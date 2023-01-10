Georgia made history with its 65-7 national championship victory over the TCU Horned Frogs, quickly quieting the crowd that doubted the team’s ability to go back to back. TCU safety Dee Winters says that Georgia didn’t do anything special to secure a win that could not have been much easier. That’s not at all a slight directed at the Bulldogs, but rather has everything to do with the fact he believes TCU’s issues came more from beating itself than anything Georgia did.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO