Read full article on original website
Related
hackernoon.com
The Altcoin Chart You Can’t Afford to Ignore
As promised in my last post, “Time to Buy Altcoins?” here’s the first in a series of articles about altcoins. That chart shows bitcoin’s percentage of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization. It looks like this:. Most analysts use this to trade bitcoins against altcoins or identify...
hackernoon.com
Web3 Projects Must Build Like Crypto-Natives and Think like Consumers As the Bear Cycle Bites
Two years ago investors took bold chances on blockchain projects. Then the deepening bear cycle saw cryptocurrencies lose $2 trillion in value since 2021’s peak and investors became more cautious. Now, after a year characterized by market struggles, not to mention the seismic shake caused by the collapse of...
hackernoon.com
Maximizing Product Success: The Role of Hypothesis Testing, Prototyping, and MVPs
Testing hypotheses is essential to product development, as it helps identify potentially successful products and saves time and resources. However, most product hypotheses do not pan out, and it takes a lot of work and a large budget to develop a product fully. To increase the chances of success and...
hackernoon.com
Useful Digital Tools for Nonprofit Attorneys
By TechSoup @techsoup.TechSoup equips changemakers with transformative technology solutions and skills they need to improve lives globally.
Comments / 0