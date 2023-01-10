Read full article on original website
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Is Pita Way Opening Locations In Owosso And Saginaw?
Great news Owosso and Saginaw residents - Pita Way may be coming your way. A new location recently opened in Lapeer and the response was absolutely incredible. As a matter of fact, the Lapeer location set an all-time opening day record in sales. Owner Raad Kashat now has his sites on opening even more locations.
WNEM
Lapeer Country Club open for winter golfers
LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) - Local golfers are practicing their swing outside in January at the Lapeer Country Club. The Lapeer Country Club is open for golf, and it has no shortage of clubs, carts, and balls on the course. “We want to be there for the diehard golfers that want...
Flint Joins Two Other Michigan Cities on List of Top Places for Bed Bugs
There are good lists, and bad lists, and Flint just can't seem to remove itself from one of the worst lists out there. Once again Flint is in the top 25 of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities in America, and they're not representing Michigan alone. Is there anything more...
After 2-year mission trip, Michigan OL shows promise in first season back
Excuses from college football players for being out of shape heading into preseason camp are rarely accepted by coaches. Michigan’s Andrew Gentry was an exception this year. The freshman offensive lineman arrived in Ann Arbor in June about two weeks after returning from a two-year mission in Orem, Utah for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
WILX-TV
Lansing Sexton freshman Keyshawn Summerville leading the way for J-Dubbs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - He’s just 15 years old, but Lansing sexton freshman Keyshawn Summerville is already dreaming of playing college basketball. “Oh, Oregon, Oregon University. That’s my favorite. Like it’s been my favorite,” Summerville said, grinning ear-to-ear. “The colors, the uniforms, the courts and facilities. Everything, I like everything about it.”
First of 2 Popular Benihana Locations Opens In Saginaw, Michigan
We first reported in April 2022 Benihana would be coming to the Tri-Cities, replacing the former Genji locations in Saginaw and Midland, MI. Genji was a Japanese Steakhouse uniquely featuring a karaoke bar. Where is Benihana located in Saginaw, MI?. Saginaw's new Benihana is located in the old Genji location...
Take a Swing at the All New Indoor Golf Facility in Oakland County
Well, well, well, it looks like there's a new indoor golf facility in Rochester Hills. Tee Times is Michigan's first vision 2 multiple surface and movement golf simulator. It's a 9,000-square-foot indoor golf simulator and bar. According to The Oakland Press, The state-of-the-art simulators feature five hitting surfaces including a fairway, rough, and bunker along with an articulating platform to simulate the terrain of a golf course.
clarkstonnews.com
Dellinger kicks off 2023 at MSU
Clarkston High School senior Cole Dellinger is ready for his next chapter and left for East Lansing last Friday to begin his student-athlete career at Michigan State University. Dellinger, a four-year starter for Clarkston Varsity Football on the offensive line, had many offers. Last July he made his choice and...
Owosso, Michigan Pizza Place Goes Viral in Cleaning Video
Have you ever been scrolling through social media and seen those satisfying videos of people cleaning?. I know it sounds weird, but I swear that some of the videos I see the most, whether it be Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, are the videos of the satisfying before, during, and after cleaning videos. The ones where you're shown something really disheveled or something that really needs some cleaning, and it's left sparkling at the end are truly the best.
Exclusive: Inside Grand Blanc High School’s New Athletic Building [75 PHOTOS]
Construction on Grand Blanc High School's new athletic center is moving along quickly, and it's like nothing we've ever seen before. Grand Blanc, Michigan will soon be home to a brand-new high school football stadium and athletic center. The construction will be done this year and fans will hopefully see the stadium come alive within the next six months.
Claressa Shields offers free boxing opportunity to Flint-area youth
MT. MORRIS TWP, MI -- Around 90 children and young adults ages 7 and up stood in lines inside AT Fitness practicing jabbing in rhythm. Claressa Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and undisputed women’s world middleweight champion, walked down the line, observing the punches and helping to guide the kids.
Tavion Harden’s rim-rocking slam for Lansing Eastern
Harden's rim-rockin' slam accounted for two of his team-high 21 points.
Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
Dream Big – Saginaw’s Paul Walter Hauser Wins Golden Globe
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards aired last night, and it was super cool to see not one, but two former Michigan residents take home trophies. Former Grand Blanc resident Evan Peters won Best Limited Series Actor and former Saginaw resident Paul Walter Hauser won Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Jackson cruises past Ypsilanti with balanced offensive attack
After taking home a share of the SEC-White title a year ago, the Jackson boys basketball team got its bid for another off to a strong start on Tuesday with a 73-29 win over Ypsilanti Community in the conference opener. Savon Campbell led the Vikings with 21 points. Terrell White...
wkzo.com
Bed Bath and Beyond to close Lansing store
LANSING, MI — Retailer Bed Bath and Beyond will be closing five more stores in Michigan as the company tries to avoid bankruptcy, including a store on Lansing’s westside. It’s the company’s only mid-Michigan location. The reatiler also will close stores in Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills,...
New Ann Arbor location will ‘catapult’ brand, Taystee’s Burgers owner says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The owner of Ann Arbor’s new Taystee’s Burgers restaurant hopes his location will catapult the brand to success. Taystee’s Burgers is opening at 2689 Ann Arbor Saline Road on Friday, Jan. 13. The burger joint also has locations in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights.
fox2detroit.com
Restaurant holding memorial dinner after Lansing music producer Kaz murdered on NYE
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A restaurant located in the same building where Lansing music producer Kaz was murdered on New Year's Eve is holding a memorial benefit dinner. People's Kitchen will host the memorial at 6 p.m. Jan. 24. The restaurant has also set up a GoFundMe to create an education fund for Kaz's daughter. Proceeds from the dinner will support the fund.
Michigan State's 4 incoming freshmen nominated to be McDonald's All Americans
According to the rankings, Tom Izzo signed one of the best recruiting classes of his Hall of Fame career in November. There’s still an opportunity for the star-studded quartet to add another layer of polish to the class before arriving in East Lansing. All four of MSU’s incoming freshmen...
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
