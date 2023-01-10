ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

TNT drops national TV coverage of Chicago Bulls-Charlotte Hornets game on January 26

The NBA had high hopes for the Chicago Bulls heading into this season. So much so that they booked the team for "Rivals Week", which will feature games with interesting match-ups or some of the league's most bitter rivals. However, those plans have been derailed following the news that TNT will no longer be airing the Bulls game versus the Charlotte Hornets on January 26th.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading for Former Lottery Pick

It sounds like your Los Angeles Lakers may be in the market for roster help after all. That said, the big name they've been linked with again of late would be more of an around-the-margins type of addition for the 12th-seeded Lakers, currently a smidge below .500 with a 19-22 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Suns Signing G League's Saben Lee to 10-Day Contract

Help is on the way for the Phoenix Suns, even if it's for a short amount of time. The Suns are reportedly signing G League guard Saben Lee to a 10-day contract according to NBA insider Shams Charania. Lee (who played at Corono del Sol in Tempe) initially entered the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: LA To Work Out Four-Time All-Star Friday

With 10-day contracts now en vogue across the NBA, your Los Angeles Lakers continue to monitor available free agents. As we revealed last week, rumblings had emerged that one-time Laker (technically) DeMarcus Cousins is set to get a look soon. Now, we have more intel on exactly what the timeline for Boogie's arrival looks like.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Anthony Gill, Monte Morris, and Kyle Kuzma's Game Winner Boost The Wizards Past The Bulls

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards had the second game of their four-game home stand. Tonight’s game would be the third game of the season series between Chicago & Washington. The season series was tied at 1-1. Washington Wizards squeaked by the Chicago Bulls 102–100 in the first matchup. It was a back-and-forth game until midway through the 2nd quarter, when the Wizards would take the lead and hold it until the final 31.4 seconds of the game. When Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan would tie the game at 100 with a running slam dunk. Bradley Beal would knock the game-winner floater with 7.4 seconds left in the game to take game one of the season series.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

OKC Thunder Mid-Season Report Cards

With the Oklahoma City Thunder now crossing the mid-season mark, there’s enough of a sample size to evaluate each player and their performances this far into the season. First off, as a team, the Thunder are 18-23, which is on pace to crush the standards set for them by national media.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA Analysis Network

Pistons Team To Watch As Chauncey Billups’ Next Stop

The Detroit Pistons are a team that a lot of people around the NBA are going to be keeping an eye on in the coming week. While they aren’t going to factor into the playoff race themselves, as they are currently second to last in the Eastern Conference with a record of 12-33, they can have an impact on the races.
