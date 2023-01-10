ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

jerseydigs.com

Renovated French Townhouse with Private Roof Deck Listed in Prime Jersey City Heights

This sponsored listing is brought to you by Megan Gülick of Corcoran Sawyer Smith. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. Embrace the Jersey City Heights lifestyle with this fully renovated residence in an extra-wide French townhouse. Situated one block from Central Avenue and Pershing Field Park, residents will be delighted by the spaciousness of this two-story, three-bedroom home with a private roof deck.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Montclair Local

Two more women accuse Montclair’s township manager of abuse

Already facing separate discrimination lawsuits from two women accusing him of creating a “hostile work environment,” Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford is now being confronted with similar claims from two other women, both former municipal employees, according to sworn statements obtained by Montclair Local. The fresh accusations, from...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Ghost Truck Kitchen Opening Permanent Locations in Hoboken + Jersey City

Ghost Truck Kitchen, formerly a take-out and delivery outpost, is opening two new locations — one in uptown Hoboken and another in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood of Jersey City. The “food truck” menu of hand-held bites and global dishes became a hit during the pandemic, especially since there are options for everyone. All the food is prepared from scratch and only the “best ingredients” are used. Read on to learn more.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Source of sound that shook parts of Bergen County remains a mystery

WESTWOOD, N.J. -- A strange sound startled and shook parts of Bergen County on Wednesday.CBS2 went in search of the source."The doors on the garage started shaking. It sounded like a big boom," said Sean O'Callaghan of Westwood.O'Callaghan said he heard that boom while in his garage working with a buddy early in the afternoon."It sounded like an explosion from a distance," he said, adding when asked what through his mind, "Yeah, the two of us kind of looked over at each other. 'You felt that? Yeah, I felt that, too.'"People heard the sound from the streets of Westwood to...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Aspiring and inspiring: Adenah Bayoh announces latest project is recipient of vital tax credit — and is more than just affordable housing

When you write about Adenah Bayoh, the Newark-based entrepreneur/developer/restaurateur/humanitarian extraordinaire who is having such an impact on the state, it’s always about why she’s doing something, not just what she’s doing. Bayoh is announcing that her latest development project, Southside View, a 40-unit multifamily housing complex at...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

New Diner Coming To Bergen County

Who could ever say no to more pancakes and eggs? Another diner is preparing to open in Bergen County.This one, in Wallington. Posted by Wallington Diner on Friday, January 6, 2023The checkerboard, turquoise and red diner will be located at 417 Paterson Ave., the former location of Flapjax, …
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Onyx Equities brings Hazlet Town Center to 92% occupancy with 3 new retail leases

Hazlet Town Center is nearing full occupancy with the recent signing of three new leases totaling 9,614 square feet, according to Tuesday announcement from Pierson Commercial Real Estate. Pierson is the exclusive leasing agent for the approximately 200,000-square-foot Monmouth County retail center. Located at 3010-3070 Route 35, the center is...
HAZLET, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Barbara Plenty Repetto

Barbara Plenty Repetto of Portland, Maine, a former resident of Montclair who had a long career in social services, died on Jan. 1, 2023. She was 77. Mrs. Repetto, who was born in 1945 in St. Louis, grew up in Westfield and graduated from Westfield High School in 1963. She earned a B.A. in English from Muskingum University in 1967.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

N.J. Public Charter Schools Association awards $1.25M for new Jersey City charter school

The New Jersey Public Charter School Association has awarded $1.25 million for the new Kindle Education Public Charter School in Jersey City. “The Association is proud to award these high-performing charter schools with these grants to increase the number of high-quality educational seats in the State and expand opportunities for all students, particularly traditionally underserved students, to attend public charter schools,” NJPCSA President Harry Lee said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Women’s Advisory Board hosting Town Hall with Watterman at City Hall Annex

The Jersey City Women’s Advisory Board is hosting a Town Hall meeting with Council President Joyce Watterman at the City Hall Annex tomorrow evening. The meeting will run from between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the annex, located at 38 Kearney Ave. at the 4 Jackson Holloway Building Board Room, will include a “listening session,” outlining what the board has done so far, and what their goals are for 2023.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/

