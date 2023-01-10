ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wnax.com

Nebraska Focus on Human Trafficking

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen signed a proclamation Tuesday declaring January “Human Trafficking Awareness Month.”. Pillen said people need to be aware of the threat…. Attorney General Mike Hilgers said education on the issue is critical…. Hilgers says trafficking is not new….. The event highlighted Nebraska’s efforts...
siouxlandnews.com

Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote

LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
WOWT

New Nebraska anti-abortion bill seeks ban at six weeks

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One week into the new legislative session, and many senators are picking up where they left off last year: Abortion is back on Nebraska’s legislative agenda. State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston was joined by several Nebraska lawmakers in the capitol rotunda Wednesday morning for...
North Platte Post

Gov. Pillen names predecessor Ricketts to vacant Senate seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — In one of his first acts as Nebraska's new governor, Republican Jim Pillen has named Pete Ricketts to fill the state's vacant U.S. Senate seat. Pillen surprised no one Thursday in naming the former governor to the seat vacated Sunday by Ben Sasse, even as some Republicans expressed reservations about Pillen selecting his benefactor. Pillen was elected in November in large part because of Ricketts' backing, which included more than $100,000 of his own money contributed directly to Pillen's campaign. Sasse announced last fall that he would be leaving the Senate to take a job as president of the University of Florida.
nebraskanewsservice.net

Nebraska has a waiting period before felons can vote, here’s what that means

The ACLU handout sent out en masse prior to the 2022 general election in Nebraska came with a simple message to encourage previously incarcerated people to check their voting eligibility. “KNOW YOUR RIGHTS”. With ballot initiatives impacting voter ID and the minimum wage, Nebraskans were given the opportunity to voice...
WOWT

Abortion by the numbers in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the fight over abortion continues in Nebraska, 6 News took a closer look at the most recent abortion data from the state. Currently, abortions in the state are allowed for up to 20 weeks, but Nebraska State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, alongside several other Republican senators, are hoping once again to change that.
WOWT

Child tax credit bill proposed in Nebraska Legislature

6 News is looking into abortion in Nebraska by the numbers and just how many procedures are performed in the state. Drought conditions persist across Nebraska, western Iowa. As we go into the second half of winter, Nebraska's drought appears to be persisting and getting worse. Omaha fire crews battle...
iheart.com

Nebraska Prison Employee Arrested

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an employee faces criminal charges. Corrections says the Nebraska State Patrol arrested 57-year old Kelly Surrounded at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. The department says Surrounded is accused of providing use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person, violating state statute. Surrounded...
ValueWalk

Proposed Child Tax Credit From Nebraska To Give Up To $1,000

Nebraska families could soon be able to claim a child tax credit if a new proposal is approved. A new bill introduced in the state legislature on Wednesday calls for a child tax credit of up to $1,000 from Nebraska that covers about 81% of the state’s children. State...
gearjunkie.com

Josh & Sarah Bowmar Sentenced to Probation, Fines, Restitution

The social media influencers lost hunting privileges in Nebraska and received monetary penalties after pleading guilty last October to conspiracy. Josh and Sarah Bowmar, the bowhunting influencers who first landed in court in 2020, have received 3 years of probation along with tens of thousands of dollars in fines and restitution.
doniphanherald.com

Behavioral health care access would expand under bill proposed by Lincoln senator

The patient payment format for certain nonprofit behavioral health care providers would change dramatically under a bill in the Nebraska Legislature that advocates say would expand access to timely, quality care across the state. The bill, called the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Act, would allow providers that offer a...
alaskasnewssource.com

Accused serial rapist in Nebraska has ties to Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man with connections to Alaska is in custody and facing several charges in Nebraska. Puoch Thuok Puoch, 22, is facing 11 charges related to sexual assault cases in Nebraska. He was in Alaska at least up until 2021. Court records show Puoch didn’t report to...
North Platte Post

Nebraska lawmaker responds to questions about gun bill

LINCOLN — One of Nebraska’s newest lawmakers, State Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln, admits that he probably puzzled some by introducing a firearms bill in one of his first official legislative actions. Rest assured, said the Democrat in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, he hasn’t changed his stance against...
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

