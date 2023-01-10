Boston Cold Case Solved, Sexual Predator Arrested On Three Warrants: Police

A Boston man who was wanted for three different warrants was arrested with the help of a program designed to revisit unsolved sexual assault cases, officials say.

Demetrius Wilson, age 57, was arrested around 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 with the help of the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Program, according to the Boston Police Department.

Wilson is charged with:

Four counts of rape

Two counts of assault and battery,

One count of assault and battery on a disabled person over the age of 60

One count of unarmed robbery

The Boston Police Department received $2.5 million in 2021 from the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Program which allowed for the creation of a group designed to increase Boston's capacity to respond to violent crime.

The group includes representation from:

The Boston Police Department

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office

The Boston Area Rape Crisis Center

Local sexual assault nurse examiners

The group is revisiting up to 100 unsolved sexual assault cases, and assisted Boston detectives in identifying and connecting Wilson to multiple separate incidents. The investigation may continue to reveal more charges.

Wilson will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court warrants from Suffolk Superior Court, Dorchester District Court, and Middlesex Superior Court.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Police ask that anyone with additional information calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).