch out for.“Banks will never ask you for personal information, nor will they try to hurry you into making a decision. If this happens to you – whether by text, email or over the phone, step...
New Facebook Scam Hitting Tri-States Gets Warning from BBB

Facebook users there is a new scam that the Better Business Bureau wants you to be aware of. Social media can be a fun place, but also can be dangerous. The Better Business Bureau is warning Facebook users of a scam that is hitting the Tri-States focusing on the Quincy buy-and-sell groups. This is how the scam works.
Stimulus update 2023: Here are six states sending payments worth up to $1,500 next year

Anyone living in these six states may be receiving some extra pocket cash sometime next year. Many of these payments are a part of programs that started in 2022, but will not fully wrap up until 2023. Certain requirements will have to be met to receive these payments, such as filing one's taxes on time, and some of these benefits may not be delivered to recipients until May 2023, according to Yahoo Finance.
Beware of scams in your inbox and texts

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you use WhatsApp, your information might be out there and vulnerable. Check Point analyzed a recent breach and found millions of Americans have had their phone numbers exposed on the internet. That information in the wrong hands means scammers or hackers can try to...
Beware: These 15 States Have the Highest Income Tax

During tax season, Americans need to consider federal taxes as well as state taxes. There are a few states in which no state income tax is required, and those states make up revenue from other sources. As you prepare your tax returns, here are the 15 states with the highest income tax rates for 2022.
The IRS Focused on Auditing Low-Income Earners Over Millionaires Last Year: Report

More money, more problems, right? Not with the IRS, according to a new report that suggests the wealthy overwhelmingly escape audits. Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), a nonprofit data and research gathering organization, found in a review of monthly IRS management reports that only 1 in 100 millionaires was audited by an IRS revenue agent last year. Out of the 703,576 tax returns filed in 2022 reporting an income of at least $1 million, roughly 689,000 faced no IRS inquiry.
IRS tax season to begin Jan. 23: What to know about smaller refunds

Many people who love to file their taxes as soon as possible — aiming to get their hands on tax refund cash as quickly as they can — will be happy that the Internal Revenue Service soon will begin accepting and processing individual income tax returns as of Jan. 23. The IRS "Free File" system will open online on Friday where participating tax providers will accept completed returns and hold them until they can be filed...
IRS: Taxpayers may avoid a surprise tax bill by making a quarterly payment by Jan. 17

The deadline for fourth-quarter estimated tax payments for 2022 is Jan. 17, applying to income from self-employment, investments, gig economy work, small businesses and more. You can avoid a penalty by paying the lesser of 90% of taxes for 2022 or 100% of 2021 levies if your adjusted gross income is less than $150,000.
12 Million People Got a Refund From the IRS for a Tax Break on 2020 Unemployment Benefits

The IRS said Friday that it had finished issuing refunds to people who qualified for a federal tax break on up to $10,200 of unemployment benefits received in 2020. The American Rescue Plan Act offered the tax break. President Joe Biden signed the law in March 2021, after many people had already filed their 2020 returns.

