7,000 redhead ducks arrive near Mackinac Bridge
Quack, quack. The invasion of all the mighty ducks is here. The Straits Area Audubon Society organization uploaded images to their Facebook account that showed close to 7,000 redhead ducks. Steve Baker, a retired veteran who volunteers as a bird counter with the organization, said that he's been counting the birds for 40 years. ...
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking Lot
52-year old Karen Young and 50-year old Randall ChildsPhoto byThe Charley Project. 52-year-old Karen Young and 50-year-old Randall Childs were a couple living in Detroit, Michigan. Randall worked in Royal Oak, Michigan, at Pasquale's restaurant. The restaurant shut down, and Randall lost his job.
Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow Will Retire, Opening Up Seat In Key Swing State
Following Democrats' strong performance in the 2022 election, Stabenow, 72, says it's time to "pass the torch" to a younger generation.
Replacing Michigan’s Sen. Stabenow could be a very crowded contest
In just a few days after U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced she will retire after this term, speculation about who is and is not running to replace her is already running rampant. Not a single person, as of the time of publication, has officially announced a campaign for U.S. Senate....
Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Ann Arbor Thursday
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Michigan on Thursday. Vice President Harris is traveling to Ann Arbor for an event on the climate crisis. She will be discussing the Biden-Harris Administration's work combating the climate crisis. Details on the event have not been released.This visit comes a day after Michigan's 2023 Legislative session begins.
2025 Ohio OG Cook previews Michigan State visit
Jake Cook, a sophomore offensive lineman from Westerville (Ohio) North, plans to visit East Lansing this weekend. Cook speaks highly of the Michigan State Spartans football.
Michigan’s Mazi Smith Gets Probation for Misdemeanor Gun Charge
The senior defensive tackle played in all 14 games this season.
