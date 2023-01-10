Read full article on original website
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in March
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York City
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the bill
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYC
Reviewing Lackawanna plan, Montclair Planning Board asks how big is too big
In the delicate computations surrounding the question of how many apartment units should be built in Lackawanna Plaza, bulk is an operative word. The solution depends on the formula employed, a mix of, basic multiplication and division, with geometry thrown in. The chore of deciphering the mathematics was left to...
Paper Plane Coffee Co. brings family legacy to Montclair
News 12’s Tony Caputo and photojournalist Rudy Bode met with owner Jonathan Echeverry to learn more about the business.
jerseydigs.com
Renovated French Townhouse with Private Roof Deck Listed in Prime Jersey City Heights
This sponsored listing is brought to you by Megan Gülick of Corcoran Sawyer Smith. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. Embrace the Jersey City Heights lifestyle with this fully renovated residence in an extra-wide French townhouse. Situated one block from Central Avenue and Pershing Field Park, residents will be delighted by the spaciousness of this two-story, three-bedroom home with a private roof deck.
jerseydigs.com
Newark Approves First 36-Unit Portion of Redevelopment on South Orange Avenue
A corner lot on South Orange Avenue in Newark’s West Ward could soon be home to a pair of mixed-used buildings as the partial green light has been given to construct a modern mixed-use complex. During their December 15 meeting, Newark’s zoning board approved a proposal to revitalize several...
baristanet.com
Another Pedestrian Hit in Montclair Neighborhood Where Residents Urge Drivers To Slow Down
Montclair, NJ – A Montclair neighborhood is doing all it can to get drivers to slow down and watch for pedestrians on a stretch of Upper Mountain Avenue that has had several incidents, most recently a pedestrian hit by a car Monday. Drive along Upper Mountain Avenue between Mount...
Montclair Planning Board taking up Lackawanna plan again tonight
Amid a mushrooming debate about the Lackawanna Redevelopment Plan and just how large a project it should be, the Montclair Planning Board will hold its first meeting of the year tonight, Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m., with Lackawanna front and center. The meeting will follow up on the sharp-edged discussion...
Officials, residents call for redesign of deadly NJ freeway that's had 900+ crashes in 4 years
Freeway Drive in East Orange and Orange, New Jersey recently claimed the life of Karl Smith, who was hit by a car while trying to cross the busy roadway. Smith is not the first one to be killed while trying to navigate the multi-lane highway that runs through several residential areas.
Two more women accuse Montclair’s township manager of abuse
Already facing separate discrimination lawsuits from two women accusing him of creating a “hostile work environment,” Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford is now being confronted with similar claims from two other women, both former municipal employees, according to sworn statements obtained by Montclair Local. The fresh accusations, from...
hobokengirl.com
Ghost Truck Kitchen Opening Permanent Locations in Hoboken + Jersey City
Ghost Truck Kitchen, formerly a take-out and delivery outpost, is opening two new locations — one in uptown Hoboken and another in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood of Jersey City. The “food truck” menu of hand-held bites and global dishes became a hit during the pandemic, especially since there are options for everyone. All the food is prepared from scratch and only the “best ingredients” are used. Read on to learn more.
Source of sound that shook parts of Bergen County remains a mystery
WESTWOOD, N.J. -- A strange sound startled and shook parts of Bergen County on Wednesday.CBS2 went in search of the source."The doors on the garage started shaking. It sounded like a big boom," said Sean O'Callaghan of Westwood.O'Callaghan said he heard that boom while in his garage working with a buddy early in the afternoon."It sounded like an explosion from a distance," he said, adding when asked what through his mind, "Yeah, the two of us kind of looked over at each other. 'You felt that? Yeah, I felt that, too.'"People heard the sound from the streets of Westwood to...
roi-nj.com
Aspiring and inspiring: Adenah Bayoh announces latest project is recipient of vital tax credit — and is more than just affordable housing
When you write about Adenah Bayoh, the Newark-based entrepreneur/developer/restaurateur/humanitarian extraordinaire who is having such an impact on the state, it’s always about why she’s doing something, not just what she’s doing. Bayoh is announcing that her latest development project, Southside View, a 40-unit multifamily housing complex at...
New Diner Coming To Bergen County
Who could ever say no to more pancakes and eggs? Another diner is preparing to open in Bergen County.This one, in Wallington. Posted by Wallington Diner on Friday, January 6, 2023The checkerboard, turquoise and red diner will be located at 417 Paterson Ave., the former location of Flapjax, …
roi-nj.com
Family-owned Puerto Rican restaurant Taino’s Kitchen cuts ribbon on 2nd Newark location
Taino’s Kitchen, a family-owned Puerto Rican restaurant that has operated since 2014 in the North Ward of Newark, has now expanded to Downtown Newark with its second location, at 85 Halsey St. on the corner of Halsey Street and Linden Street. Taino’s first location is located at 849 Mount Prospect Ave.
Busy commercial stretch of Kennedy Boulevard to receive $7.2 million pedestrian safety makeover
A small, congested commercial section of Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City’s Journal Square is headed for a $7.2 million safety overhaul. The stretch of the four-lane county-owned road, between the Loew’s Jersey theater and the VIP Diner at Bergen Avenue, is crammed with small stores and businesses, as well as some empty storefronts.
roi-nj.com
Onyx Equities brings Hazlet Town Center to 92% occupancy with 3 new retail leases
Hazlet Town Center is nearing full occupancy with the recent signing of three new leases totaling 9,614 square feet, according to Tuesday announcement from Pierson Commercial Real Estate. Pierson is the exclusive leasing agent for the approximately 200,000-square-foot Monmouth County retail center. Located at 3010-3070 Route 35, the center is...
Obituary: Barbara Plenty Repetto
Barbara Plenty Repetto of Portland, Maine, a former resident of Montclair who had a long career in social services, died on Jan. 1, 2023. She was 77. Mrs. Repetto, who was born in 1945 in St. Louis, grew up in Westfield and graduated from Westfield High School in 1963. She earned a B.A. in English from Muskingum University in 1967.
Lawrence, NJ Mexican Restaurant Forced to Temporarily Close
Uh oh. Bad news for a popular Mexican restaurant in Mercer County. You're going to have to make other plans for Taco Tuesday for the time being. La Taqueria, "The Taco Place" on Route 206 in Lawrence Township made an announcement on its Facebook page that they're been forced to close temporarily.
This Great Diner Just Might Be The Oldest One In New Jersey
When you say the word diner, we all know you’re talking about New Jersey. After all, we are the diner capital of the world, and as the song once said, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. So, what is the oldest diner in the state? Which one has made it the longest.
hudsoncountyview.com
N.J. Public Charter Schools Association awards $1.25M for new Jersey City charter school
The New Jersey Public Charter School Association has awarded $1.25 million for the new Kindle Education Public Charter School in Jersey City. “The Association is proud to award these high-performing charter schools with these grants to increase the number of high-quality educational seats in the State and expand opportunities for all students, particularly traditionally underserved students, to attend public charter schools,” NJPCSA President Harry Lee said in a statement.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Women’s Advisory Board hosting Town Hall with Watterman at City Hall Annex
The Jersey City Women’s Advisory Board is hosting a Town Hall meeting with Council President Joyce Watterman at the City Hall Annex tomorrow evening. The meeting will run from between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the annex, located at 38 Kearney Ave. at the 4 Jackson Holloway Building Board Room, will include a “listening session,” outlining what the board has done so far, and what their goals are for 2023.
