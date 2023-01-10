ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

WMAZ

Kirby Smart's wife Mary Beth soaks up second Dawgs national championship

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, called it "very surreal" on Monday night as Georgia secured a second straight national championship. 11Alive's Maria Martin spoke with Mary Beth Smart after the game on the field at SoFi Stadium in Southern California. A proud Bulldog herself who was captain of the women's basketball team when she was at school, Mary Beth basked in the amazing heights Kirby's now led Dawg nation to.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Stetson Bennett Announcement

Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off of their second straight national championship, but the senior QB reportedly be attending Tuesday's press conference. Per UGA reporter Sarah K. Spencer: "It has just been announced that Stetson Bennett will not be participating in Georgia's ...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Syd Horne, Georgia Bulldogs WR Ladd McConkey’s Girlfriend

Ladd McConkey bounced back from injuries and scored a touchdown for the Georgia Bulldogs against TCU. And it’s not only Dawg Nation celebrating the team’s win. Ladd McConkey’s girlfriend, Syd Horne, is also proud of the wide receiver. Moreover, Horne’s not a stranger to Bulldogs fans. She’s a regular appearance at McConkey’s games and on his Instagram. They’re best friends as well as high school sweethearts. And to their Instagram followers, they are the ultimate #CoupleGoals. So we delve more into their relationship in this Syd Horne wiki.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What UGA fans need to know for championship parade

Georgia football returns to Sanford Stadium for another day, but this time it is for yet another championship celebration. Back-to-back championships means back-to-back championship parades. Georgia fans will get one last chance to see players like Christopher Smith and Stetson Bennett in Sanford Stadium before they focus on preparing for...
On3.com

Stetson Bennett back at Raising Cane's following second national title

Stetson Bennett won his second consecutive national championship on Monday night. Now he’s back at Raising Cane‘s in Athens, serving Georgia students lunch, as part of a NIL deal. It’s a lighter note to end his hectic week. He became just the fifth quarterback in the past 50 years to start for back-to-back national champions.
