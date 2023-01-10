ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Longtime KRVS radio host, Lee Kleinpeter, dies at 73

Lee Kleinpeter, whose voice could be heard on KRVS for more than 30 years, has died. He was 73 when he died Sunday. Kleinpeter was a fixture on the public radio station for decades in Lafayette and New Iberia, which he spoke of often and fondly. He produced and hosted Big Band Swings, Old Gold, Born on the Bayou and co-hosted Dirty Rice, the longest-running Louisiana music program, with Bill Boelens.
Developing Lafayette

The Yard Goat, a New Large Patio-Style Bar Is Coming Soon to Lafayette, Louisiana

The Yard Goat, a new large patio-style bar, is coming soon to Lafayette, Louisiana at 116 Bertrand Drive, near Moncus Park and UL Lafayette’s Cajun Field. Founded by Herb Dyer and Rusty White, the dynamic duo behind the successful Bulldog bars and Velvet Cactus restaurants, The Yard Goat is modeled after their successful large patio bar in New Orleans, called Wrong Iron, which is built along the Lafitte Greenway and known for its walkable, bikeable, and dog-friendly atmosphere.
Deuce’s: Slow-smoking your BBQ favorites

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)– Deuce’s Taste of the South is showing Acadiana how they do barbecue in Central Texas. For Acadiana Eats, Gerald Gruenig got a taste of Deuce’s Brisket Sandwich, Brisket Breakfast Tacos, and to top it all off: Texas Twister Sauce. DEUCE’S TASTE OF THE SOUTH...
Lafayette's Krewe of Rio dives into the 2023 Mardi Gras Season

The Krewe of Carnivale En Rio dove headfirst into Mardi Gras with an undersea extravaganza on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Cajundome Convention Center. Royal creatures from the underwater world made their appearance as the 2023 Rio Ball kicked off with a bang. Seahorses, jellyfish and lobsters strolled the royalty-only stage, decorated with every shade of blue.
Jockey Lot Holiday Raffle

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Jockey Lot will be holding their Annual Holiday Relief Raffle to help out members in the community who might get overjoyed for the holidays and overspend. Entry to the raffle is open the entire month of January. Customers over the age of 18 may enter once per visit on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Jan. 29 one name will be drawn. The winner will receive $1,000 on the spot.
How ’bout some soul food Acadiana?

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– A fan favorite in New Iberia, Moore’s II Soul Food Café has been plating meals for 15+ years. Today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, Moore’s II plated meatball and spaghetti, meatball stew, smothered sausage, white beans, and baked chicken. The menu has been consistent and abundant for as long as they’ve been in business.
Ravis Martinez first to enter race for La. House District 44 seat

Lafayette resident Ravis Martinez has announced his candidacy for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 44 seat held by Rep. Vincent Pierre. Pierre, D-Lafayette, can't run again because of term limits. President of the Lafayette branch of the NAACP, Martinez posted his campaign announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday. While...
Celebration like no other in Lebeau

LEBEAU, La. (KLFY) — Lebeau is preparing to host their 17th annual Mardi Gras Celebration. On Feb. 11, Lebeau is in for a day and night full of fun. The festivities will kick off with a parade at 1 p.m. The parade will end at Immaculate Conception Church, where admission will be free, for food, drinks, and Mark Broussard taking the stage at 3 p.m.
The Confidence Campaign Ball

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Confidence Campaign aims to create confidence and self-awareness for girls ages 8-18 through programs focused on personal hygiene and body positivity. The Confidence Campaign also tries to provide some of these important items. Donations of personal hygiene items, bras, underwear, socks, and money are always accepted!
Developing Lafayette

La Espuela Cantina & Grill Coming Soon To Former Picante/Sombrero Space In North Lafayette, Carencro Area

La Espuela Cantina & Grill, a new Mexican restaurant and bar, is coming soon to the former Picante and Sombrero space at 3235 NW Evangeline Thruway in North Lafayette. Founded in 2019 by Jose Rodriguez, this family-owned business started in St. Martinville and is now expanding to the North Lafayette area, bringing with it a warm and welcoming atmosphere and delicious Mexican fare.
$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
New Baton Rouge fried seafood restaurant offers platters, po’boys

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new restaurant on Government Street offering hot, fresh fried seafood and quick service opened Tuesday. Cork’s — Cajun Fried Fish and Shrimp “o-fish-ally” opened its doors to guests Tuesday, according to a Facebook post. The restaurant is run by the owners of Cou-Yon’s BBQ, a Port Allen restaurant.
