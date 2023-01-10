Read full article on original website
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Yardbarker
TNT drops national TV coverage of Chicago Bulls-Charlotte Hornets game on January 26
The NBA had high hopes for the Chicago Bulls heading into this season. So much so that they booked the team for "Rivals Week", which will feature games with interesting match-ups or some of the league's most bitter rivals. However, those plans have been derailed following the news that TNT will no longer be airing the Bulls game versus the Charlotte Hornets on January 26th.
Wichita Eagle
Hawks’ Hefty Price for John Collins; Should Lakers Pursue Mavs’ Christian Wood? - NBA Trade Deadline
JAN 10 Hawks’ Steep Collins Price; Lakers as Wood Suitor?. According to one report, the Hawks’ asking price for John Collins might be in the Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell range from last summer. We discussed the idea of the Mavs pursuing Collins if they can’t reach a...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient. “A truly selfless superstar,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3...
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading for Former Lottery Pick
It sounds like your Los Angeles Lakers may be in the market for roster help after all. That said, the big name they've been linked with again of late would be more of an around-the-margins type of addition for the 12th-seeded Lakers, currently a smidge below .500 with a 19-22 record.
Yardbarker
Report: Suns Signing G League's Saben Lee to 10-Day Contract
Help is on the way for the Phoenix Suns, even if it's for a short amount of time. The Suns are reportedly signing G League guard Saben Lee to a 10-day contract according to NBA insider Shams Charania. Lee (who played at Corono del Sol in Tempe) initially entered the...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LA To Work Out Four-Time All-Star Friday
With 10-day contracts now en vogue across the NBA, your Los Angeles Lakers continue to monitor available free agents. As we revealed last week, rumblings had emerged that one-time Laker (technically) DeMarcus Cousins is set to get a look soon. Now, we have more intel on exactly what the timeline for Boogie's arrival looks like.
Yardbarker
Anthony Gill, Monte Morris, and Kyle Kuzma's Game Winner Boost The Wizards Past The Bulls
WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards had the second game of their four-game home stand. Tonight’s game would be the third game of the season series between Chicago & Washington. The season series was tied at 1-1. Washington Wizards squeaked by the Chicago Bulls 102–100 in the first matchup. It was a back-and-forth game until midway through the 2nd quarter, when the Wizards would take the lead and hold it until the final 31.4 seconds of the game. When Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan would tie the game at 100 with a running slam dunk. Bradley Beal would knock the game-winner floater with 7.4 seconds left in the game to take game one of the season series.
Wichita Eagle
OKC Thunder Mid-Season Report Cards
With the Oklahoma City Thunder now crossing the mid-season mark, there’s enough of a sample size to evaluate each player and their performances this far into the season. First off, as a team, the Thunder are 18-23, which is on pace to crush the standards set for them by national media.
CBS Sports
Pistons vs. Timberwolves: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena after having had a few days off. Minnesota will be strutting in after a win while Detroit will be stumbling in from a loss. The Timberwolves beat the Houston Rockets 104-96 on...
Pistons Team To Watch As Chauncey Billups’ Next Stop
The Detroit Pistons are a team that a lot of people around the NBA are going to be keeping an eye on in the coming week. While they aren’t going to factor into the playoff race themselves, as they are currently second to last in the Eastern Conference with a record of 12-33, they can have an impact on the races.
Report: Cavs G Ricky Rubio eyes Thursday return
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio hopes to end a year-long layoff following an ACL tear Thursday night against the Portland
