Nick Saban had a different ballot for his top five from the actual top five in the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll of the season. While Georgia, TCU, Michigan and Ohio State rounded out the top four in the final poll, Saban had Alabama football at No. 2. Texas El-Paso's Dana Dimel was the only other coach to rank Alabama No. 2. A couple of coaches put the Crimson Tide at No. 3, including Syracuse's Dino Babers, Pitt's Pat Narduzzi and Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman, among others.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO