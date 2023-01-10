Read full article on original website
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s blowout loss at Oregon
Arizona came into Saturday’s game having won by 12 on the road two days earlier, while Oregon had lost by 17 at home. You wouldn’t have known those were the teams’ previous scores based on how this one went. “The more desperate team was the better team...
Arizona State overcomes 16-point deficit to complete sweep in Oregon
Arizona State battled back from a 16-point first-half deficit to defeat Oregon State 74-69 on Saturday afternoon to complete the Beaver State sweep. The Sun Devils (15-3) improve to 6-1 in Pac-12 play to set up a matchup with No. 7 UCLA (16-2, 7-0) for first place in the conference standings next week in Tempe.
Oregon State forward Timea Gardiner, one of nation’s top 2022 recruits, makes her college debut Friday
The long-awaited college debut of Oregon State freshman standout Timea Gardiner is expected to take place Friday night against Washington State in Gill Coliseum. The 6-foot-3 Gardiner is one of the most heralded recruits in OSU women’s basketball history. Gardiner, from Utah, was listed by many recruiting services as a 5-star prospect, and ranked No. 6 nationally for the 2022 class by ESPNW. Gardiner picked Oregon State over UCLA and Stanford when she decided on a college in March of 2021.
Oregon men’s basketball embarrassed by Arizona State, suffering most lopsided home defeat in 8 years
Dana Altman recognized the Oregon Ducks’ reality before it hosted Arizona State Thursday night in a pivotal game both teams needed to move back into the bubble conversation for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid. “Now we’ve got no excuses,” Altman said in a pregame radio interview, during which he...
KGW
How did Dan Lanning do in his first year as Oregon's head coach?
EUGENE, Ore. — Editor's note: This story is available courtesy of Oregon Sports News, a KGW media partner. Year one of the Dan Lanning era is officially over, and what a year it was. The Ducks might have had some disappointments along the way, but Lanning truly shined as a first-year head coach, and at just 36 years old, the future in Eugene is bright as ever.
Taya Hanson saves Oregon women’s basketball from disaster against Washington
Taya Hanson is new to the Oregon-Washington rivalry, but her first appearance will be remembered on both sides. With the No. 21 Ducks up by three with under 30 seconds to go against the rebuilding Huskies, Te-Hina Paopao (16 points, five assists) passed the ball to Hanson. With the shot clock winding down, the Arizona State transfer drilled a three, one of her four on the night, to keep Oregon’s hopes of a top four finish in th Pac-12 and top 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament alive.
Cal TE transfer Jermaine Terry announces he’s headed to Oregon State
Cal tight end Jermaine Terry is headed to Corvallis. The former Top247 prospect announced on Twitter on Thursday that he would be transferring to Oregon State. The Beavers has offered Terry in high school, with both Brian Wozniak and Kefense Hynson recruiting him. Terry signed with then tight ends coach...
Wrestling: Newberg, Mountain View and Thurston girls the big winners in the Oregon Classic
Two-time reigning Class 6A wrestling team champion Newberg has made it clear that it is still the team to beat in Oregon’s largest classification with a 40-31 win over West Linn to take first place in the Oregon Classic Saturday in Redmond. Newberg opened the dual with five straight...
KGW
Tracking down Oregon truffles with man's best friend
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week we're heading on a hunting trip with “man’s best friend” who has the keenest sense of smell for finding underground treasure just under the forest duff — it’s an Oregon truffle hunt. Kris Jacobsen is a professional dog trainer...
Emerald Media
University of Oregon suffers growing pains
This school year, the University of Oregon welcomed its largest freshman class ever. 5,338 freshmen reflects a 16% increase to freshman enrollment from the previous year, which also had a record-breaking number of freshmen for UO. The record enrollment rate outsized UO housing and caused a housing shortage early fall...
'Democrats, Republicans, talking about the same things': Oregon House speaker Dan Rayfield on the 2023 session
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's legislative session gets underway in Salem on Tuesday. It'll be the first session lawmakers are together in person at the Capitol building since before the pandemic, and the first long session as Speaker of the House for Representative Dan Rayfield. Democratic Rep. Rayfield was re-elected...
KGW
As Mega Millions jackpot grows, $1M ticket sold in Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket. The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the...
beachconnection.net
Florence's Rhody Fest Sets Date for Oregon Coast Pageantry, Announces Theme
(Florence, Oregon) – It may be months away, but the buzz about the next Rhododendron Fest in the central Oregon coast town of Florence is already taking to the air. For 118 years now it's been a major attraction each May. (Courtesy photo) Florence’s Chamber of Commerce just announced...
Canby Herald
99E project off and running
Work along Highway 99E in Canby is underway with lane closures and other obstacles being managed as the project, which will eventually extend along a 1.5 mile stretch of the highway, gets rolling.
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
klcc.org
ODOT says Highway 126 widening will cause minimal impact to wildlife area
The potential expansion of a seven-mile stretch of Highway 126 west of Eugene will have minimal impacts on a wildlife area and county park next to the road, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The agency said its analysis shows the project, which would expand the road from two...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Eugene man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize
A Eugene man has stepped forward to claim his $1 million prize from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased the Jackson’s Food Store at 274 Coburg Road in Eugene on Monday. The Oregon Lottery did release the man’s name Thursday because it is public record, but...
kezi.com
Eugene church removes trees without permits
EUGENE, Ore. -- Carl Below was one of several River Road residents that spotted a contractor chopping down trees in front of the Church of Latter Day Saints. His fellow neighbor, Jerry Carpenter, called city authorities, and they put a stop to it immediately. "I was going, 'what's going on...
kezi.com
Charges against Eugene man dropped
EUGENE, Ore. -- A 24-year-old man who was jailed after an alleged disturbance on Tuesday morning is no longer facing criminal charges, court records show. EPD said that when officers arrived to reports of a disturbance at about 9:40 a.m. on January 10, they conducted a short investigation and arrested a 24-year-old man at about 10:31 a.m. The man initially faced three charges related to the disturbance, but was cleared of all charges at about 11 a.m. on January 11.
Lebanon-Express
Seeing red: Brownsville man facing felony charge for painting curb
In the span of a day, sometime between April 7 and April 8 last year, in one of Brownsville's tonier residential neighborhoods, a stretch of curb changed colors without warning. Now a local man — whose home does not front the aforementioned street — faces a charge of criminal mischief....
