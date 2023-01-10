Read full article on original website
How Generics Differ in Java and C#
Java and C# implement Generics support very differently. Type Erasure method used in Java results in limitations on Generics usage compared to C#. C# compiler as well as the Runtime (CLR) understands Generics. That’s why C# is able to provide performance benefits and better support for run time operations.
8 Benefits of Computer Vision in the Security Industry
One of the most useful types of AI for the physical security industry is computer vision. Eight of the most significant benefits of computer vision in security are biometric authentication, finding people of interest, improved weapon detection, faster responses to suspicious situations, helping understand crowd behavior, virtual fencing, vehicle identification, and streamlining security footage reviews.
The Early Internet Was Just a 'Long Tail' of Uselessness
Paul Phillips created a list of websites common only in how useless their premise was. The list continued to grow, and spread, across the web. By some estimates, there are over a billion Websites (maybe close to two billion) There are hundreds of thousands of websites with far less attention serving some small, niche purpose. Some serve barely any purpose at all.
The Noonification: Array Manipulation: Understanding JavaScript Array Methods (1/9/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. #Noonies2022 Awards: The List of Winners in the Emerging...
How to Dynamically Hide and Show Slot Content in a Web Component
Happy New Year and Happy First Post of the Year! Not sure that's a thing but this is my blog so I'm making it a thing. The last few days I've been playing with web components again, this time based on a simple idea: Could I create a web component that relies on external data, and use slots to provide content for the various stages of loading? What I mean by that is something like this:
Spotting and Preventing Formatting Errors in Your Code
This is part two in a three-part series on setting up a uniform formatting standard in your code editor. In this post I'll show how to use Roslyn Analyzers with C# to enforce some standards of code quality and code style on your code, throwing errors at compile time if any rules are not being respected and not allowing the code to be pushed to protected branches of the repository.
Bugged: A Thrilling Tale of Tech Troubles and Triumph
It was a hot summer day, and I was working on the latest update for my mobile app. Everything seemed to be going smoothly until I stumbled upon a strange bug. No matter how many times I tried to fix it, the bug just wouldn't go away. I spent hours...
A Guide to Creating Fun User Polls and Surveys With QuickBlox in Your Flutter App
We already know how amazing SDK is with all the handy features it already provides like sending text and attachment messages, typing status, message read status, push notifications, private/public/group chats support, and many more. In this article, We are going to see how we can extend the existing functionalities to...
Reduce Javascript: Master the Basics
By Ignatius Sani @Iggy.Ignatius is skilled in a range of full-stack and web technologies, including Ruby on Rails, React, and React Native.
The Noonification: Use This 7-Step McKinsey Framework to Solve Any Problem (1/10/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. How Artificial Intelligence Swayed The Midterm Elections - And...
Accessing Private Instances With An, Internet-Facing, Application Load Balancer in AWS
In this piece, I will be showing you how to deploy a simple python Flask application with an AWS application load balancer. The flask application will be deployed to two private elastic cloud-compute (EC2) instances. These instances will sit behind the application load balancer(ALB) as it controls which of the instance serves the content of the Flask application.
Setting Up Google Analytics 4 in a Next.js Project
Google Analytics is a web analytics service that tracks and reports several types of website traffic. GA4 (Google Analytics 4) was recently released, which Google claims is a new property designed for the future of website traffic measurement. Technically the upgrade comes with better features and offerings that you can...
The Case of the Missing Money: How I Used Detective Skills to Track Down a Bug in an App 🔍
As an Android developer working on a popular remittance app supporting over 100 thousand users, it is my job to ensure the app runs smoothly and all reported issues are resolved promptly. I was used to getting the occasional support ticket from users reporting issues with the app. But one day, I received a deluge of tickets from people who were failing to send money to a particular region through the app. This was especially concerning because it was close to the holiday season, a time when many people rely on our app to send money to their loved ones.
What Is Web3? - Is Web3 Really Web3?
Web3 refers to the third generation of the World Wide Web. It aims to empower individuals and organizations through decentralized technologies such as blockchain and peer-to-peer networking. Web3 technologies have the potential to revolutionize a wide range of industries, from finance and healthcare to supply chain management and more. People...
A New Trend in the IT Space: Blockchain Hackathons
Information technology – what’s that about? Most often, it’s about finding solutions to complex and extraordinary tasks. As developers and programmers note, anything can be implemented if:. the idea is relevant;. there is a good team that shares the point of view of the leader;. the leader...
IoT Performance Load Testing with Locust and Azure
Nowadays, End-to-End testing of functional and non-functional requirements is a must but is time-consuming and can be solved using multiple tools and approaches. This article explores how to test the performance of an IoT system using Locust and Azure. Defining the test scope and requirements is essential to maximize the...
4 Main Problems with Application-Layer Detection Rules
By Adam Koblentz @revealsecurity.RevealSecurity, protecting organizations against malicious activities executed by insiders in enterprise applications.
The 5 Steps to Becoming the God of Pitch Decks
It’s no secret that an excellent presentation is the key to an investor’s heart. The problem is that most people are sure that an excellent presentation is about excellent slides. There is a huge amount of articles, services and templates on the internet with different successful examples and advice on pitch decks. On the contrary, your success depends on what and how you speak. Here are few steps which have helped me and my mentees to raise investments and win startup competitions.
How to Solve Race Conditions in a Booking System
ACID property - Isolation. Database isolation refers to the level of isolation between concurrent transactions in a database. Isolation levels control the visibility and accessibility of data to concurrent transactions and can affect the occurrence of race conditions in a database. If your isolation level is not “serializable” - there is a possibility of race conditions.
Choosing A Colocation Data Centre That’s Right For You
Data and computer systems are at the heart of most companies, which is why it is paramount that where you store your IT infrastructure meets your needs, both now and in the future. Over 40% of businesses and users already rent space in a colocation data centre and this figure is expected to continue to rise. Why is this? There’s a whole host of benefits to using a colocation provider to store your data but the primary reasons include utilising third party physical space and having power, cooling and security taken care of for you.
