Read full article on original website
Related
hackernoon.com
How to Find the Stinky Parts of Your Code [Part XXIX]
Code smells Are a Classic. It smells because there are likely many instances where it could be edited or improved. Most of these smells are just hints of something that might be wrong. Therefore, they are not required to be fixed per se… (You should look into it, though.)
hackernoon.com
Useful Digital Tools for Nonprofit Attorneys
By TechSoup @techsoup.TechSoup equips changemakers with transformative technology solutions and skills they need to improve lives globally.
hackernoon.com
Here's Why GameFi Will Be The Next Big Narrative
Every cryptocurrency bull market seem to have been driven by a few big narratives. One of the next big narratives I believe will be GameFi: a word that means the integration of gaming, blockchain and finance. In 2017, I believe the big narrative was Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs). Ethereum paved...
hackernoon.com
How I Built a Warehouse Management App Called Cardus
Cardus is a web app that allows users to create and manage their warehouse of items. Users can also share their warehouse or container with other users, allowing them to collaborate. The app is built with Next.js, a React framework, and deployed on Vercel. It also uses Trusted Web Activity, which allows the app to be installed on Android devices.
Comments / 0