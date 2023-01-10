Rumor: iPhone 15 Pro models could be more expensive

Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

With the regular iPhone 14 models being reported as a failure in sales and the Pro versions being sold out for months due to high demand and supply constraints, it seems Apple is planning to revamp its strategy for the iPhone 15 series.

Not only does the company plan to make the iPhone 15 cheaper, but it will probably make the iPhone 15 Pro models more expensive. According to an unverified source on Weibo (via MacRumors), Apple will “increase the price of this year’s iPhone 15 Pro series, further widening the gap with the Plus model, leaving enough market space abruptly.”

This unverified leaker then says a few features already reported by BGR and other media outlets regarding the next generation of iPhone: that the regular models will have the Dynamic Island cutout and the 48MP main camera sensor as standard.

With unverified sources claiming they have inside knowledge, it is important to take the report with a grain of salt. That said, it makes sense if Apple charges more for the premium phones – especially to make the regular ones more enticing to regular customers.

Apple has reportedly been planning to replace the stainless steel finish with titanium, add a periscope lens to the Pro models, and adopt a new 3nm technology for the A17 Bionic chip. The new processor would be 35% more power-efficient than its predecessor.

While these changes could be worth $100 more, regular customers would find a regular iPhone 15 model more appealing with a new design and better camera system, even if Apple still doesn’t add a telephoto lens, ProMotion, or Always-On display.

Since the iPhone 14 Pro is only $100 more expensive than the iPhone 14 Plus, it’s understandable why people prefer to jump for a complete smartphone rather than choose a bigger phone with fewer features.

We’re still eight months away from the iPhone 15 series announcement, but there’s a lot to be excited about already.