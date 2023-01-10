ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasonville, IN

The glamping rental dubbed Indiana’s most unique Airbnb stay

By Izzy Karpinski
 2 days ago

JASONVILLE, Ind. — Name a place you want to visit, and chances are there’s a vacation rental nearby.

With more than six million rentals available on Airbnb alone, it takes a lot for a listing to stand out.

One Jasonville, Indiana rental is making the rounds for its rustic take on glamping. Good Housekeeping even named it the “ most unique Airbnb stay in Indiana .”

The so-called “Castaway Lake Side Canvas Cottage Tent” is situated just a few feet from a 15-acre lake and has everything you need to enjoy a day of fishing on the water and a night of gazing at the stars around a campfire.

Castaway Lakeside Cottage
Fire pit
Interior view
Outdoor toilet
Outdoor shower
View from kayak
Castaway Lakeside Cottage (and neighboring cabin)

Guests have access to two kayaks, a gas grill, and a fire pit. There’s also an opportunity to rent standup paddle boards and jon boats.

Part of “glamping” is camping — so you shouldn’t be too surprised to learn there’s no bathroom inside your cottage. However, you do have access to an outdoor toilet (that flushes!) and an outdoor shower with hot and cold water.

The cottage houses four guests and comes with a queen bed and a bunk bed.

The average price for a night at the rental is around $105.

There is a neighboring cottage on the property. You can find that booking here .

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

