ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 12

Roll Tide!!!!
2d ago

First off Alabama has beaten Georgia 7 times out of their last 8 meetings,and on top of that Bama has the record for most consecutive 10 win seasons and still counting. Nobody has over taken Alabama,not even close. This is nothing more than their hatred for Bama and trying to make them look bad by leaving out all of the facts,but one thing for sure is the numbers dont lie. Nobody is even close to being on the same level as Bama. These same morons have been saying this every single year since 2010 and look at how bad they have been wrong about everything. They just dont like Bama because Bama has beat their favorite teams every single year for over 15 years. If your still to stupid to get it,then please read the first couple of lines i wrote again.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMAZ

Kirby Smart's wife Mary Beth soaks up second Dawgs national championship

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, called it "very surreal" on Monday night as Georgia secured a second straight national championship. 11Alive's Maria Martin spoke with Mary Beth Smart after the game on the field at SoFi Stadium in Southern California. A proud Bulldog herself who was captain of the women's basketball team when she was at school, Mary Beth basked in the amazing heights Kirby's now led Dawg nation to.
ATHENS, GA
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Meet Cameron Rose Newell, girlfriend of Georgia breakout star Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers’ biggest supporter had a front-row seat to Georgia’s unforgettable night. As the tight end’s Georgia Bulldogs bulldozed the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday night, 65-7, to win their second straight national championship, Bowers’ girlfriend, Cameron Rose Newell, supported the SEC powerhouse on social media. “Go dawgs,” Newell posted in an Instagram Story from SoFi Stadium. Bowers, a 20-year-old sophomore, tormented TCU’s defense, catching seven passes for 152 yards and a touchdown. Newell, who attends the University of Tennessee, celebrated Georgia’s triumphant win, posting in a separate Instagram Story, “Back 2 back.” Together since at least 2021, according to Instagram posts, Newell frequently shares...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Coach's Reaction To Title Game Goes Viral

Everyone knows how bad Monday night's National Championship Game was, including Ohio State wide receiver coach Brian Hartline. Hartline posted a GIF on Twitter of him pretending to drink bleach because he knows the Buckeyes were inches away from taking down the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. He likely ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Congratulated The Wrong College Team

Georgia ran roughshod over TCU in Monday's 62-7 blowout to win its second consecutive national championship. The college football world has spent Tuesday acknowledging Kirby Smart's Bulldogs as the new kings of college football. Stephen A. Smith, however, opened First Take by congratulating their ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Nick Saban Says Ohio State Got Screwed By Peach Bowl Referees

Ohio State fans have an ally in Nick Saban when it comes to the officiating in this year's Peach Bowl. During the pregame show before last night's national championship game, Saban said he thought the refs made a mistake when they rescinded a targeting call against Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for his hit on OSU wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
COLUMBUS, OH
SB Nation

Nick Saban looked like he wanted to vomit as ESPN talked about Georgia’s dynasty

Nick Saban isn’t used to watching the College Football Playoff from home, but this season his Alabama Crimson Tide were passed over by the selection committee following a two-loss season. With SEC foe Georgia facing TCU in the national championship game on Monday, Saban joined ESPN’s set as an analyst to discuss the game. He probably had no idea he was going to be on the receiving end of a subtle but vicious jab on set.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Stetson Bennett Announcement

Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off of their second straight national championship, but the senior QB reportedly be attending Tuesday's press conference. Per UGA reporter Sarah K. Spencer: "It has just been announced that Stetson Bennett will not be participating in Georgia's ...
ATHENS, GA
The Tuscaloosa News

Here's how Alabama football coach Nick Saban ranked the top 25 college football teams

Nick Saban had a different ballot for his top five from the actual top five in the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll of the season. While Georgia, TCU, Michigan and Ohio State rounded out the top four in the final poll, Saban had Alabama football at No. 2. Texas El-Paso's Dana Dimel was the only other coach to rank Alabama No. 2. A couple of coaches put the Crimson Tide at No. 3, including Syracuse's Dino Babers, Pitt's Pat Narduzzi and Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman, among others.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Daily South

Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant

Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
STARKVILLE, MS
AL.com

The viral moment that’ll fuel Alabama’s offseason

The moment was instant viral gold. Sitting on the SoFi Stadium mezzanine on the ESPN set, Nick Saban was watching David Pollack’s assessment of the CFP championship first half. The score -- Georgia 38, TCU 7 -- was on the screen as the former Bulldog defensive lineman first buried the Horned Frog fairy tale before, frankly, saying it to Saban’s face.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Ohio State star makes huge NFL Draft decision

The Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t quite reach their goals this season, losing to the rival Michigan Wolverines once again, failing to win a Big Ten Championship, and falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff. And as Ohio State looks to bounce back next season, they’ll be doing it without one of its top players.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell's Transfer Success

Luke Fickell struck again Tuesday. Former Mississippi State quarterback Braedyn Locke announced his commitment to Wisconsin. He joins Tanner Mordecai and Nick Evers as the third quarterback Fickell's Badgers have gained through the transfer portal this offseason. Observers praised Fickell for ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

AP Poll Got Georgia No. 1 Right, But Then…

There is only one champion, and for the 2022 season (2022-23 counting post-season) it is, emphatically, Georgia. So, maybe, nothing else matters, but it still bears examination. I don’t know if it’s a rule or just lazy, but I believe the final polls since the playoff era have placed the...
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Final Coaches Poll for 2022 season released following national title game

The final USA Today Coaches Poll is here and the list featured three B1G teams. All three teams cracked the top 10 and two made it into the top 5. Michigan landed at No. 3 after battling it out with TCU in the semifinals but ultimately falling short. Ohio State finished at No. 4 after its dramatic game against Georgia where it fell on a missed field goal.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy