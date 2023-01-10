ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Former LSU Safety Derrick Davis Jr. Reveals Transfer Destination

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 2 days ago

Former LSU safety/running back Derrick Davis Jr. has announced he will be transferring to Pittsburgh. A 4-star prospect in the 2021 cycle, the Pennsylvania native will return home to play for his hometown university.

Recruited as a safety, the Tigers’ lack of running back depth forced Davis to switch over to offense for the backend of the season, seeing snaps in the final few games including the bowl game matchup against Purdue.

As a freshman in 2021, Davis saw action in 12 games for the Tigers with most of his snaps coming on special teams. With an expanded role expected in 2022, LSU’s work in the transfer portal put Davis near the bottom of the depth chart.

Heading back home, Davis now has the chance to make an immediate program for an ACC program on the rise.

Scroll to Continue

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.

“We are going to develop based upon our freshman class, too. So we are doing this at the same time, and also allowing our program to be younger, too. We want to bring both of these along. We don’t always want to be a turn-it-over program where we are bringing in transfers and turning the program over.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident

A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd.    Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events.  "I ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSU 2022 Report Card: Quarterbacks

As LSU football transitions to the offseason, there will be significant chatter surrounding the quarterback room. With the Tigers returning Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier remaining with the program and Walker Howard looking to take that next step, this position group is loaded. The 2022 season was one where Jayden Daniels...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Here's where LSU football finished in the final AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE ― LSU football has finished its first season under coach Brian Kelly at No. 16 in the final AP Top 25 poll released after Monday night's College Football Playoff final. Three SEC schools finished ahead of the Tigers in the rankings: No. 1 Georgia, No. 5 Alabama...
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

What Kim Mulkey recalls about recruiting Seimone Augustus as LSU great's statue unveiling approaches

BATON ROUGE – Kim Mulkey and Seimone Augustus' paths have crossed a number of times over the years. They're far more in sync now, with Augustus an LSU alum and Mulkey the Tigers women's basketball coach. Their relationship has hit a fever pitch lately, as Mulkey was an avid, vocal supporter of what's now a reality: Augustus getting her very own statue on campus, which will be revealed Sunday alongside LSU greats Shaquille O'Neal and Bob Pettit outside the basketball practice facility.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Ohio

They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
theadvocate.com

'Antiques Roadshow' is returning to Baton Rouge to find America's hidden treasures

Adventure. History. Secrets revealed and treasure hunting, too. The hit PBS series, "Antiques Roadshow," is coming back to Louisiana for its 28th season. The 2023 production tour will kick off with a stop in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, May 2 — to search for America’s hidden treasures. Fans are invited to enter to win tickets to visit on-set and have their items appraised.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wtae.com

Suspects in deadly Carrick shooting charged following police chase

Charges have been filed against two people in a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood. Jacob Dienert, 21, was shot and killed Sunday on East Agnew Avenue. The two suspects arrested in his death are 17-year-old Amier Windsor and 20-year-old Maurice Nelson. Windsor and Nelson were taken into custody following...
PITTSBURGH, PA
houmatimes.com

Detectives Investigating Homicide in Raceland

04:11 am – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported detectives are currently on scene investigating a suspected shooting death on Market Street in Raceland. The victim is a man in his late 20s. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers Bayou...
RACELAND, LA
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy