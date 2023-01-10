Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nowdecatur.com
Millikin University Announces 2023 Spring Lecture Series
January 12, 2023 – Millikin University will host a lecture series throughout the spring 2023 semester. Presentations will take place on Millikin’s campus. Presentations are free and open to the public. No tickets or reservations are required. The events for Millikin’s Spring Lecture Series are as follows.
nowdecatur.com
S.I.M.P., Inc. celebrating student success with Gaming Day at Stephen Decatur
January 11, 2023 – On Friday, January 13, Sherrod’s Independent Mentoring Program, Inc. and the Decatur Police Department will be hosting a free Gaming Day for 200 students at Stephen Decatur Middle School from 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. In the fall of 2022, Principal Conn, Heather...
foxillinois.com
nowdecatur.com
2022 Chamber Awards open for nominations
January 10, 2023 – The nomination window for the 2022 Chamber Awards will close on Friday, January 13. To fill out the nomination form, visit the Chamber’s site on click on the specific award for which you would like the form. The awards being presented include the following:
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Community Foundation announces 150 thousand dollar grant to DPD Prep Academy
January 10, 2023 – Natalie Beck of the Community Foundation and Ashley Grayned of Decatur Public Schools joined Byers & Co to announce a generous donation of $150,000 to the prep academy to help students complete an associate’s degree while enrolled in high school. The grant was made...
nowdecatur.com
Cirque du Soleil-style acrobatic and dance troupe comes to Kirkland Fine Arts Center February 4
January 11, 2023 – Kirkland Fine Arts Center presents Cirque Zuma Zuma, the internationally renowned stage show that was a finalist on AMERICA’S GOT TALENT, for one night only on Saturday, February 4, at 7:30 p.m. Based in Las Vegas, this troupe of acrobats, street dancers, and contortionists...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Scott Broyles of the Richland Community College Fitness Center on Byers & Co
January 12, 2023 – Scott Broyles of the Richland Community College Fitness Center joined Byers & Co to talk about their 30th anniversary, tips for following through on health and fitness-related new year’s resolutions, and their 30-day fitness challenge. Listen to the podcast now!
freedom929.com
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/12/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) A mix of incumbents and newly minted lawmakers were sworn into their terms in the 103rd General Assembly yesterday following a hectic week of “lame duck” action in both the House and Senate. While House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch was unanimously elected to his second term at the State Capitol, seven miles north during the Senate’s inauguration ceremony at the Old State Capitol, incoming Senate GOP Leader John Curran was chosen to head up the super-minority party in Springfield.
One of the 10 Best Bowls of Chili in the US is in Illinois
The restaurant that made the list is located in central Illinois and has been around for over 75 years, and they are famously known for its delicious bowls of chili. A website called thedailymeal.com created a list called These 25 Restaurants Serve The Best Chili in America, and The Chili Parlor in Springfield, Illinois ranks 8th on the list. What makes the chili at The Chili Parlor one of the ten best chilis in the USA? On the site they say...
nowdecatur.com
InnovaFeed Breaks ground in Decatur
January 10, 2023 – French firm, InnovaFeed, broke ground Tuesday on what will become the world’s largest provider facility of insect protein. InnovaFeed announced a strategic partnership with ADM in 2020 that will allow the facility to produce protein-rich feed, oils, and fertilizer through groundbreaking insect farming technology. The plant, which represents a 250 million dollar investment, will be located near the ADM plant in order to facilitate what InnovaFeed calls an “industrial symbiosis model” that will result in zero waste. This is accomplished by purchasing waste energy from ADM, piping the waste to the InnovaFeed plant, and then using that waste product to farm the insect proteins. Watch a video on the process HERE.
WAND TV
Innovafeed will bring jobs to Decatur
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – French based Innovafeed has broken ground in Decatur for a plant which will be home to its U.S. flagship operations. Innovafeed will be producing insect protein at the facility. The company told WAND News in 2022 it is investing $250 million. The facility, which will...
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Several longtime lawmakers leaving Springfield
The 103rd General Assembly is sworn in today, but the bigger story might be who's leaving. Why it matters: Retirements and elections are driving the departure of several longtime important lawmakers, including:. Jim Durkin: The Republican had already stepped down as House minority leader after the November election. But right...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In
A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
smilepolitely.com
Pond Street serves a fantastic fish sandwich
There’s a brand new food business called Pond Street serving a fantastic panko-breaded catfish sandwich. Based in Urbana, Pond Street is currently only doing pop-ups and private events around C-U, but there are plans to open a food truck soon. At the New Year’s Eve pop-up event at ISHI...
Illinois Deer Donation Program aims to feed Central Illinois
As prices continue to skyrocket, the Illinois Deer Donation Program is asking hunters to give deer meat to feed the hungry.
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has decreed that all individuals and entities covered by the state’s Flag Display Act are to fly flags at half-staff in honor of a downstate fire chief who passed away last week. According to the proclamation, flags were to be lowered to honor Maroa Fire...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Springfield
Springfield might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Springfield.
WCIA
New owners revitalize old Rantoul bowling alley
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Those who live in Rantoul are looking forward to seeing an old attraction being renovated and reopened. New owners Aaron and Cindy Tuller are naming the bowling alley Rugers after their two-year-old dog. The bowling alley used to be called Country Tyme Lanes. It’s been around since 1964 and permanently closed eight months ago.
WAND TV
Springfield crews called to hazmat fire at Solomon Color
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called out for a hazmat fire at Solomon Color Thursday morning. The Springfield Fire Department responded to Solomon Color at 4050 Color Plant Rd. around 7:30 a.m. for an automatic alarm. Crews found a small fire that was put out by the sprinkler...
