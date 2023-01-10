ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Michigan on Thursday. Vice President Harris is traveling to Ann Arbor for an event on the climate crisis. She will be discussing the Biden-Harris Administration's work combating the climate crisis. Details on the event have not been released.This visit comes a day after Michigan's 2023 Legislative session begins.

