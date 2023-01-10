Read full article on original website
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett to work Raising Canes shift in Athens, unveil art portrait with CEO
Stetson Bennett will once again be picking up a shift at the Raising Canes location on the University of Georgia’s campus days after winning the National Championship game over TCU, 65-7. He did something similar last season after the Dawgs downed Alabama as part of an NIL deal with the chain.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett draws crowd for Raising Cane’s shift in Athens
Stetson Bennett IV might be a two-time national championship winner, but that’s not all he does. Well, at least for a day. The Georgia quarterback who garnered Heisman Trophy attention this season teamed up with Raising Cane’s to work a shift recently and the fans couldn’t have been happier to greet him in Athens.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rick Neuheisel recaps Georgia's dominance, calls Stetson Bennett the 'little train that could'
Rick Neuheisel discussed Georgia’s dominant season and praised Stetson Bennett for his unexpected rise as Georgia’s starting quarterback. Georgia finished the season with its 2nd national championship in a row with a 65-7 win over TCU on Monday night. Georgia’s offensive success was due in part to the meteoric rise of Bennett over the last 2 seasons.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia reserve TE announces entry into NCAA transfer portal
After 4 memorable years at Georgia, Ryland Goede will look at continuing his college football career elsewhere. Goede shared Thursday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Goede will have 2 remaining seasons of eligibility. He redshirted in 2019 and missed the 2020 season after having shoulder surgery. He...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart, Georgia arrive to rowdy Georgia fans in Athens following national championship win
Kirby Smart and Georgia have arrived back home in Athens, less than 24 hours after beating TCU for its 2nd straight national championship on Monday night at SoFi Stadium. After one final press conference on Tuesday morning, the team boarded a cross-country flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta. From there, they boarded a bus for the drive to Athens. UGASports.com’s Dayne Young posted a video of Smart greeting Georgia students and fans immediately after getting off the bus:
saturdaydownsouth.com
PETA sends letter to Georgia president demanding university drop Uga mascot, per report
PETA, the controversial animal-rights organization, has called on the University of Georgia to stop using live mascots for sporting events. The university has used live mascots since the 1950s, and the Georgia Bulldog is famous around the world. The fiery letter was sent to UGA president Jere Morehead after the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia players seen eating wings during National Championship rout of TCU
Georgia was playing with their food beyond the 2nd quarter of Monday night’s CFP National Championship rout of TCU. The Bulldogs took their foot off the gas at the start of the 4th quarter and still won 65-7, the most dominant championship win in CFP history. And the players...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nolan Smith comments on 2022 Georgia preseason projections
Several doubted the Georgia Bulldogs’ ability to repeat as national champions after they initially beat Alabama in the second-to-last title game, but it’s clear that Georgia never doubted itself in the process. And that’s what ultimately mattered and showed for itself in a big way as the Bulldogs...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, 'extremely proud' after back-to-back Georgia football championships
Kirby Smart had his biggest fan in the building as Georgia dismantled TCU on Monday night to clinch the program’s 2nd straight national championship. Smart’s wife Mary Beth, a fellow UGA grad and a star with the women’s basketball program, was on hand in Jan. 2022 as the Dawgs topped Alabama in Indianapolis for their first championship since 1980. A year later, with the team taking on TCU on Monday in Los Angeles, there was barely any drama to speak of as Georgia raced to a 38-7 halftime lead en route to a 65-7 laughter at SoFi Stadium.
saturdaydownsouth.com
TCU LB Dee Winters: Georgia 'didn't do anything special' in 65-7 National Championship romp
Georgia made history with its 65-7 national championship victory over the TCU Horned Frogs, quickly quieting the crowd that doubted the team’s ability to go back to back. TCU safety Dee Winters says that Georgia didn’t do anything special to secure a win that could not have been much easier. That’s not at all a slight directed at the Bulldogs, but rather has everything to do with the fact he believes TCU’s issues came more from beating itself than anything Georgia did.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett IV's original commitment tweet goes viral following 2nd title win
Stetson Bennett IV is a 2-time national champion and will go out on a high note. Everyone has heard the story by now; Walk-on turned starter, benched, regains the starting job and wins 2 championships for the team he grew up rooting for. It’s a storybook ending to a career that was improbable, to say the least.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What TCU players said after blowout national championship loss to Georgia
TCU found out the hard way Monday night — it’s one thing to prepare for Georgia, and it’s another thing to play it. Teams can’t simulate the speed and physicality in practice of elite recruits being coached at an elite level during games. The result? Georgia...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart talks Georgia and the transfer portal
Georgia pulled off what many thought the Bulldogs could not on Monday, recording 2 consecutive national championship victories with a 65-7 win over the TCU Horned Frogs just a single year after defeating Alabama in the title game. And much of Georgia’s success has not only to do with what...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Georgia standout Nakobe Dean says Stetson Bennett deserves a statue
There have been plenty of mixed opinions surrounding Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett — something that’s a little bit interesting considering he has quite literally led his team to a pair of consecutive national title victories — but he silenced some of that negative talk with his performance in the 65-7 win over TCU.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dabo Swinney making major change to Clemson coaching staff, per reports
Dabo Swinney is making a big change to his Clemson coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has been fired. The reported replacement is TCU’s Garrett Riley, who won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant for the 2022 season. Sports Illustrated reports Riley is on his way to Clemson.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What TCU coach Sonny Dykes said about Georgia after blowout loss to Bulldogs
Sonny Dykes’ TCU Horned Frogs ran into a buzzsaw Monday night against the Georgia Bulldogs. The result was one of the most lopsided losses in championship history, regardless of sport. Georgia beat TCU 65-7, and the Horned Frogs really never had a chance. TCU couldn’t stop quarterback Stetson Bennett,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Final AP Top 25 rankings released following national championship game
The final AP Top 25 rankings were released early Tuesday morning following Georgia’s 65-7 beatdown over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Stetson Bennett combined for 6 touchdowns, while Georgia’s defense suffocated TCU’s offense and Max Duggan. Georgia started the season ranked No. 3...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia sees veteran tight end enter transfer portal, per report
Georgia spent Tuesday heading home after a blowout win over TCU in Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game. Now, one of the Bulldogs’ reserve tight ends, a member of the program for 4 seasons, has opted to enter the transfer portal. Brett Seither, who signed with the...
