ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

7,000 redhead ducks arrive near Mackinac Bridge

Quack, quack. The invasion of all the mighty ducks is here. The Straits Area Audubon Society organization uploaded images to their Facebook account that showed close to 7,000 redhead ducks. Steve Baker, a retired veteran who volunteers as a bird counter with the organization, said that he's been counting the birds for 40 years. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Ann Arbor Thursday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Michigan on Thursday. Vice President Harris is traveling to Ann Arbor for an event on the climate crisis. She will be discussing the Biden-Harris Administration's work combating the climate crisis. Details on the event have not been released.This visit comes a day after Michigan's 2023 Legislative session begins.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy