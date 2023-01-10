Read full article on original website
Kentucky's first transgender elected official wins 90% of write-in votes to secure term in Berea
BEREA, Ky. — A central Kentucky woman is making history as the state's first transgender elected official. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea Independent School District Board in Nov. 2022. Blankenship is Kentucky’s first transgender elected official. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Ban Conversion...
Groups across Ohio suing Secretary of State's Office over HB 458
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Elias Law Group is suing the Ohio Secretary of State's Office on behalf of three organizations that say provisions in House Bill 458 could be deemed unconstitutional. They say strict voter ID requirements and mail-in ballot restrictions could hinder certain groups of people. "We've seen more...
Wisconsin Republicans block ‘conversion therapy’ ban
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — a discredited practice known as conversion therapy. What You Need To Know. Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow...
Wisconsin FoodShare Program benefits to end soon
WISCONSIN — February will be the last month for households to use their extra benefits from the Wisconsin FoodShare Program before they are no longer available. Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act in late December, which puts an end to the extra benefits. The regular FoodShare benefits will continue.
Local leaders slam Ohio law banning use of low-income housing, historic tax credits on same affordable housing project
CINCINNATI — Housing advocates slammed a new Ohio law that limits property developer’s ability to use certain state tax credits on the conversion of historic properties into low-income dwellings. Opponents of the House BIll 45 claim those funds coupled together play a vital role in making those projects possible.
Elementary school damaged by high winds, students diverted
McDANIELS, Ky. — Powerful storms tore through Kentucky, bringing high winds and tornadoes to three counties. Breckinridge County was not one of them, but strong winds caused damage. School buses filled with children were diverted when high winds damaged an elementary school near McDaniels. There has been no confirmation...
'It’s going to be beautiful': Neighbors are excited about Louisville's Reimagine 9th Street project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We have new information on a multi-million dollar infrastructure project in Louisville. Last week, President Joe Biden specifically mentioned the 9th Street revitilization project during his stop in northern Kentucky. People in the community are getting excited about the long-awaited improvements. Betty Ross has called that...
ODNR officer killed in line of duty receives highway designation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore is being honored for his service to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as a highway running through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed after him. Lagore died in the line of duty in Feb. 2021, and the portion of...
Health officials urge caution as some Kentucky gas stations sell potentially harmful pills
FLORENCE, Ky. — Some medical professionals are concerned about the potential harmful effects from products people can buy at many gas stations in Kentucky. The Cincinnati Drug and Poison Information Center says a growing number of people have become dependent on products that contain an anti-depressant called tianeptine, which people have referred to as “gas station heroin.”
Western Massachusetts police officers practice de-escalation tactics during training course
AMHERST, Mass. - Learning alternative methods for handling difficult situations is the goal behind a de-escalation training course for western Massachusetts police officers. The UMass police department received a grant from the Department of Justice to host a de-escalation training course in January. UMass Police Department and law enforcement from...
Protesters call for higher taxes on rich as Newsom readies to unveil 2023 state budget
LOS ANGELES — Gov. Gavin Newsom will unveil the new state budget Tuesday. The governor had previously announced that the state would have a surplus of funding, but the state is now in a deficit, in part because of the economic downturn. On Monday, activists staged a protest, calling...
Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs
OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
National Park Service to remediate, develop amenities at former Brandywine Golf Course
PENINSULA, Ohio — The sale of property that was part of a former golf course in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park has been finalized, with about 200 acres now owned by the National Park Service. But the property, the former Brandywine Golf Course located in the heart of the...
EF-1 tornado hits Mercer County after storms sweep through central Kentucky
KENTUCKY — A strong storm system brough severe thunderstorms and potential tornados through much of central Kentucky on Thursday morning. Once the worst of the storms had passed, National Weather Service survey crews said preliminary reports indicate an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds hit West Harrodsburg in Mercer County. Surveys were still ongoing in the area as of Thursday afternoon, the NWS said.
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
Low inventory will fuel Orange County's real estate market in 2023, but interest rate concerns linger
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The housing market will remain sluggish as high mortgage rates curb demand in the early half of the year, real estate experts said. Still, the lack of for-sale homes, they say, expects to fuel Southern California and Orange County's single-family residential housing industry as the year progresses despite the potential recession and other Black Swan fears.
Woman finds new career as a 'death doula', helps people prepare for death
OHIO — While many people fear death, Kacie Gikonyo, a resident of northeast Ohio, embraces it. “Everybody's scared of death, and it's terrible, and it's whatever, but it's beautiful to me," Gikonyo said. "Like, I know, that's weird, but I can see the beauty in someone passing away. I think that there is a small section of people like me in the world who are interested in it and would rather get it out there and educate as opposed to being scared of it and not talk about it.”
Powerful storm brings flooding, highway closures to Ventura County
VENTURA, Calif. — Southern California continues to be battered by a second powerful storm Tuesday morning. In Ventura County, the torrential rain forced several highway closures, including the 101 Freeway. By daybreak, the rain had tapered off, but the impact was visible.
