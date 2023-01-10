ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protecting APIs from DDoS Attacks

At the heart of many applications is a set of APIs. These APIs are used to communicate between consumers and the apps. If they go down, customers can't do anything with the app and that means lost revenue. DDoS attacks are a common threat to networks and applications.
Hackers stole data of 460,000 individuals in MFHS ransomware attack

MFHS revealed last week that it had been hit by ransomware that exposed the personal data of current and former patients, employees and vendors. The healthcare giant said it was made aware of the incident on April 4, 2022 but admitted that may have been initially compromised as far back as August 21, 2021.
8 Benefits of Computer Vision in the Security Industry

One of the most useful types of AI for the physical security industry is computer vision. Eight of the most significant benefits of computer vision in security are biometric authentication, finding people of interest, improved weapon detection, faster responses to suspicious situations, helping understand crowd behavior, virtual fencing, vehicle identification, and streamlining security footage reviews.
IoT Performance Load Testing with Locust and Azure

Nowadays, End-to-End testing of functional and non-functional requirements is a must but is time-consuming and can be solved using multiple tools and approaches. This article explores how to test the performance of an IoT system using Locust and Azure. Defining the test scope and requirements is essential to maximize the...
How to Dynamically Hide and Show Slot Content in a Web Component

Happy New Year and Happy First Post of the Year! Not sure that's a thing but this is my blog so I'm making it a thing. The last few days I've been playing with web components again, this time based on a simple idea: Could I create a web component that relies on external data, and use slots to provide content for the various stages of loading? What I mean by that is something like this:
The Fallacy of Strongly Typed Languages

During most of his career I worked as a Java developer and therefore this may be specific to the domains where strongly-typed languages are in use. Java is a statically typed language like C#, Golang, or Typescript and to work with the data, we have to declare the shapes and structure of the objects we will use. As I realized this is only sometimes the best approach in programming.
Welcome to the World of Artificial Intelligence Programming

Artificial intelligence programming consists of using artificial intelligence to write computer code. Instead of manually programming algorithms and instructions to perform a given task, you use AI to automatically generate code that will accomplish that task. There are several ways to use AI in programming. One of the most common approaches is to use neural networks to generate code.
Accessing Private Instances With An, Internet-Facing, Application Load Balancer in AWS

In this piece, I will be showing you how to deploy a simple python Flask application with an AWS application load balancer. The flask application will be deployed to two private elastic cloud-compute (EC2) instances. These instances will sit behind the application load balancer(ALB) as it controls which of the instance serves the content of the Flask application.
Public Web Data for Business: Common Challenges And How to Solve Them

Public web data is a powerful tool for data-driven companies looking to generate unique business insights or create new products. Acquired from publicly available online sources, web data has various use cases, such as investment intelligence, data-driven recruitment, and lead generation. The number of businesses using web data is growing,...
A New Trend in the IT Space: Blockchain Hackathons

Information technology – what’s that about? Most often, it’s about finding solutions to complex and extraordinary tasks. As developers and programmers note, anything can be implemented if:. the idea is relevant;. there is a good team that shares the point of view of the leader;. the leader...
All United States flights grounded and cyber attack not suspected

A computer glitch that could have taken place because of a cyber attack led to the grounding of flights across the United States from the early hours of today. Although, the Federal Aviation Administration managing the air traffic, denied systems being disrupted via a ransomware attack, sources from White House state that a detailed investigation is under way and attack confirmation can only be conveyed after gaining solid evidence over a foreign digital invasion on Aviation systems.
Getting started with Distributed SQL

A distributed SQL database allows you to scale reads and writes by adding nodes to the cluster while keeping all the benefits of relational databases. A key feature of a distributed SQL database is that it makes a cluster look like a single logical database. Applications don’t need to know the number of nodes or implement sharding logic.
