Corunna, MI

1470 WFNT

Is Pita Way Opening Locations In Owosso And Saginaw?

Great news Owosso and Saginaw residents - Pita Way may be coming your way. A new location recently opened in Lapeer and the response was absolutely incredible. As a matter of fact, the Lapeer location set an all-time opening day record in sales. Owner Raad Kashat now has his sites on opening even more locations.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Lapeer Country Club open for winter golfers

LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) - Local golfers are practicing their swing outside in January at the Lapeer Country Club. The Lapeer Country Club is open for golf, and it has no shortage of clubs, carts, and balls on the course. “We want to be there for the diehard golfers that want...
LAPEER, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Sexton freshman Keyshawn Summerville leading the way for J-Dubbs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - He’s just 15 years old, but Lansing sexton freshman Keyshawn Summerville is already dreaming of playing college basketball. “Oh, Oregon, Oregon University. That’s my favorite. Like it’s been my favorite,” Summerville said, grinning ear-to-ear. “The colors, the uniforms, the courts and facilities. Everything, I like everything about it.”
LANSING, MI
1470 WFNT

First of 2 Popular Benihana Locations Opens In Saginaw, Michigan

We first reported in April 2022 Benihana would be coming to the Tri-Cities, replacing the former Genji locations in Saginaw and Midland, MI. Genji was a Japanese Steakhouse uniquely featuring a karaoke bar. Where is Benihana located in Saginaw, MI?. Saginaw's new Benihana is located in the old Genji location...
SAGINAW, MI
US 103.1

Take a Swing at the All New Indoor Golf Facility in Oakland County

Well, well, well, it looks like there's a new indoor golf facility in Rochester Hills. Tee Times is Michigan's first vision 2 multiple surface and movement golf simulator. It's a 9,000-square-foot indoor golf simulator and bar. According to The Oakland Press, The state-of-the-art simulators feature five hitting surfaces including a fairway, rough, and bunker along with an articulating platform to simulate the terrain of a golf course.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Dellinger kicks off 2023 at MSU

Clarkston High School senior Cole Dellinger is ready for his next chapter and left for East Lansing last Friday to begin his student-athlete career at Michigan State University. Dellinger, a four-year starter for Clarkston Varsity Football on the offensive line, had many offers. Last July he made his choice and...
EAST LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Owosso, Michigan Pizza Place Goes Viral in Cleaning Video

Have you ever been scrolling through social media and seen those satisfying videos of people cleaning?. I know it sounds weird, but I swear that some of the videos I see the most, whether it be Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, are the videos of the satisfying before, during, and after cleaning videos. The ones where you're shown something really disheveled or something that really needs some cleaning, and it's left sparkling at the end are truly the best.
OWOSSO, MI
MLive

Claressa Shields offers free boxing opportunity to Flint-area youth

MT. MORRIS TWP, MI -- Around 90 children and young adults ages 7 and up stood in lines inside AT Fitness practicing jabbing in rhythm. Claressa Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and undisputed women’s world middleweight champion, walked down the line, observing the punches and helping to guide the kids.
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
TROY, MI
1470 WFNT

Dream Big – Saginaw’s Paul Walter Hauser Wins Golden Globe

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards aired last night, and it was super cool to see not one, but two former Michigan residents take home trophies. Former Grand Blanc resident Evan Peters won Best Limited Series Actor and former Saginaw resident Paul Walter Hauser won Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie.
SAGINAW, MI
wkzo.com

Bed Bath and Beyond to close Lansing store

LANSING, MI — Retailer Bed Bath and Beyond will be closing five more stores in Michigan as the company tries to avoid bankruptcy, including a store on Lansing’s westside. It’s the company’s only mid-Michigan location. The reatiler also will close stores in Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills,...
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Restaurant holding memorial dinner after Lansing music producer Kaz murdered on NYE

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A restaurant located in the same building where Lansing music producer Kaz was murdered on New Year's Eve is holding a memorial benefit dinner. People's Kitchen will host the memorial at 6 p.m. Jan. 24. The restaurant has also set up a GoFundMe to create an education fund for Kaz's daughter. Proceeds from the dinner will support the fund.
LANSING, MI
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

