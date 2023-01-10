ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

azdesertswarm.com

What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s blowout loss at Oregon

Arizona came into Saturday’s game having won by 12 on the road two days earlier, while Oregon had lost by 17 at home. You wouldn’t have known those were the teams’ previous scores based on how this one went. “The more desperate team was the better team...
TUCSON, AZ
The Oregonian

Oregon State forward Timea Gardiner, one of nation’s top 2022 recruits, makes her college debut Friday

The long-awaited college debut of Oregon State freshman standout Timea Gardiner is expected to take place Friday night against Washington State in Gill Coliseum. The 6-foot-3 Gardiner is one of the most heralded recruits in OSU women’s basketball history. Gardiner, from Utah, was listed by many recruiting services as a 5-star prospect, and ranked No. 6 nationally for the 2022 class by ESPNW. Gardiner picked Oregon State over UCLA and Stanford when she decided on a college in March of 2021.
CORVALLIS, OR
KGW

How did Dan Lanning do in his first year as Oregon's head coach?

EUGENE, Ore. — Editor's note: This story is available courtesy of Oregon Sports News, a KGW media partner. Year one of the Dan Lanning era is officially over, and what a year it was. The Ducks might have had some disappointments along the way, but Lanning truly shined as a first-year head coach, and at just 36 years old, the future in Eugene is bright as ever.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Taya Hanson saves Oregon women’s basketball from disaster against Washington

Taya Hanson is new to the Oregon-Washington rivalry, but her first appearance will be remembered on both sides. With the No. 21 Ducks up by three with under 30 seconds to go against the rebuilding Huskies, Te-Hina Paopao (16 points, five assists) passed the ball to Hanson. With the shot clock winding down, the Arizona State transfer drilled a three, one of her four on the night, to keep Oregon’s hopes of a top four finish in th Pac-12 and top 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament alive.
EUGENE, OR
KGW

Tracking down Oregon truffles with man's best friend

PORTLAND, Ore. — This week we're heading on a hunting trip with “man’s best friend” who has the keenest sense of smell for finding underground treasure just under the forest duff — it’s an Oregon truffle hunt. Kris Jacobsen is a professional dog trainer...
OREGON STATE
Emerald Media

University of Oregon suffers growing pains

This school year, the University of Oregon welcomed its largest freshman class ever. 5,338 freshmen reflects a 16% increase to freshman enrollment from the previous year, which also had a record-breaking number of freshmen for UO. The record enrollment rate outsized UO housing and caused a housing shortage early fall...
EUGENE, OR
KGW

As Mega Millions jackpot grows, $1M ticket sold in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
OREGON STATE
Canby Herald

99E project off and running

Work along Highway 99E in Canby is underway with lane closures and other obstacles being managed as the project, which will eventually extend along a 1.5 mile stretch of the highway, gets rolling.
CANBY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Eugene man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize

A Eugene man has stepped forward to claim his $1 million prize from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased the Jackson’s Food Store at 274 Coburg Road in Eugene on Monday. The Oregon Lottery did release the man’s name Thursday because it is public record, but...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene church removes trees without permits

EUGENE, Ore. -- Carl Below was one of several River Road residents that spotted a contractor chopping down trees in front of the Church of Latter Day Saints. His fellow neighbor, Jerry Carpenter, called city authorities, and they put a stop to it immediately. "I was going, 'what's going on...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Charges against Eugene man dropped

EUGENE, Ore. -- A 24-year-old man who was jailed after an alleged disturbance on Tuesday morning is no longer facing criminal charges, court records show. EPD said that when officers arrived to reports of a disturbance at about 9:40 a.m. on January 10, they conducted a short investigation and arrested a 24-year-old man at about 10:31 a.m. The man initially faced three charges related to the disturbance, but was cleared of all charges at about 11 a.m. on January 11.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Seeing red: Brownsville man facing felony charge for painting curb

In the span of a day, sometime between April 7 and April 8 last year, in one of Brownsville's tonier residential neighborhoods, a stretch of curb changed colors without warning. Now a local man — whose home does not front the aforementioned street — faces a charge of criminal mischief....
BROWNSVILLE, OR

