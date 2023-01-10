Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Longtime KRVS radio host, Lee Kleinpeter, dies at 73
Lee Kleinpeter, whose voice could be heard on KRVS for more than 30 years, has died. He was 73 when he died Sunday. Kleinpeter was a fixture on the public radio station for decades in Lafayette and New Iberia, which he spoke of often and fondly. He produced and hosted Big Band Swings, Old Gold, Born on the Bayou and co-hosted Dirty Rice, the longest-running Louisiana music program, with Bill Boelens.
The Yard Goat, a New Large Patio-Style Bar Is Coming Soon to Lafayette, Louisiana
The Yard Goat, a new large patio-style bar, is coming soon to Lafayette, Louisiana at 116 Bertrand Drive, near Moncus Park and UL Lafayette’s Cajun Field. Founded by Herb Dyer and Rusty White, the dynamic duo behind the successful Bulldog bars and Velvet Cactus restaurants, The Yard Goat is modeled after their successful large patio bar in New Orleans, called Wrong Iron, which is built along the Lafitte Greenway and known for its walkable, bikeable, and dog-friendly atmosphere.
KLFY.com
Deuce’s: Slow-smoking your BBQ favorites
BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)– Deuce’s Taste of the South is showing Acadiana how they do barbecue in Central Texas. For Acadiana Eats, Gerald Gruenig got a taste of Deuce’s Brisket Sandwich, Brisket Breakfast Tacos, and to top it all off: Texas Twister Sauce. DEUCE’S TASTE OF THE SOUTH...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette's Krewe of Rio dives into the 2023 Mardi Gras Season
The Krewe of Carnivale En Rio dove headfirst into Mardi Gras with an undersea extravaganza on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Cajundome Convention Center. Royal creatures from the underwater world made their appearance as the 2023 Rio Ball kicked off with a bang. Seahorses, jellyfish and lobsters strolled the royalty-only stage, decorated with every shade of blue.
KLFY.com
Jockey Lot Holiday Raffle
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Jockey Lot will be holding their Annual Holiday Relief Raffle to help out members in the community who might get overjoyed for the holidays and overspend. Entry to the raffle is open the entire month of January. Customers over the age of 18 may enter once per visit on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Jan. 29 one name will be drawn. The winner will receive $1,000 on the spot.
Another Lafayette Location of a Popular Restaurant Opens Soon
A second location is in the works for a Lafayette restaurant.
MegaMillions jackpot over $1 billion, third highest jackpot MegaMillions history
The MegaMillions jackpot is over $1 billion and people are buying tickets left and right.
La Espuela Cantina & Grill Opening New Location in Lafayette
There is another Mexican restaurant coming to Lafayette.
KLFY.com
How ’bout some soul food Acadiana?
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– A fan favorite in New Iberia, Moore’s II Soul Food Café has been plating meals for 15+ years. Today in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, Moore’s II plated meatball and spaghetti, meatball stew, smothered sausage, white beans, and baked chicken. The menu has been consistent and abundant for as long as they’ve been in business.
theadvocate.com
Ravis Martinez first to enter race for La. House District 44 seat
Lafayette resident Ravis Martinez has announced his candidacy for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 44 seat held by Rep. Vincent Pierre. Pierre, D-Lafayette, can't run again because of term limits. President of the Lafayette branch of the NAACP, Martinez posted his campaign announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday. While...
KLFY.com
Celebration like no other in Lebeau
LEBEAU, La. (KLFY) — Lebeau is preparing to host their 17th annual Mardi Gras Celebration. On Feb. 11, Lebeau is in for a day and night full of fun. The festivities will kick off with a parade at 1 p.m. The parade will end at Immaculate Conception Church, where admission will be free, for food, drinks, and Mark Broussard taking the stage at 3 p.m.
KLFY.com
The Confidence Campaign Ball
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Confidence Campaign aims to create confidence and self-awareness for girls ages 8-18 through programs focused on personal hygiene and body positivity. The Confidence Campaign also tries to provide some of these important items. Donations of personal hygiene items, bras, underwear, socks, and money are always accepted!
MLK Day events in Acadiana
Many events are being held on Jan. 16 around Acadiana in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
theadvocate.com
Here's where Viva La Waffle plans to open its second location in Lafayette
Viva La Waffle, the former food truck that opened a physical location two years ago, will open a second location in Lafayette. The popular brand will open inside the student union at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the former Chick-fil-A space, co-owner Collin Cormier said. The restaurant will...
KLFY.com
Opelousas Gumbo Cook-Off Jan. 28 benefit for 12-year-old battling cancer
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The 17th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off heats up Saturday, Jan. 28, for a good cause. This year the event will be held at the Yambilee Ag Arena at 1939 W. Landry St. in Opelousas. The beneficiary of the 17th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off is 12-year-old Maddox Lawrence.
La Espuela Cantina & Grill Coming Soon To Former Picante/Sombrero Space In North Lafayette, Carencro Area
La Espuela Cantina & Grill, a new Mexican restaurant and bar, is coming soon to the former Picante and Sombrero space at 3235 NW Evangeline Thruway in North Lafayette. Founded in 2019 by Jose Rodriguez, this family-owned business started in St. Martinville and is now expanding to the North Lafayette area, bringing with it a warm and welcoming atmosphere and delicious Mexican fare.
Fatal vehicle crash on Pinhook Road
Lafayette Police are investigating a vehicle crash that occurred this morning on the corner of E Pinhook Rd.
brproud.com
$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
Louisiana DOTD Announces Repair Plan for I-10 Overpass in Lafayette
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced its plans to repair the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 in Lafayette. On January 3, 2023, the overpass was damaged when it was struck by a truck hauling an escalator. Multiple lanes on both interstates were forced to close as a result.
brproud.com
New Baton Rouge fried seafood restaurant offers platters, po’boys
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new restaurant on Government Street offering hot, fresh fried seafood and quick service opened Tuesday. Cork’s — Cajun Fried Fish and Shrimp “o-fish-ally” opened its doors to guests Tuesday, according to a Facebook post. The restaurant is run by the owners of Cou-Yon’s BBQ, a Port Allen restaurant.
