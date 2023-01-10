ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Windsor, CT

Residents, selectmen raise concerns about blight code

By Collin Atwood / Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago
Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer

EAST WINDSOR — The Board of Selectmen and local residents voiced their concerns — particularly about the inspection process — on the latest version of a proposed blight and property maintenance code at Thursday’s meeting.

The ordinance was last revised in October after Director of Planning and Community Development Ruthanne Calabrese implemented suggestions from the selectmen.

Calabrese first presented the proposed maintenance code at a June 2 meeting.

