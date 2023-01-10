ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecomb, ME

boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor selectmen hold 4 executive sessions

On Jan. 9, Boothbay Harbor selectmen held four executive sessions with one discussing pending litigation. Following the last session, Town Manager Julia Latter reported selectmen discussed pending litigation filed by residents Joe and Jill Doyle pertaining to a site design review approved by the planning board for the Eastside Waterfront Park project.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor awards footbridge project to Fuller Marine

A unanimous selectmen’s vote accepting the low bidder for a combined state and municipal project did not mean everybody agreed. During the Jan. 9 Boothbay Harbor selectmen’s meeting, the board voted, 5-0, to accept Fuller Marine Services’ two bids for repairing the footbridge. Fuller Marine of Boothbay Harbor was one of three bidders who submitted proposals to renovate two bridge sections.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

Skowhegan chamber hires new executive director

The Skowhegan Regional Chamber of Commerce has hired a new executive director to fill a year-long vacancy following the resignation of the former director, who faces legal action. New chamber leader Hailey Howard spent the past three years focusing on vocational rehabilitation in the public sector. In 2018, she was...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor resumes Eastside Park appeal hearing

Nearly 16 months ago, the Boothbay Harbor Board of Appeals sent a letter seeking more information about Eastside Waterfront Park’s building permit. On Jan. 31, at 6 p.m., the delay will end with the board reconvening, and possibly ruling, on the appeal. Joe and Jill Doyle live on Atlantic...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Bill

Bill Kirby came to Boothbay Harbor in 1988 on a road trip with his father. He wasn’t looking for anything in particular, but he liked the area, close to the ocean and less complicated than the world in which he had lived for much of his life. After high...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Gordon J. Goldsmith

Gordon J. Goldsmith, 71, of Boothbay Harbor passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Jan. 9, 2023 with his loving family by his side. Gordon was born on Aug. 28, 1951 and adopted as a toddler by Lybrand and Ethel (Jones) Goldsmith who gave him a wonderful life.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Student vocal lessons resume with Beth Preston

Beth Preston will soon be restarting in-person student vocal lessons in Heartwood Theater’s studio, at 18 Biscay Road in Damariscotta, as one element in Heartwood’s annual cycle of education and performance opportunities for Midcoast youths. For well more than 20 years, veteran teachers/directors Preston and Heartwood AD Griff...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Region Housing Trust breaks ground for 7 homes

The Boothbay Region Housing Trust, a nonprofit 501 (c)(3), has broken ground to build seven affordable homes in Boothbay Harbor. Trust and town officials gathered at the site for the ceremony on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10. The three bedroom, two bath homes will be located off Park Street and will...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
lcnme.com

Luxury Property Company Names New Chief Executive Officer

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, Maine’s leading luxury property company with offices in Portland, Kennebunk, Brunswick, Damariscotta, Camden, and Northeast Harbor, has named Andrew “Andy” Lynch chief financial officer. Lynch is entering his fifth year with the company, having joined as the financial controller in 2018....
PORTLAND, ME
boothbayregister.com

Davison on dean’s list

Marissa Davison of Boothbay Harbor, a 2022 graduate of Boothbay Region High School, has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at York County Community College.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Southport Column: Winter has settled in

If you missed her presentation last summer, Sarah Sherman McGrail will be back to present "Southport, The War Years: An Island Remembers" on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. at the Southport Town Hall. Sarah has interviewed many of the veterans on our island as well as those who experienced the war personally in other ways, and then written a compilation of their stories in several books including the one by the title above. The books are available at our library. If it snows too much to get together on Jan. 21, Sarah will offer her talk the next day, Sunday, Jan. 22, again at 1 p.m.
SOUTHPORT, ME
townline.org

Couple looks to re-open corner store in East Vassalboro

Tim and Heather Dutton want to reopen the former East Vassalboro Corner Store, beginning with pizza and sandwiches and adding local products (garden produce and crafts, for example) if business goes well. Everyone who spoke at the Jan. 3 Vassalboro Planning Board meeting wanted them to reopen it, too, including...
VASSALBORO, ME
boothbayregister.com

Gardens Aglow Holiday Lighting Contest winners announced

In early November, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens invited Boothbay peninsula community members to take part in the annual Gardens Aglow holiday lighting contest. Participants with a home or business visible from a public roadway and located on the in the towns of Edgecomb, Southport, Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, East Boothbay, Trevett, or West Boothbay Harbor were eligible to enter.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Jan. 12 update: Midcoast adds 13 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Eastern Trail completes final trail easement between Scarborough and South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Eastern Trail Alliance announced it has worked out an easement agreement with a landowner for its “Close the Gap” project. “Close the Gap” is a trail development plan to build a new section of trail that will connect the Eastern Trail in Scarborough to South Portland. The closing of this trail “gap” will create an entirely off-road trail from Bug Light Park in South Portland to Thornton Academy in Saco.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

After More Than 80 Years Smaha’s in South Portland Closes Their Door

Another piece of Maine's history is closing. Smaha's legion Square Market in the Knightville neighborhood in South Portland is closing after more than 80 years. The Portland Press Herald reports that after it sells off its inventory, it will close. Then they will put the building at 101 Ocean Street on the market. Everything is on sale starting today, Wednesday, January 11. The owner Alan Cardinal and his wife decided to sell the business after 11 years to focus on family.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME

