Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
The Independent

Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech

Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
ComicBook

Maggie Thrett, Star Trek Actress, Dies at 76

Star Trek actress Maggie Thrett passed away at the age of 76. She's most known as playing Ruth in the episode "Mudd's Women" in the original series. For a lot of Star Trek fans, they never forgot seeing Karen Steele, Susan Denberg and Thrett together in that entry. In that episode, the Enterprise crew was helpless against their charms. (Well, except for Spock.) Roger Carmel's dastardly Harry Mudd has been giving the three women a drug called Venus to get them to do his bidding. The actress was born Diane Pine in 1946. She had some other appearances on hit TV of that era. Wild, Wild West, McCloud, and I Dream of Jeannie especially. Thrett also found success in the 1968 comedy Three In the Attic alongside Christopher Jones, Judy Pace and Yvette Mimieux. Her nephew Chris Pine posted about the actress on Facebook after her passing. It's a lovely remembrance that you can read down below!
wegotthiscovered.com

Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister

It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
Elle

Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
RadarOnline

'Always Felt Like An Outsider': Tom Cruise Sick Of Hollywood, Looking To Plant Roots Outside Of Tinseltown

An adrenaline junkie, Tom Cruise pulled off a stunning stunt to thank fans for making Top Gun: Maverick the biggest hit of 2022. On December 19, the 60-year-old released a clip of himself casually hanging outside a helicopter, yelling into the camera to be heard above the chopper's blades. The daredevil move was about as Hollywood as you can get. But sources revealed the megastar isn't a fan of the town that made him famous, RadarOnline.com has learned."Tom's always felt like an outsider in Hollywood," said the source. "He's extremely dedicated to his craft and has an old-fashioned work ethic...
Closer Weekly

‘Eight Is Enough’ Actor Adam Rich’s Net Worth After Death at Age 54: Legacy and Fortune

After winning the role of Nicholas Bradford in the comedy-drama Eight Is Enough, Adam Rich became one of the biggest stars on television. Just 9 years old at the time, viewers got to see him grow up on screen while the show aired from 1977 to 1981. The actor left behind a huge legacy and net worth after his death in January 2023. Scroll below for details on the late star’s fortune.
People

Johnny Depp Visited Jeff Beck's 'Bedside': He Is 'Totally Devastated' by His Death, Source Says

"They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close," the source tells PEOPLE of Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck Johnny Depp is mourning the death of his close friend and collaborator Jeff Beck.  A source tells PEOPLE the Pirates of the Caribbean star "is totally devastated" after the English guitarist died at the age of 78 on Tuesday, noting that Depp, 59, "was by Jeff's bedside" along with "some other rock stars" before Beck's death. "They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close, and he got even closer over...
wegotthiscovered.com

Jerrod Carmichael made the perfect ‘White Lotus’ joke while introducing Jennifer Coolidge

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael kicked off the 80th ceremony on Tuesday night with a somewhat scathing opening monologue lambasting the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its past lack of diversity, and essentially having hired himself and producer Jesse Collins as tokens meant to appease critics. After returning to the...
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
Black Enterprise

Original ‘Dreamgirl’ Sheryl Lee Ralph ‘Hurt’ About Not Being Included In the Remake

The iconic star Sheryl Lee Ralph has never been one to mince words when it comes to how she feels. In a recent interview with Essence Magazine, the Emmy-winning actress revealed that she was ‘hurt’ not being included in the 2006 remake of ‘Dreamgirls.’ Ralph was one of the original Dreamgirls for the 1981 original production, alongside Loretta Devine and Jennifer Holliday.

