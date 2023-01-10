First off Alabama has beaten Georgia 7 times out of their last 8 meetings,and on top of that Bama has the record for most consecutive 10 win seasons and still counting. Nobody has over taken Alabama,not even close. This is nothing more than their hatred for Bama and trying to make them look bad by leaving out all of the facts,but one thing for sure is the numbers dont lie. Nobody is even close to being on the same level as Bama. These same morons have been saying this every single year since 2010 and look at how bad they have been wrong about everything. They just dont like Bama because Bama has beat their favorite teams every single year for over 15 years. If your still to stupid to get it,then please read the first couple of lines i wrote again.
