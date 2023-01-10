Read full article on original website
Tisbury select board candidates share their thoughts
On Jan. 24, Tisbury will hold a special election in order to find someone to complete the term of Larry Gomez, who has resigned from the select board for health reasons. On May 9, the seat will be up for election again for a full three-year term. The four candidates...
Gov. Maura Healey plans to launch equity audit in state government
Gov. Maura Healey, the first woman and openly gay person elected to the post in Massachusetts, intends to conduct an equity audit across state government, with the goal of dismantling disparities. Through an executive order, Healey will soon create an interagency task force that analyzes equity across all state commissions,...
State lawmakers asking the Department of Public Utilities for answers on high costs
In response to projections about higher energy costs Massachusetts, several state lawmakers have sent a few letters to the Department of Public Utilities asking them to reassess how the utility rates are set in the state. The most recent letter can be found here. Representatives are awaiting a response from...
Filler joins Tisbury Police Department
On the recommendation of Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost, Tisbury’s select board voted 2-0 on Wednesday to hire and appoint Forrest Filler as a Tisbury Police officer. “We’re continuing our recruitment to fill vacant positions here at the police department, and we’ve selected a candidate for your consideration,” Habekost said ahead of the vote.
Dismay over auditorium incursion
A former trustee of the trust that provided funding for the 1970s revamp of the second floor of Tisbury’s town hall into what is now known as the Katharine Cornell Memorial Theater isn’t enthused by the incursion of office spaces into the theater’s auditorium. Stephen Cornell, a relative of theater giant Katharine Cornell, and her godson, said that upon reading a Times article on a change of use for the auditorium, he was moved to write a complaint letter to the select board. That letter is also being published in The Times.
Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll Appoint Jones as Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll today, January 11, announced they will appoint Lauren Jones to be Secretary of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Jones is currently the Executive Vice President of the Massachusetts Business Roundtable, and previously held roles...
Mass. Teachers Association: Parents Can Opt Out Their Kids From Taking MCAS
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Massachusetts Teachers Association, one of the state's largest teachers unions, is once again taking aim at the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) standardized test. One of the union's priorities for the legislative session is eliminating the test altogether, which plays a significant role in...
Government needs young people
After four years as your Dukes County commissioner, I have decided to step aside as I prepare to start law school in the fall of 2023. I would be remiss if I ended my time as an elected official without thanking the community that made me feel welcomed and appreciated. Martha’s Vineyard is a special, special home. The care and respect that I felt at places like the Charter School, and in groups such as We Stand Together/Estamos Todos Juntos, helped me gain confidence and find my voice.
Rising average temperature in Massachusetts to increase municipal costs
By calculating the relationship between changes in temperature and precipitation and spending by Massachusetts municipalities, a new report concluded that Bay State cities and towns could see their expenditures rise by 30 percent by the end of this century if the climate continues to change at its current pace.
New guidelines set as COVID-19 reaches 'high' level on Cape, Coast and Islands
The prevalence of COVID-19 is now high in most of Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, the Islands, and the South Coast, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the “high” level, which the Cape reached last week, the CDC recommends that everyone — not just people at high...
Column: Lenny and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad election
I almost feel sorry for Lenny Mirra. For those who might have been holed up in a missile silo for the past nine weeks, Lenny Mirra, a Republican, lost a recount to represent Ipswich (among other towns) at the State House by one lone vote. This came after leading his...
The new communications director for George Santos previously worked for Charlie Baker’s administration
Naysa Woomer previously worked for the Massachusetts Dept. of Revenue and the Massachusetts Republican Party. New York Congressional Rep. George Santos, who infamously lied about major parts of his background and committed alleged campaign finance law violations, has a new communications director with ties to former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his administration.
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market
ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
Police reform two years later: Legislators and officials reflect on landmark law in Mass.
Two years after former Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law a landmark police reform bill, advocates and lawmakers central to its creation are reflecting on the progress of the law enforcement licensing agency the legislation created, which recently suspended 15 officers from across the state. It has been a long...
Poll: Mass. residents want to keep controversial tax cap law intact
A majority of Massachusetts residents want Beacon Hill lawmakers and new Gov. Maura Healey to keep a controversial tax cap law intact, which last year delivered almost $3 billion in excess state revenues back to taxpayers but scrambled more permanent relief, a new Republican-aligned poll found. Nearly 63% of respondents...
Is Tax Relief From Massachusetts Coming? This Is What Gov. Healey Said
Massachusetts taxpayers could get some tax relief soon. Gov. Maura Healey and top lawmakers recently talked about sending tax relief from Massachusetts to residents. However, whether or not the tax relief will actually happen depends largely on key metrics, the lawmakers signaled. Tax Relief From Massachusetts: What Is Gov. Healey...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
Massachusetts voters in favor of Chapter 62F in latest poll
A recent poll shows how Massachusetts voters feel about Chapter 62F, the tax law that brought $3 billion to taxpayers across the state.
Using kerosene heaters indoors in Massachusetts is illegal
A local fire department is warning residents not to use kerosene heaters in homes this winter.
Massachusetts salary database: See the State Police who earned the most in 2022
The Massachusetts State Police ranked as the sixth highest-paid department in state government last year, trailing behind the University of Massachusetts, MBTA, Trial Court, the Department of Correction and the Department of Developmental Services. Total payroll at the Department of State Police was $401.7 million in 2022, according to state...
