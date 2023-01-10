ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Zara Taps Calvin Luo for Chinese Designer Crossover

By Denni Hu
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xbyUK_0k9psumI00

SHANGHAI — Fast- fashion giant Zara has unveiled a collaboration with Calvin Luo , its second collection with a Chinese designer.

The collection includes 20 pieces of womenswear, menswear, footwear and accessories in black and gray that “caters to the preference and dress code of the new generation of shoppers, offering fashion lovers a diverse range of selections,” the retailer said in a statement.

More from WWD

After teasing it back in October, the collection will be available starting Wednesday in selected stores in Mainland China , Hong Kong, Taiwan, and on Zara’s e-commerce channels.

Last year, Zara teamed with fashion designer Susan Fang on its first major collaboration for the Chinese market. The collaboration, which featured dreamy dresses and accessories, speedily sold out.

Even though Calvin Luo worked on a small project with Chinese fashion company Peacebird in 2021, this is the first time the Gen Z designer has produced a comprehensive line with a major global brand, complete with a campaign lensed by up-and-coming photographer Johnson Lui.

Luo noticeably shied away from Chinese New Year -related festive elements and created an easygoing collection full of wardrobe staples such as leather jackets, boxy blazers and denim cargo pants fit for young urbanites like him.

The business-savvy designer said he researched Zara’s previous collaborations, including ones with Ader Error and Good American, before coming up with a collection that “reflects Zara’s DNA.”

“It was a smooth design process, we were basically given carte blanche to do the collection. I finished the samples, presented my ideas to their team, sent the samples to their headquarters, and it was done,” said Luo. “They really wanted our brand identity to shine through.”

Luo said the collaboration is an opportunity to expand his retail presence in Hong Kong and Taiwan. “In the long run, I want the brand to become a fashion brand not defined by my nationalities, like Maison Margiela or Marni,” said Luo, who is in Paris preparing for his second physical runway show.

The former design consultant for Lanvin on China -related projects also revealed detailed retail expansion plans for his eight-year-old brand in the Chinese market.

In April, he will open his second stand-alone shop in Shanghai, taking up a storefront previously occupied by Christian Louboutin.

For the second half of 2023, Luo is looking into other key cities in the country to expand his retail footprint.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Rent the Runway Links With Amazon

Rent the Runway has landed on Amazon. The designer rental specialist said it is launching an Amazon Fashion storefront that will sell “pre-loved” looks and exclusive new items from its Design Collective. More from WWDPuppets and Puppets RTW Spring 2023Red Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04 The resale looks from the company’s rental business will include hundreds of styles from more than 35 brands, including Tory Sport, Rag & Bone, Tibi, Kate Spade New York and others with the selection spanning casual styles, workwear,...
WWD

Simon Cracker’s Sophomore Display at Milan Fashion Week Nods to Punk à la Vivienne Westwood

MILAN — Simon Cracker’s Simone Botte and his business partner Filippo Biraghi would rather say “no” to the fashion establishment, stop manufacturing new gear and quit the industry. Yet in their frequent musings about how to best convey their radical fashion proposition, the pair has found a formula to shift perceptions and tear down barriers from within, embracing a punk attitude which, they said, is inspired by, among others, the late queen of punk Vivienne Westwood.More from WWDVivienne Westwood Dies at 81: Images Through the YearsMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Crystals, Fringe and Sequins Are Trending at Milan...
WWD

Founder Christina Zilber Revamps Jouer, Taps Frances Grant as President

It’s a fresh start for Jouer. The Los Angeles-based beauty brand, launched by Christina Zilber in 2008, has tapped Frances Grant as president.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now “She has a strong understanding of the business behind the business, but also how to market the business, which is what I’m really, really excited about,” Zilber said. “It’s one thing to hire somebody who can operationally run the company, but somebody who actually knows how to strategically grow the company is what I was looking for....
WWD

Diptyque Launches Do Son Short Film, Limited-edition Collection

Diptyque’s creative streak continues. The company has teamed with creative studio Werlen Meyer and musician James Blake to release a short film that pays homage to the Do Son fragrance franchise, one of Diptyque’s best-selling franchises globally. Launched in 2005, Do Son is composed of tuberose, orange blossom and jasmine and was inspired by cofounder Yves Coueslant’s upbringing in northeast Vietnam, which Diptyque sought to capture in the film.
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Marco Bizzarri Is Staying Put at Gucci

Squelching persistent speculation of a management change at Gucci, François-Henri Pinault told WWD that Gucci’s longtime chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri would stay in place and lead the brand in the post-Alessandro Michele period. Speaking on the sidelines of Gucci’s fall 2023 men’s fashion show in Milan on Friday, Kering’s chairman and chief executive officer was emphatic that Bizzarri “has my full trust. He already had.”More from WWDNo. 21 Men's Fall 2023Mermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Crystals, Fringe and Sequins Are Trending at Milan Fashion Week “It’s so obvious that Marco is the CEO for this next chapter of...
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
WNCT

These are the richest models in the world

GREENVILLE, NC. (Stacker.com) — Being a successful model—getting paid to look glamorous, traveling the world, and receiving adoration from fans—can feel like the ultimate dream, but setting such a high bar for beauty comes with an expensive toll. Fashion is known as a cutthroat industry rife with incidents of emotional and physical abuse, to say […]
The Independent

These are the hottest interior design trends for 2023 – according to experts

Designers are already forecasting the trends set to influence our homes and decor in 2023 – and playful colour, warm comfort and jazzed-up walls are all in the mix.Curious about the interiors trends in store? We asked the experts at leading home design platform Houzz.co.uk to share their insights…1. Nostalgia “From the resurgence of ‘modern farmhouse’ style – which is up by 135% in searches on Houzz year-over-year – to the recent interest in cottagecore, homeowners are looking to the familiarity and comfort of the past, and bringing elements of this into their modern living spaces,” says Houzz UK editor, Victoria...
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
Footwear News

Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
womansday.com

See Katie Holmes Drop Jaws While Wearing a Show-Stopping Old Hollywood Dress

Folks, Katie Holmes doesn't miss with her fashion choices. Back in September 2018, the former Dawson's Creek star had everyone's jaws on the floor when she stepped out for the New York Collection by Harry Winston event at the Rainbow Room. The actress strutted New York City's streets in a red cocktail dress featuring a V-neckline and hung off the shoulders. The sleeves also had a cape-like look to them, giving a modern twist to the retro outfit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
Time Out Global

Five films that capture the essence of summer

In need of something to watch? ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has shared his top picks for films that capture the essence of summer. The hot, sultry days of summer are back and what better way to cool off than in the shade of a cinema with a film classic? Luckily for you, ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has saved us the trouble of picking and has revealed his top five films that capture the dreamy dog days of summer.
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em

Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
HAWAII STATE
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy