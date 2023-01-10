Read full article on original website
Related
mybighornbasin.com
Lady Warrior Basketball Home For The Big Horn Shootout
The Lady Warriors start the season 0-7 going into the Big Horn Shootout this weekend. Worland has lost to St Thomas More (Rapid City, SD), Scottsbluff, NE., Rock Springs, Cody, Mountain View, Lyman, and Pinedale. Four of those teams were ranked in Wyoming Girls Basketball. The current standings in Wyoming...
mybighornbasin.com
Warriors Basketball Remain In Top 5
The Worland Warrior Basketball team is 7 games into their season. Let’s take a look at where they are at so far. With a 4-3 record a 4th of the way through the season with wins against Rock Springs, Rawlins, Pinedale, and Mountain View. Loses to St Thomas More...
mybighornbasin.com
Warrior Boys Swimming At The Gene Dozah Invite
The Worland Warrior Boys Swim team was in Powell last weekend. Friday the Warriors were in a Dual with Powell. On Saturday the Warriors competed at the Gene Dozah Invite. Powell, Cody, Riverton, Sublette County, and Worland were the teams at the meet. Walker Cooper finished 1st in 2 events...
wrrnetwork.com
Big Horn Basin Tournament Schedule
This weekend marks the return of the Big Horn Basin Basketball Tournament and with that comes multiple Fremont County teams, along with Hot Springs County, that will be participating at one of the four locations for the tournament. With all the times, locations and teams it can be a bit...
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
mybighornbasin.com
3 Cody Broncs Named to Casper Star Tribune Super 25 Team
The Casper Star Tribune has released it’s 32nd annual Super 25 team. The Super 25 honors the best high school football players in the state, regardless of positions or school classification. Once again, the Cody Broncs are well represented. Luke Talich, Jace Grant and Matt Nelson have all made...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody’s Robby Porter Signs with Northern Colorado for Track
Robby Porter has officially committed to the University of Northern Colorado to continue his academic and athletic carrier. Porter made the announcement via his Instagram that he will head to Northern Colorado for track. More specifically Porter will compete in the High Jump. Porter has been a member of both the Track and Basketball teams over the last several years and is starting to peak athletically. He earned All-State in Track as a junior. I had the pleasure of catching up with Robby to discuss his commitment and more. Robby on why he chose Northern Colorado.
Sheridan Media
Sextortion Documentary To Be Screened At Various Locations In Wyoming
The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task. Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of. Victim Services to screen the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” in. communities across Wyoming in the coming months. Each event...
One To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountain ranges in southeast Wyoming. Up to two feet of snow could fall above 9000 feet. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on...
bigfoot99.com
County commissioners take back donated land from Rawlins
At the December 20th Carbon County commissioner’s meeting, a plot of land donated to Rawlins in 2019 has been returned to county control for the second time. In June of 2017, Rawlins city manager, Scott Hannum, obtained a $187,000 grant from Wyoming Game and Fish to install a community fishing pond on the “Tin Can Hill” area of the city. In December of that year, Carbon County Commissioners agreed to deed the land to the city of Rawlins with the stimulation that the project begin within 2 years.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Wyoming (-66 degrees!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Wyoming (-66 degrees!) Situated in the western part of the country, Wyoming is known for its wide-open spaces and rugged terrain. From the rolling hills of the Great Plains to the towering peaks of the Rocky Mountains, the state’s geography is diverse and varied. But no matter where you go in Wyoming, you can experience some seriously chilly temperatures, especially during the winter.
bigfoot99.com
Agencies hosting public meetings to discuss proposed reservoir on Battle Pass
The first of three public meetings to be held this week on a possible land swap between the State of Wyoming and the U.S. Forest Service to facilitate a proposed reservoir on Battle Pass took place in Craig, Colorado. A second meeting will be held in Baggs tonight and another...
Plans for 264-foot dam above Little Snake River spur conflict
As officials this week outline plans for a 264-foot-high concrete dam proposed for a wooded canyon in the Medicine Bow National Forest, irrigators and critics remain divided over the project’s benefits and impacts. The two sides disagree whether the estimated $80-million structure and accompanying 130-acre reservoir are pork or progress, boon or bane.
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Brian Timmer, local artist
Brian Timmer, a local artist in Cody, spoke about how he became an artist after he got a masters in divinity degree, a new program at Cody High School where he will teach students not only about art, but the business of being an artist. He also spoke about inspiration as well as how small, accomplishable goals are the key to being successful.
cowboystatedaily.com
Flavor, Nutrition Make Wyoming Heritage Grains A Successful Niche For Family Farm
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When friends and family traveling abroad found they could more easily eat wheat products there without upsetting their stomachs, Sara Wood became determined to find out why. What was different about their wheat and American varieties?. Wood had already taken a...
bigfoot99.com
County commissioners discuss wind energy taxes
The tug-of-war between counties in Wyoming that are home to wind turbines, the State Department of Revenue and independent energy producers over ad valorem taxes is back before the Legislature. Counties appear to have the power to win the fight. At stake is the amount of ad valorem taxes wind...
cowboystatedaily.com
Testimony: Alleged Dealer Admitted Selling Fentanyl-Laced Drugs That Killed Wyoming Man
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Greybull man accused of being an overdose victim’s drug dealer was transferred Wednesday to a higher court for felony-level prosecution. Anthony Micheal Fuentes’ various admissions of selling fentanyl, coupled with other evidence, gave Basin Circuit Court Judge Ed Luhm...
cowboystatedaily.com
Alleged Fentanyl Dealer From Greybull Charged With Delivery In Cody Man’s Overdose Death
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A suspected fentanyl dealer from Greybull is now implicated in the overdose death of a 25-year-old Cody man. Anthony Micheal Fuentes is charged with delivering fentanyl, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $25,000 in fines. The charge includes a reported drug delivery from Jan. 2, hours before Jordan Jackson died unexpectedly at his home in Cody.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Man Sues For Right To Make His Own M16 Machine Gun
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wapiti man who wants to make a machine gun is suing the U.S. government for denying his application to do so, saying a federal anti-machine gun law violates his Second Amendment right. Jake Stanley DeWilde filed a federal complaint in...
Semi crashes into Wyoming ambulance, kills one EMT, injures another
A 29-year-old ambulance worker died Wednesday after a semi charged into the scene of a previous crash in southern Wyoming. The two-person ambulance crew was among a group of first responders who were notified at 3:55 a.m. of a crash involving a semi and a pickup pulling a utility trailer. That crash happened around mile marker 197 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 west of Rawlins. At 4:15 a.m., a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer struck the two ambulance workers and hit the rear of their ambulance, according to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.RELATED Colorado State Patrol mourns another loss years...
Comments / 0