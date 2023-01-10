ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation

While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

Colin Cowherd Describes the 'Dirty Little Secret' With Aaron Rodgers

Colin Cowherd: “I don’t think the Packers want to go young, what they want was a more committed quarterback. Aaron is no longer committed in the offseason as much as Burrow, Herbert, Allen, or Mahomes. He’s also getting older, he’ll be 39 next year. In any industry, when you combine aging and less committed you unravel fast. Aaron was 15th in the league in passer rating, and he’s now a bad fourth quarter quarterback in big games. Aaron has always relied on his arm and his talent, he’s brushed off playcalls for years. You used to be able to get away with that. When Aaron won his last Super Bowl the average passer rating in the NFL was 84. It’s brushing up against 90 now. The quarterbacks are better, the good ones are all in their prime, the good ones are more committed, the good ones are younger, and they're better athletes. Aaron is not aging particular well, I’m sorry, because he’s not as committed. Aaron kind of relies on his natural gifts. Seven or eight years ago that was easier to do but today the schemes are better, the offense is better, the quarterbacks are better, and Aaron ISN’T. The dirty little secret is he’s never truly committed to film study like Burrow, who lives for it, like Brady, like Herbert, like Russell Wilson, like Peyton Manning… He’s not as committed to film study, and I got that from someone inside the building. He’s relied on his arm, his brain, and his talent. The Packers don’t want ‘younger’ at quarterback, they want more ‘committed.’ They’re going to arguably draft a wide receiver or tight end with two of their first three picks. Is Aaron going to be there in the offseason or do we have to go through this dance again where he doesn’t really connect until Thanksgiving? I think they want Aaron back, I think they’d like Aaron back if they had some assurances that he’s not going on more retreats and he’s going to be all-in. If they got assurances on commitment they’d bring him back, but there are no assurances with Aaron. The last 4-5 years he talks retirement six times a year.” (Full Segment Above)
GREEN BAY, WI
overtimeheroics.net

NFL Draft: 5 Trade Candidates for the #1 Pick

The Chicago Bears are on the clock…After a wild Week 18 matchup between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts which saw the Texans convert a 4th-and-12, 4th-and-20, and 2-pt conversion en route to a game-winning drive in Indianapolis, the Bears landed the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Unlike most teams toward the top of the draft, the Bears have already found their franchise quarterback.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Five Patriots Candidates For Offensive Coordinator In 2023

What does Bill Belichick plan to do to fix the New England Patriots’ severely flawed offense in 2023? That remains to be seen. The Patriots head coach’s end-of-season news conference Monday was light on specifics, with Belichick saying only that he’ll “evaluate everything we’ve done” after New England failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in three years.
ALABAMA STATE
NESN

Bills-Dolphins Bettors Jumped All Over Tua Tagovailoa News

The Dolphins have their work cut out for them if they’re going to secure their first playoff win since 2000 this weekend against the Bills. Not only is Miami tasked with going to Orchard Park to try and beat Buffalo, but it must also do so without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The signal-caller is expected to miss his third straight game after suffering his third concussion of the season Christmas Day.
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Kendrick Bourne Opens Up On His Relationship With Bill Belichick

For as disappointing of a season that Kendrick Bourne had in his second campaign with the Patriots, he remains committed to saying all the right things publicly. Bourne, who endured trade rumors, reported friction with coaches and reduced playing time this season, insisted after Sunday’s loss in Buffalo that he wants to stay in New England. The wide receiver seems genuinely committed to making things work with quarterback Mac Jones, with whom he showed great chemistry in 2021.
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

