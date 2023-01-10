ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bodies of two national park visitors found after they plummeted from Welsh waterfall

By Irene Wright
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

The bodies of two women have been found after reports of swimmers plummeting into a waterfall in Wales, police say.

A search began for the two visitors on Jan. 4 after a hiker reported two people in Ystradfelle Falls, part of the Welsh national park Brecon Beacons. Local officials, mountain rescue and National Police Air support were called in to help with the search.

The body of the first woman was found within 24 hours, according to officials, before the search was temporarily called off due to “high, fast-flowing water.”

The area has seen heavy rainfall leading to challenging river conditions, including flood warnings for a large portion of Wales, according to The Met Office , the UK’s national weather service.

Police said in a statement that they could “confirm the body of a woman was recovered from the river(Jan. 5),” and that they believed the second woman was still in the water.

Brecan Beacons National Park Authority said in a release that it was “deeply saddened to learn of the accident that happened in Waterfall Country,” and that the first woman was “recovered from the gorge (Jan. 5).”

A statement from Dyed-Powys Police on Jan. 9 confirmed that a second body had been found in Spring Valley Lakes in Glynneath, south of the falls, and that the families of the women had been contacted, but their names were not publicly released.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service , which assisted in the search, released a water safety warning on Jan. 9.

“The popularity of outdoor water-related activities, such as open water swimming and stand-up paddleboarding, has grown in recent years,” the warning said. “However, the Service urges people to avoid taking part in such activities following recent spells of heavy rainfall and during a weather warning.”

Hiker plunges to her death from rocky terrain in Joshua Tree National Park, rangers say

Body found in NH woods in 1971 ID’d as woman never heard from after missing a flight

Woman’s body washed up on Lake Michigan shoreline 25 years ago. Now she’s identified

Empty boat found adrift in lake after man borrowed it and vanished, Louisiana cops say

TheDailyBeast

Hiker Dies After Horrific Fall at Joshua Tree National Park

A hiker who sustained critical injuries after falling in the Indian Cove area of Joshua Tree National Park on Saturday was declared dead after a major rescue operation mounted by the National Park Service. A sheriff’s deputy told Z107.7 that the hiker–who has not been identified–was spotted by one of the department’s helicopters. They suffered critical injuries after tumbling down “the steep, rocky terrain.” Park rangers and medical staff quickly worked to rescue the hiker, eventually bringing them out of the rocks and and transporting them to an area hospital. The hiker was later declared dead, Z107.7 reported. No further information was currently available.Read it at Z107.7 News
BBC

Brecon Beacons: Second body found after waterfall search

Police searching for a woman who went missing near waterfalls in Brecon Beacons National Park have found a body. Dyfed-Powys Police were called just before midday on Wednesday after two people were spotted in the river at Ystradfellte Falls, Powys. The body of a woman was found at the beauty...
natureworldnews.com

Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil

A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
People

At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia

Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
People

Michigan Doctor Found Dead Under Ice of Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing

Dr. Bolek Payan, a physician at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, was found dead under the ice of a frozen pond near his Michigan home on Tuesday A Michigan doctor has been found dead under the ice of a frozen pond, five days after going missing from his nearby home. Blackman-Leoni Public Safety (BLDPS) confirmed that divers had recovered the body of Dr. Bolek Payan "from a pond on the property near his residence" around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. "After not locating anything on land, holes were cut in the ice of a pond...
CBS San Francisco

Update: San Jose couple killed by falling rocks in Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – The two Bay Area residents who died following what was described as a "significant rockfall" at Yosemite National Park earlier this week have been identified.According to park officials, the victims were 51-year-old Georgios Theocharous and 35-year-old Ming Yan, a married couple from San Jose.Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the pair were in their Dodge Ram rental truck on Highway 140 near the Arch Rock entrance when they were hit by rocks that fell 1,000 feet from above the roadway. Officials said the force of the impact pushed the truck off the road, where it landed on the...
Miami Herald

