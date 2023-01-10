So freedom to the right in the US means denying the rights of workers. If you hadnt figured out yet they're coming for all of our rights. And you loved Trump didn't you?
Sorry, but you don't walk out on a truck full of cement. You don't walk out of a bus full of kids. Striking is fine, intentional harm is not.
this Supreme Court is gross. If you don't want to be part of a union, go get hired by McDonald's. They have plenty of non-union jobs.
Related
Supreme Court justices issue scathing Title 42 dissent: 'We are a court of law'
BU professor: If Trump is charged with insurrection, Supreme Court could decide if he can run again
Kamala Harris called husband in rage after Roe v. Wade was overturned by SCOTUS: 'They bleep[ing] did it'
Neil Gorsuch Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Kyrsten Sinema's slam dunk. Arizona independent says what Democrats are afraid to say
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Calls for Sotomayor and Kagan to retire whip up Supreme Court term limit debate
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Students Expelled for ‘Ku Klux Klan Starter Pack’ Instagram Posts ‘Obviously’ Have No First Amendment Protection, Appeals Court Rules
After Roe, The Supreme Court Seems Poised to Undo More Major Precedents
Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
Justice Gorsuch joins three liberal justices on Supreme Court’s Title 42 decision
Pa.’s John Fetterman sworn in to U.S. Senate: photos
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
Appeals court upholds trans bathroom policy
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican bid to defend Trump immigration rule
‘If It Ain’t Broke, Don’t Fix It’: Kagan and Other Justices Skeptical About Expanding Rules for Shielding Files Under Attorney-Client Privilege
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 13