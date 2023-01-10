Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor selectmen hold 4 executive sessions
On Jan. 9, Boothbay Harbor selectmen held four executive sessions with one discussing pending litigation. Following the last session, Town Manager Julia Latter reported selectmen discussed pending litigation filed by residents Joe and Jill Doyle pertaining to a site design review approved by the planning board for the Eastside Waterfront Park project.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor awards footbridge project to Fuller Marine
A unanimous selectmen’s vote accepting the low bidder for a combined state and municipal project did not mean everybody agreed. During the Jan. 9 Boothbay Harbor selectmen’s meeting, the board voted, 5-0, to accept Fuller Marine Services’ two bids for repairing the footbridge. Fuller Marine of Boothbay Harbor was one of three bidders who submitted proposals to renovate two bridge sections.
mainebiz.biz
Skowhegan chamber hires new executive director
The Skowhegan Regional Chamber of Commerce has hired a new executive director to fill a year-long vacancy following the resignation of the former director, who faces legal action. New chamber leader Hailey Howard spent the past three years focusing on vocational rehabilitation in the public sector. In 2018, she was...
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor resumes Eastside Park appeal hearing
Nearly 16 months ago, the Boothbay Harbor Board of Appeals sent a letter seeking more information about Eastside Waterfront Park’s building permit. On Jan. 31, at 6 p.m., the delay will end with the board reconvening, and possibly ruling, on the appeal. Joe and Jill Doyle live on Atlantic...
boothbayregister.com
Bill
Bill Kirby came to Boothbay Harbor in 1988 on a road trip with his father. He wasn’t looking for anything in particular, but he liked the area, close to the ocean and less complicated than the world in which he had lived for much of his life. After high...
WMTW
Town of Paris votes to recall two Oxford Hills School District members
PARIS, Maine — Voters in Paris have voted to recall two school board members over their support for a proposal for a gender identity policy. In a special election held Tuesday, Sarah Otterson, school board director, and Julia Lester were both recalled in a vote of 333 to 243.
boothbayregister.com
Gordon J. Goldsmith
Gordon J. Goldsmith, 71, of Boothbay Harbor passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Jan. 9, 2023 with his loving family by his side. Gordon was born on Aug. 28, 1951 and adopted as a toddler by Lybrand and Ethel (Jones) Goldsmith who gave him a wonderful life.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reports of warehouse plans worry West Brunswick residents; township supervisor says nothing official received
MOLINO — Just the mention of the word warehouse is enough to get Vincent Yutko going. “I don’t want it,” said Yutko, 69, owner of Hawk Mountain Inspection and Repair in West Brunswick Twp. Yutko’s concerned about reports that a warehouse is planned for the intersection of...
boothbayregister.com
Student vocal lessons resume with Beth Preston
Beth Preston will soon be restarting in-person student vocal lessons in Heartwood Theater’s studio, at 18 Biscay Road in Damariscotta, as one element in Heartwood’s annual cycle of education and performance opportunities for Midcoast youths. For well more than 20 years, veteran teachers/directors Preston and Heartwood AD Griff...
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Region Housing Trust breaks ground for 7 homes
The Boothbay Region Housing Trust, a nonprofit 501 (c)(3), has broken ground to build seven affordable homes in Boothbay Harbor. Trust and town officials gathered at the site for the ceremony on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10. The three bedroom, two bath homes will be located off Park Street and will...
lcnme.com
Luxury Property Company Names New Chief Executive Officer
Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, Maine’s leading luxury property company with offices in Portland, Kennebunk, Brunswick, Damariscotta, Camden, and Northeast Harbor, has named Andrew “Andy” Lynch chief financial officer. Lynch is entering his fifth year with the company, having joined as the financial controller in 2018....
boothbayregister.com
Davison on dean’s list
Marissa Davison of Boothbay Harbor, a 2022 graduate of Boothbay Region High School, has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at York County Community College.
Togus VA Fisher House closed since October without timeline to reopen, reps say
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Fisher House at the Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta hasn't hosted families since October, officials with the VA and Fisher House confirmed Tuesday. Since October, 98 families have had to stay at hotels paid for by Fisher House's national chapter, according to Vice President of Communications at Fisher House Michelle Horn.
boothbayregister.com
Southport Column: Winter has settled in
If you missed her presentation last summer, Sarah Sherman McGrail will be back to present "Southport, The War Years: An Island Remembers" on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. at the Southport Town Hall. Sarah has interviewed many of the veterans on our island as well as those who experienced the war personally in other ways, and then written a compilation of their stories in several books including the one by the title above. The books are available at our library. If it snows too much to get together on Jan. 21, Sarah will offer her talk the next day, Sunday, Jan. 22, again at 1 p.m.
townline.org
Couple looks to re-open corner store in East Vassalboro
Tim and Heather Dutton want to reopen the former East Vassalboro Corner Store, beginning with pizza and sandwiches and adding local products (garden produce and crafts, for example) if business goes well. Everyone who spoke at the Jan. 3 Vassalboro Planning Board meeting wanted them to reopen it, too, including...
boothbayregister.com
Gardens Aglow Holiday Lighting Contest winners announced
In early November, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens invited Boothbay peninsula community members to take part in the annual Gardens Aglow holiday lighting contest. Participants with a home or business visible from a public roadway and located on the in the towns of Edgecomb, Southport, Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, East Boothbay, Trevett, or West Boothbay Harbor were eligible to enter.
boothbayregister.com
Jan. 12 update: Midcoast adds 13 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Eastern Trail completes final trail easement between Scarborough and South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Eastern Trail Alliance announced it has worked out an easement agreement with a landowner for its “Close the Gap” project. “Close the Gap” is a trail development plan to build a new section of trail that will connect the Eastern Trail in Scarborough to South Portland. The closing of this trail “gap” will create an entirely off-road trail from Bug Light Park in South Portland to Thornton Academy in Saco.
Developers, climate leaders hope new Portland complex can be model for the future
PORTLAND, Maine — As Maine continues to combat the housing crisis around the state, a new condo project in Portland is helping fill available units and provide a model for the future. 'Solaris: Eco-Lux Condos' held its grand opening ceremony on Wednesday. The seven-unit building began construction on Morning...
After More Than 80 Years Smaha’s in South Portland Closes Their Door
Another piece of Maine's history is closing. Smaha's legion Square Market in the Knightville neighborhood in South Portland is closing after more than 80 years. The Portland Press Herald reports that after it sells off its inventory, it will close. Then they will put the building at 101 Ocean Street on the market. Everything is on sale starting today, Wednesday, January 11. The owner Alan Cardinal and his wife decided to sell the business after 11 years to focus on family.
