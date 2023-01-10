Read full article on original website
Related
Retired fireman wins big for the third time with Maryland Lottery ticket
WHITE PLAINS, MD – A retired firefighter from Prince George’s County who won two $50,000 lottery jackpots in November has won again. The Accokeek native purchased a Pick 5 evening drawing ticket at 7-Eleven in White Plains to find out he won a third $50,000 prize. The lucky winner was driven by thirst as he made his way into the store to buy a drink and decided to pick up another lottery ticket. He didn’t know he was a three-time winner until the next day when his wife asked him if he had won, so he scanned the ticket. “I The post Retired fireman wins big for the third time with Maryland Lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia DB, former 5-star recruit, reportedly entering NCAA transfer portal
Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary is looking for a change of scenery. According to a report from Jake Rowe on On3 Sports, Singletary intends to enter the transfer portal in the coming days. Singletary, formerly a 5-star recruit out of Riverside High School (Jacksonville, Florida), is expected to be pursued...
mocoshow.com
$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Harris Teeter in Gaithersburg Has Been Claimed
The $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold on September 5 at the Harris Teeter located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg has been claimed by a woman from Virginia. Full story courtesy of the Maryland Lottery: “Spending the day shopping with two Maryland friends gave a Fairfax, Va., resident a $100,000 memory she won’t soon forget. The Powerball jackpot had rolled to $159 million for the Sept. 5, 2022 drawing and all three of them wanted to buy tickets. They wound up at Harris Teeter #384 located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg, where they joined others buying tickets.
Nottingham MD
Waldorf construction worker is Maryland’s newest lottery millionaire
WALDORF, MD—A Charles County construction worker, who nicknamed himself “Trouble,” is having anything but that after winning $1,540,418 in the FAST PLAY Hit the Jackpot! game. He becomes the second-largest winner in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s debut in February 2020. The Waldorf resident...
5 Unusual Facts About Maryland
Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts:
Business Monthly
Maryland property values rise in 3-year assessments
The value of a group of Maryland residential and commercial properties increased by more than 20% over three years, the state Department of Assessments and Taxation announced. SDAT reassesses more than 2 million properties in groups every three years. In its 2023 reassessment of 779,573 Group 2 residential and commercial properties, the overall statewide increase for Group 2 properties was 20.6% over the past three years.
$15k Winning Lottery Ticket Sold; Mega Millions Jackpot Tops $1 Billion
Maryland Lottery reports that a winning ticket worth over $15,000 was sold in downtown Silver Spring last week. A $15,367 Racetrax ticket sold on Jan. 7 at the State Line Market at 7817 Eastern Ave. has been claimed, according to a news release. The Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to...
Maryland lawmakers asked to promote wind energy
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Supporters of green energy made their voices heard on the first day of the Maryland General Assembly’s 2023 session Wednesday. Expanding wind turbines in the state’s energy portfolio, they said, will improve public health by reducing carbon emissions in the atmosphere. Montgomery County Delegate Lorig Charkoudian, a Democrat, said […]
CBS News
'Thank you and farewell': Gov. Hogan addresses Maryland as he prepares to hand role to governor-elect Wes Moore
BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan hasn't yet announced what's next on his political agenda, but he thanked residents for allowing him to serve as the state's leader for nearly a decade. Hogan has a little more than a week until he hands over the duties to governor-elect Wes Moore.
Digital Collegian
Thousands of Marylanders just gained access to critical oral health care coverage
It was the tragic story of 12-year-old Deamonte Driver — a boy who died from an untreated tooth infection that spread lethal bacteria to his brain — that first compelled Maryland advocates to fight to expand dental coverage to low-income children in 2007. As advocates made meaningful advances...
mocoshow.com
Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday
Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
ducks.org
Migration Alert: Chesapeake Bay Area Hunters Face Shifting Conditions, Decent Waterfowl Numbers
A few days of sustained below-freezing temperatures in Virginia and Maryland over the holidays created opportunities for hunters with access to open water to enjoy some great gunning. Wood ducks, though, which have been a staple for much of the season, mostly skedaddled south during the freeze. Josh Homyack, Maryland...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland lawmakers propose gun control bills from ghost guns to public places ban
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A series of gun control proposals are before the General Assembly this year, including a unique approach to address ghost guns. Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-District 46, said he considers public safety a priority. "It is a top primary concern for us. It has been, it...
Washingtonian.com
The Chesapeake Bay’s Dwindling Blue Crab Population Is Bad News for Restaurants, Crab Eaters
A report released Thursday by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation highlights the looming threats facing the region’s blue crabs. CBF’s biennial State of the Bay report scores the bay’s health in pollution, habitat, and fishery categories. The 2022 report score remains unchanged from 2020, a second consecutive D+ that illuminates an alarming decline of the blue crab population.
Exorbitant Water Bills Open Floodgates For Complaints In Maryland: Report
The new year got off to a shaky start for some Maryland homeowners who were met by thousands of dollars worth of unexpected water bills right after the holidays, according to an NBC Washington report.Some residents in Calvert County have reportedly become the victim of an audit authorized in 2016 t…
Nottingham MD
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
Chesapeake Bay Boat Show Returns for Second Year
MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The 2nd Annual Chesapeake Bay Boat Show will be held January 20-22, 2023 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium Maryland. Presented by the Marine Trades Association of Baltimore County (MTABC), the event will be produced by Maryland boat dealers, for Maryland boat dealers. The Chesapeake Bay...
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires
– Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
United States Postal Service to hold job fairs in Maryland, Virginia
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a handful of job fairs in the coming days near the DMV area. The job fairs will allow those interested to interview for various job opportunities from letter carriers and window clerks to management and communication positions. "Accepting...
Comments / 0